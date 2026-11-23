There’s no longer any debate as to who’s the NFL’s best team through 11 weeks. What’s also not up for discussion? The potency of America’s team — at least on one side of the ball.

For my "Best and Worst" superlatives in Week 11, I focus on performances by contenders, offenses and standout plays.

Best Performance By A Contender This Week: San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are the NFL’s undisputed best team after overwhelming the Vikings on Sunday night, winning 35-10 in Mexico City to improve to 9-1 on the season.

No one had been able to crack Brian Flores’ aggressive, No. 1-scoring defense through 10 weeks, but Brock Purdy made it look like … a piece of cake! The Niners quarterback is back atop the MVP conversation after going 21-of-26 for 255 yards, three touchdowns, no turnovers and a 146.0 passer rating against the Vikings.

Niners QB Brock Purdy had answers for everything the Vikings threw at him on Sunday night. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

To put that into context, prior to Week 11, no quarterback had a passer rating above 90.0 vs. Minnesota. Against the Vikings’ blitzes, Purdy completed 88.9% of his passes (16-of-18), the highest any player (minimum of five pass attempts) has recorded against Flores’ blitz in seven years, according to Next Gen Stats.

Then defensively, the Niners ended the honeymoon phase of Kirk Cousins’ return to Minnesota. Look no further than when the broadcast caught a frustrated Cousins speaking animatedly to right tackle Brian O’Neill on the sideline, saying how he was getting hit on every play.

The veteran quarterback, who was pressured a season-high 19 times, was held without a touchdown for the first time this season, and Niners safety Ji'Ayir Brown had a pick-six off him in the second quarter. The Vikings were also kept out of the end zone over the final three quarters.

To humiliate a fellow top NFC contender in prime time speaks to how well-rounded and dominant the Niners are. And they could get even better (health-enabling). Sunday marked Mike Evans’ first game back after being out a month with Achilles tendinitis, and he had six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Once he truly gets his feet back under him, watch out.

Worst Performance By A Contender This Week: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Vikings are in the conversation here, but I’m going with the Jaguars, who had their worst loss of the season, a 23-18 defeat to the Giants. Jacksonville had a forgettable day on offense, scoring the second-fewest points they’ve had in a game this season.

The Jaguars had no answers for Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter (season-high 12 pressures), as quarterback Trevor Lawrence was pressured a season-high 23 times, per NGS. The former No. 1 overall pick also had two bad interceptions, his first multi-pick game since Week 12 of last season.

Yes, the Jags had an apparent touchdown pass to Parker Washington negated on a controversial call, but overall, they were 1-for-6 in the red zone and went 5-for-13 on third down. They failed to convert on a fourth-and-1 at the 11-yard line late in the third quarter, too.

The Jags (7-3) remain in first place in the AFC South, but they don’t have the same cushion they had earlier in the year. The second-place Texans (4-6) are three games behind with seven weeks left in the regular season, and Houston beat Jacksonville earlier this season.

I also feel like losing to the Giants hurts Jacksonville’s legitimacy as a top AFC threat in the eyes of league observers. Yes, the Giants are 6-3-1 and well-coached under John Harbaugh, but they’re not viewed as a top contender because of the talent they’ve lost due to injury (QB Jaxson Dart, edge Brian Burns, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds) and questions about whether quarterback J.J. McCarthy can play consistently for the long haul.

Best Offense This Week: Dallas Cowboys

I don’t think "it came against the Titans" should invalidate what the Cowboys did Sunday, when they became the second team to reach 50 points in a game this season (joining the Bears, who put up 59 on the Panthers in Week 1). Dallas had as dominant of an offensive performance as you’ll ever see.

The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first six drives for the first time in franchise history, according to FOX Sports research. They also scored on every drive (excluding kneel-downs) for the first time in team history.

Quarterback Dak Prescott had one of the best games of his career, accounting for five total touchdowns (four passing). At one point, he tied his own franchise record with 19 consecutive completions.

Six players accounted for the Cowboys’ seven touchdowns: Prescott, receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, running back Javonte Williams, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin on a jet sweep. Lamb and Pickens both went over 100 yards receiving. Dallas had 480 net yards and a season-high 33 first downs.

The Cowboys have now scored at least 40 points in back-to-back games. We know what they're capable of offensively. But questions remain on the defensive side of the ball.

In the first game with senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine as the defensive playcaller, Dallas’ defense looked better for what it’s worth (Tennessee went 3-for-10 on third down, was held to nine points through two quarters and didn’t score a TD until the third period). But the Titans still scored 30 points.

Until they can show defensive consistency, the Cowboys won’t be going anywhere.

Worst Offense This Week: Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins, who fell 26-9 to the Bills in Week 11, were the only team on Sunday to not score a touchdown.

In 10 drives, Miami reached the red zone just once. Six of those possessions were five plays or fewer. The Dolphins went 2-for-14 on third down, had only 10 first downs and put up just 185 yards of offense (3.4 yards per play). In his second career start with Malik Willis on injured reserve, quarterback Kyle McCord completed 36.4% of his passes for 102 yards and an interception.

So yes, it was bad all the way around.

Kyle McCord, a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2025, is already with his third NFL team. He was thrust into the Miami starting lineup when Malik Willis was placed on injured reserve with a core/abdominal muscle injury. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Undoubtedly, the 1-9 Dolphins have long had their eyes on 2027 and beyond. They’re currently pegged to select third overall in the upcoming draft, behind the Titans and Chargers. Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker, assuming he enters the draft, makes sense to be at the top of Miami’s board.

Best Play This Week: Cam Ward’s Scrambling, Cross-Body TD Pass

Amid all the dysfunction and losing in Tennessee, second-year QB Cam Ward is finding ways to flash.

The 2025 No. 1 pick threw a ridiculous, across-the-body touchdown pass to veteran receiver Calvin Ridley in the final seconds of the Titans’ loss to the Cowboys. Ward wound up about 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage after scrambling, but shook two defenders and, off one foot, fired the pass near the Titans’ sideline to the opposite side of the end zone. It sailed over the hand of a leaping defender into Ridley’s arms.

Garbage time or not, it’s one of the craziest completed throws of the year.

Ward has started to find himself as of late, proving that he can be the Titans’ long-term quarterback. And it’s not because of that throw.

Overall, he’s been operating Brian Daboll’s offense at a high level. Ward's footwork and accuracy have been more consistent. He’s been better with the mundane plays and decision-making. Over the past three games, he has completed 68.8% of his passes for an average of 261.0 passing yards per game, seven total touchdowns (six passing), three turnovers (two lost fumbles) and a strong 103.9 passer rating. He hasn’t been perfect, but the improvement has been undeniable.

If Ward plays the way he has of late for the rest of the season, the Titans have a franchise quarterback. And if they have a franchise quarterback, that probably makes Tennessee more inclined to trade out of the No. 1 pick, which could be highly sought after for quarterback-needy teams.

Worst Play This Week: Potential Broncos TD Bounces Off Receiver's Head

In the second quarter of the Broncos ‘ 38-24 victory over the Raiders, Bo Nix threw a perfect deep ball to receiver Troy Franklin, who had a walk-in touchdown after getting a step on cornerback Jermod McCoy. But the pass bounced off Franklin’s helmet to sail incomplete, the biggest blooper of the weekend.

The moment is emblematic of Denver’s receiving issues. The Broncos don’t have a true No. 1 receiver.

Jayden Waddle was supposed to be that when he was acquired in the offseason, but he’s averaging just 39.8 receiving yards per game through 10 games. Nix can be inconsistent, and the playcalling has been up-and-down for the Broncos as well.

But I feel like a young, dominant outside receiver would be a remedy to a passing attack that ranks 25th in the NFL through Sunday’s games.