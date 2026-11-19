The Los Angeles Rams now have another reason why they won't see Puka Nacua for some time.

That's because the NFL has suspended the star wide receiver three games without pay for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL Media reported on Thursday afternoon. The suspension is effective immediately, with Nacua eligible for reinstatement on Dec. 14.

Nacua is currently on injured reserve due to an MCL and PCL sprain that he suffered on Nov. 8, but the receiver can serve the suspension while on injured reserve.

Should Nacua return to action after being reinstated, he'd be lined up to play in the Rams' Dec. 20 contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nacua has been limited to seven games this year due to hip, calf and knee injuries, respectively. Los Angeles is also without star wide receiver Davante Adams, who's on injured reserve due to a ruptured hamstring.

Puka Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions in 2025. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Across the seven games he has appeared in this season, Nacua, a 2025 All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler, has totaled 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns.

The Rams have won four consecutive games – three of those contests coming on the road – and are 6-4. They have a bye in Week 11, followed by a Wednesday night matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 25.