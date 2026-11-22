As someone who set the standard for pro football, FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady knows better than anyone how important it is to acknowledge greatness.

During his appearance on LFG Around The League during "FOX NFL Sunday," Brady discussed former Patriots coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft advancing as finalists for the 2027 Hall of Fame class.

"Congrats to everybody," Brady said. "That’s an honor for all of those guys, and I’m glad all the voters seem like they need to come to their senses on this one. These guys were just architects of what a two-decade dynasty was all about."

Brady won six of his record-setting seven Super Bowl victories playing for Kraft and Belichick with the Patriots from 2000 to 2019.

"Excited for everybody that was a part of that," Brady said. "RKK [Kraft], man, what he’s done for this league, it’s been exceptional. Bill, c’mon, there’s nobody that I’d rather play for than him. So I’m expecting August in Canton to be a big Patriot party, that’s for sure."

Over his 23 NFL seasons, Brady built a Hall of Fame résumé and established himself as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. The sheer dominance and success that he, Kraft and Belichick achieved together in New England will never be forgotten.

Together, the trio secured six Super Bowls alongside a 219-64 regular-season record and a 30-11 postseason mark. With Belichick and Kraft as finalists for the Class of 2027, the stage is set for Brady to join them in Canton as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2028.