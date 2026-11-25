Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Low Scoring In Packers-Rams
It's almost time to eat turkey.
But before we dive into some dinner, here's my parlay of the week — including my wager for a Thanksgiving Eve NFC matchup.
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Duke has suffered some early upsets at the hands of Illinois and Michigan State already this year, but I like the Blue Devils to bounce back against a UConn team that lacks size and has not shot the ball well this season (115th in the country in effective field goal percentage, and 155th in 3-point percentage).
The Heat star has gone Over this number in 11 of 15 games and is averaging 12.6 boards per game. This is a favorable matchup against the 76ers, who are 19th in rebounding.
Allen ran for zero yards last week against the Dolphins, but that was a game the Bills won easily where he could save his legs and not expose himself to taking unnecessary hits. A high-stakes game against the Chiefs will be a different story.
The Packers have struggled on the offensive line all year and now have to deal with a Rams front four that I expect to give them trouble all night. On the other side of the ball, the Rams are decimated with injuries on offense and will have a tough time generating big plays.
UCLA has been a great story this season, but now with third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava taking over, it will be hard for the Bruins to score enough to keep up with USC in this one.
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