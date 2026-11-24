The fourth College Football Playoff rankings of the season shuffled implications, but what happened to the defending national champions, and which teams still have a playoff path?

The Indiana Hoosiers fell six spots to No. 14 following their overtime loss to Washington. At No. 14, the Hoosiers would be the third team out of the CFP bracket and miss the playoffs. For FOX Sports' Joel Klatt, the Hoosiers should still earn a postseason bid.

Additionally, Alabama dropped three spots to No. 6 behind Texas and Tennessee, and UCLA's first loss dropped them five spots to No. 9.

Here are Klatt's CFP takeaways and CFP tiers following Tuesday night's rankings:

Should Indiana Have Fallen Six Spots After Washington Loss?

Klatt's thoughts: "They are getting crushed. They're 9-2. Their best wins are now both ranked Nebraska and USC. Their strength of schedule is 40th. Not great, but you certainly know as good or better than some others up there in the top 10. And then they're win-loss versus the top 25. They're 2-2. Now here's what's fascinating about this, and I want to preface this by saying I really like Alabama. I like Keelon Russell a lot. I think it's a really good defense. I don't want to play Alabama, but their resume is actually a resume that is worse than Indiana's. Now there is a Grand Canyon in between these two teams, and those two teams played last year.

"I’m not saying they should be ranked based on last year. Fernando Mendoza is not walking through those doors, so I fully understand that. Alabama is a better version of what they were a year ago. There's no question about that, defensively and running the football. But if you look at Alabama's resume, they're also 9-2. They're 0-2 against the top 25, and their strength of schedule is 18th. That's actually wrong if you're looking at that right. Win-loss vs. top 25, Alabama is 0-2. Their best wins are now Kentucky and LSU, both unranked. Now, their strength of schedule is still solid. There's no doubt, but that's there. Yet again, there's a Grand Canyon in between these two teams in terms of where they're at in the rankings. I would just say, if Indiana was a different brand that had a national championship last year, had won 25 of their last 27, and just, just with that resume, just like take the logos. But if you just put this blind, and you were to say like, ‘Well, what do you think?’ You would say, ‘Oh, they're probably right near each other, right?’ No, no, they're not even close. One's getting the wild benefit of the doubt, and the other is not. And yet, Indiana is the team that's the reigning national champ.

"I just find it incredibly bold of this College Football Playoff committee to basically say, ‘Hey, Indiana, you're out unless wild chaos ensues,’ Now they could probably make the argument like, ‘No, there's a path they could get to Indianapolis and play for the Big 10 championship game,’ Yeah, but it's narrow. Look at some of these scenarios. So, Indiana would have to win. That's obvious. And Iowa, Minnesota, and Oregon win, and UCLA loses."

Does Indiana Have A Shot At The CFP?

Indiana finished last season with a perfect 16-0 record and a national title. (Photo by CFP/Getty Images)

Klatt's thoughts: "So you're telling me that the defending champ needs absolute chaos just to snip the college football playoff in a 12-team era, and we're just going to throw BYU in there. I get it. BYU beat Notre Dame, but like out of the Big 12, really? We're just going to throw Wake Forest in there. I get it. They're only a one-loss team, and I like Wake Forest a lot, a lot. But we all know that the most difficult football is played in the SEC, in the Big 10, and you're just going to shove Indiana out of the playoff? That is bold, committee. That is bold.

"I mean, any other brand and everyone would be up in arms. Everyone would be up in arms. And again, I'm just going to say this: I really like Alabama. Alabama is a heck of a football team. When I watch their film, I think that they could easily win the national championship. I'm not suggesting that Alabama should be 14th. I'm just saying like a little respect for what Curt Cignetti and Indiana have done, not only this year, but in his tenure there. They're certainly not getting that right now.

"So Indiana is 6-2 against teams with winning records. Only Texas has more wins against teams with winning records. They've got eight games versus teams with winning records. Only behind Texas and Oregon among playoff contenders. Alabama is 4-2 against teams with winning records. Indiana is 6-2 against teams with winning records. Like, they're getting crushed. That's why I can only speculate that this is personal. The committee has made it personal. [They] clearly have made it personal with Curt Cignetti. There's no other reason that Indiana is No. 14 and that far away from a resume like Alabama's or Wake Forest or BYU, and just on the outside looking in, you're just going to shove them out of the playoff. They're not even going to get a chance to compete for a national championship.

"If they beat Purdue and go 10-2, does anyone really believe deep down in their heart that a 10-2 team from either the SEC or the Big Ten should not go to the College Football Playoff? Listen, I’m not suggesting that the Big Ten is the SEC this year. The SEC is the better conference this year. They've got better top end teams. That's where the strength of the conference or conference debate lies. Their quarterback play has been better. The SEC is better this year. I'm not saying Indiana should be ranked higher than Alabama or Tennessee or Texas. No, that's not what I'm suggesting at all. I'm suggesting that they should be given a little bit of respect for what they're doing. Their resume is not that bad."

Klatt's Newest CFP Tiers

CFP Power Four Locks: Georgia, Utah, Notre Dame, Miami

Georgia remained No. 1 after the fourth CFP rankings. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Klatt's thoughts: "My locks are Georgia, Utah, Notre Dame, and Miami. I think those four are in. Georgia's in the SEC championship game. Utah is in the Big 12 championship game. Yeah, yeah. Miami is in the ACC championship game, and obviously, even if Notre Dame loses, they're just not going to lose. What are they? 27 point favorites, 24, something along those lines. I mean, it's something crazy."

Comfortable: Texas, Alabama, Tennessee

Can Arch Manning lead the Longhorns back to the 12-team CFP? (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Klatt's thoughts: "Comfortable is Texas. They seem firmly in. Even if they were to lose to Texas A and M, they've got so many good wins. That's the best two loss resume in America, no questions asked. And that's a team that I don't want to face. In particular, if they ever got to a point where they were running the football more efficiently, because Arch is playing better. He played great last week. Their defense is excellent. Alabama's defense is excellent. They can throw the ball with Keelon Russell. Then you've got the run defense combination for Tennessee.

"I think these teams are comfortably in as they should be. I want to see these teams in the playoff. There's no doubt, and we're probably going to get one of those teams get a buy. I think if Texas goes to the SEC championship game, they'll probably stay in the top four and get a buy, and then we'll see the other two host a first-round playoff game. I think that would be pretty good."

On The Bubble: BYU, Texas Tech, Wake Forest, UCLA, Indiana, Oregon

Oregon landed at No. 12 in this week's CFP rankings. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Klatt's thoughts: "On the bubble, more teams on the bubble, because these are teams that I just think have to win. BYU has to win. If they lose, they would probably be out. Texas Tech has to win, or they would probably be out. Wake Forest. Here's the only reason I put Wake Forest here is if for some crazy reason, and I know I have Miami as a lock, and now I've got I know I'm not being intellectually consistent here, but if for some crazy reason, Wake Forest were to lose this weekend and in the ACC championship game, then I don't know.

"UCLA is clearly on the bubble; they have to win. I had made this graphic before seeing this. Indiana is not like on the bubble. They are the kids that couldn't afford the tickets, and they're like peering over the fence right now. So that's where Indiana is, and then Oregon. Oregon is right there. They moved up after their win, UCLA lost, Indiana lost."

So You're Telling Me There's A Chance: Iowa, USC

USC faces No. 9 UCLA for the annual crosstown rivalry game to close out the season. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Klatt's thoughts: "Iowa, there's a chance there. They could be a 10 and two play for the Big 10 championship game. That's not out of the question.

"And then guys, I know, I know you're all gonna throw up here.

"But USC with like a wild weekend, like, for instance, okay, they beat UCLA. BYU loses. TCU beats Tech. Washington beats Oregon. Nebraska beats Iowa, and Purdue beats Indiana. That's not insane, right? I mean, it's crazy, and it's wild, but it's not insane. And USC would kind of be right there, so you're telling me there's a chance."

Maybe Next Year: Ohio State

Ohio State dropped to four losses for the first time since the 2011 season. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Klatt's thoughts: "And then there's a ‘maybe next year’ category, and that one was a team that was in last week and had a chance on the bubble, and now Ohio State, better luck next year. Very disappointing for the preseason number one. They're kind of my first team that we've been talking about as playoff contenders that lost last weekend, and then they're kind of out."