As the holiday season approaches, we might be in the midst of the most unpredictable NFL season in quite some time.

Earlier this week, we revised our Super Bowl predictions as we pointed out that many of the preseason favorites to win it all are currently out of the playoffs. And for the awards races, the battle for MVP might be the best it's been in recent memory.

So, we asked our sources around the league a handful of simple questions: Who is the MVP so far this season? Who have been the best offensive and defensive players? Who will win the Super Bowl?

Here's what we learned from our conversations with people around the NFL.

Eric D. Williams: Josh Allen, Brock Purdy and Joe Burrow all received votes from league sources I polled. However, Burrow nudged out the other two as the frontrunner for league MVP at midseason.

"It’s probably impulsive based on what he did on Sunday," an NFL scout told me. "Josh has the least impressive weapons compared to Joe and Purdy. So, he is really the one in the long run."

"It’s Burrow by a fraction over Josh," an NFL contract negotiator told me. "It’s super close, and I am taking Josh over him to win a game and start a team for a season, for sure. Jordan Love would be three. I had him at one before last week, but it could change back. Lots of ball left."

Another NFL national scout went with Burrow but also wanted a mention for Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the season he’s having again this year.

"I’d have to go with Joe Burrow and the season he’s having right now as MVP," the scout told me. "But JSN in Seattle is heading into rare territory too, with his production on offense. So damn smooth!"

Ralph Vacchiano: Two names kept coming up with the sources I spoke to: Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Bills QB Josh Allen. And even the ones who favored Allen admitted that in the end, Burrow was going to be really hard to beat.

"He’s putting up Madden-like numbers," one NFL executive told me. "I’d pick Allen as the QB for my team, but if Burrow keeps playing like this, his numbers will be so far beyond anyone else, no voter will be able to ignore it."

"Allen might be more valuable overall, but Burrow is playing on another level right now," an NFL assistant GM told me. "He did enough to win the MVP just in the last month alone. If he keeps it up, he might be unanimous."

One NFC scout did tell me that 49ers Brock Purdy deserves some consideration "because he’s so smart, so reliable, and does absolutely everything well." But even that scout admitted "he’s probably too under the radar" and that Burrow and Allen are "just too good."

"Everyone in the league would be choosing between Burrow and Allen right now if they were starting a team from scratch," the scout said. "There’s a big gap between them and Purdy, or whomever you put at No. 3."

Williams: New York Jets defensive end David Bailey, New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese and Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles all got votes for the best rookie from league sources I spoke with. However, Reese received the most nods out of a handful of people I spoke to.

"You could pick any of the three," an NFL front office executive told me. "The tiebreaker was the ‘Wow’ plays. His physical attributes are rare."

Vacchiano: There hasn’t been an offensive rookie that has really pulled away from the pack yet and started to put up the kind of huge numbers some might have expected. And because of that, most of my sources seemed to agree the best rookie was on the other side of the ball.

"Take your pick between the two New York studs," an NFC scout told me. "David Bailey is probably the one who’ll win [Defensive Rookie of the Year]. But I could make a case that Reese is even better."

Bailey, the second overall pick in the draft, has been a force on the Jets’ veteran-heavy defense, with 7.5 sacks and an NFL-best five forced fumbles this season. Reese, the fifth overall pick, doesn’t rush the passer as much but still has 4 ½ sacks. He also has a league-high 53 solo tackles.

"They both do everything so well, and both had a huge impact on their teams," an NFL executive told me. "Bailey will win, because he’s got the sack numbers. But you can’t go wrong with either one."

As for offensive players, multiple sources raved about Cleveland’s rookie WRs, K.C. Concepcion (44 receptions for 544 yards and 4 touchdowns) and Denzel Boston (33 receptions for 523 yards and 3 touchdowns).

"Both have been good, but not great," the executive told me. "They’ve got huge futures, though, once they get a better quarterback throwing them the ball."

Who Has Been The Best Head Coach?

Williams: Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken was the unanimous choice for Coach of the Year from league sources I spoke with, pointing to his ability to have a franchise with little recent success on the field and an undesirable quarterback situation on the cusp of reaching the postseason in his first year.

"The best coach in the league is Andy Reid," a league source told me. "Then [Sean] McVay, then [Kyle] Shanahan. But for Coach of the Year, I would go with Monken as of right now. I think he is a pretty clear pick for what he is working with and how they win."

Added a longtime NFL scout. "It’s Todd Monken for inheriting a cluster f--- of an organization, owner and QB situation — and winning with it."

Vacchiano: It’s too early to know if he’ll do enough to win the NFL Coach of the Year award, but one thing was clear from talking to my sources: The league is impressed with what 60-year-old Todd Monken has done in his first year as a head coach.

"You do not want to play his team," an assistant general manager told me. "He is such a smart offensive mind, and his team fights for every inch they get. They play hard and win close games, and that almost always comes from the coach. The locker room seems to love him. They’re in the thick of the playoff race.

"A lot of teams must feel really stupid passing him over for so long."

Todd Monken has gotten out to a surprising 6-4 start in his first year as Browns head coach. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"Winning in Cleveland, with that mess of an organization, isn’t easy," an NFL executive told me. "And with [Deshaun] Watson at quarterback? That’s one of the best coaching jobs we’ve seen in years."

San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan, Jacksonville’s Liam Coen and Chicago’s Ben Johnson earned praise from my sources, too. But generally, great coaching jobs are perceived as which coach has done more with less. Considering the Browns’ history and their quarterback issues, one source told me, "Monken took on the hardest job in the league and won. That’s amazing."

Williams: The usual suspects were mentioned when polling league sources on who is the best defensive player in the league at the midpoint of the season, including Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt.

One longtime scout provided a name off the beaten path in Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean, who’s tied for the league lead in tackles (107) and has three forced fumbles.

"He’s having a great year at Las Vegas," the NFL scout said.

That said, the one name that was consistently mentioned throughout the conversations was Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner, who has eight sacks for a defense that’s holding opponents to a league-low 14 points a game.

"My current pick for DPOY is Dallas Turner," a league source told me. "He’s had a breakout season, and if Minnesota’s defense continues to play at an elite level, Turner winning DPOY in a lot of ways reflects/acknowledges the dominance of the entire defensive unit in Minnesota."

Vacchiano: The one name that came up over and over again is the guy who came in second in the DPOY voting last year: Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson. He currently leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks, and is just a half-sack away from his career high.

"Look, he doesn’t dominate like Myles Garrett when he’s healthy. He’s not really in that class," an NFC scout told me. "But he’s the best of what’s left with Garrett out of the running, at least for now."

One NFL executive said there are a handful of players who should be considered. He told me Vikings LB Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner are up there "though they’d split votes, because it’s hard to say one is more valuable than the other to the best defense in the league." He also mentioned Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, who has 7.5 sacks. And a dark horse might be Saints edge rusher Chase Young, who has eight sacks "and is finally looking like the player everyone always thought he would be."

Another NFL source, though, said the answer was "obvious," pointing at Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

"He’s got three sacks already and he’s just getting started," the source said. "Be honest, if he stays healthy, would you be surprised if he led the league in sacks when it’s all over? He’s the most feared player in the league."

Vacchiano: The one non-QB that everyone I talked to seemed to be in awe of was Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase.

"He might be the best player in the game at any position," one scout told me.

But he’s not the only receiver in contention for "best player." In fact, most told me Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the "best" so far this year.

"I know how talented and explosive Chase is," another scout told me. "But look at the numbers JSN is putting up. He might end up with the best season of any receiver in history. And he’s doing it on a team with quarterback troubles, in a scheme where at times he’s the only one getting the ball. That’s ridiculous."

"Everyone knows it’s going to him, and nobody can stop him," an NFL executive told me. "I don’t know how he doesn’t have three guys on him on every play. Then again, he’d probably find a way to get open anyway."

Chase was mentioned in the conversation too, as was Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs, whom an assistant GM told me is "the new best back in the game. Nobody is more elusive than he is."

And one source mentioned Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker as a contender for the honor. "I’m not sure he’s the best, but he might be the offensive MVP. He transformed the Chiefs offense and made them a much more dangerous team."

Who Will Win Super Bowl?

Vacchiano: There doesn’t appear to be any super team in the NFL this year, nor is there any consensus on who will emerge as the champion. Multiple sources described the race to me as "wide open." One source said it "might be more wide open than it’s been in years."

Among the sources I spoke to, these teams were mentioned most often as possible champions: the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs.

"You could add five or six more teams," an assistant GM told me. "The problem is there are probably 10 teams that have a real shot at a title, but every one of them has a serious flaw that could kill them."

Two sources told me the 49ers are probably the most "complete" team in the running, though another thought it was the Jaguars.

"Especially after they loaded up at the trading deadline," the source told me.

Most of the sources also said it could come down to quarterback play in the playoffs, which might explain why the 7-2 Vikings weren’t anyone’s top choice.

"They’re better with Kirk Cousins," one executive told me, "but let’s not get crazy."

"It doesn’t always work this way, but I always lean towards the best quarterbacks," another source told me. "It’s why you can’t rule Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs out. It’s why the Bills, with Allen, are so dangerous even with a weak receiving corps. So if push came to shove, I’d lean towards them, Purdy, maybe [Bears QB Caleb] Williams.

"And while I don’t like the rest of their team, it’s why you have to concede that the Bengals and Burrow have a real shot, too."

FOX SPORTS NEWSLETTER Your teams. Your sports. Your inbox. Follow your favorite leagues, teams and players for a personalized daily newsletter. Sign up for the newsletter Create or log in to your FOX Sports account.



