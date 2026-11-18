The NFL's most explosive offense is taking on the league's stingiest defense. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is pulling off new tricks. And a new star wide receiver is emerging in the AFC.

Each week, I dive into the All-22 coaches' film before offering a few insights to watch. Here are three developments that could be long-term storylines involving some of the best teams and players in the NFL.

We'll soon have our answer as the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) in Week 11's International Game in Mexico City on Sunday night. NFL fans, scouts and coaches alike will appreciate the whiteboard wizardry of San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan and Minnesota's Brian Flores.

The 49ers enter Week 10 ranked first in total offense (399.4 yards per game) and second in scoring (31.2), with Shanahan's clever scheming often leaving the defensive coordinators and defenders dazed and confused at the snap. His heavy use of pre-snap motions, heavy personnel groupings (two wide receivers or fewer) and exotic run-play designs with complementary pass concepts makes it hard for opponents to diagnose plays and find the ball.

Moreover, the organized chaos created by the Niners’ pre-snap movement and post-snap execution can leave defensive coordinators scrambling for answers on game day.

"Where do I start?" Flores told The Athletic. "Everything (on the 49ers offense) is high level. It's thought out. There's a rhyme or reason behind it all. Complementary plays … from a run-game standpoint, it's elite. From protection, it's elite. Play design is elite."

It's high praise coming from Flores, who enters the game with the league’s top-ranked unit in scoring defense (14.0 points) and sacks (37.0), while also surrendering the second-fewest yards per game (273.3), with a blitz-heavy approach that has earned the mad scientist rave reviews from football enthusiasts around the globe. The Vikings’ radical game plans feature a mix of five- and six-man zone blitz pressures designed to dismantle pass protections and run-blocking schemes with creative movement from aggressive defenders intent on getting to the ball at a breakneck pace.

With offensive coordinators unable to prepare their troops for unpredictable blitzes from unique pre-snap alignments, the Vikings are forcing playcallers to use small menus, letting Flores adjust quickly in-game to the opponent’s approach. As a result, the Vikings often dictate the game’s flow, while putting quarterbacks under immense pressure to make sound decisions under duress. The mental and physical toll of playing Minnesota routinely leads to critical errors at pivotal moments from both experienced and novice quarterbacks.

Based on 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s struggles against the Washington Commanders and DC Daronte Jones, a former Vikings assistant who previously served as the team’s defensive backs coach/defensive pass game coordinator, the Vikings’ pressure package could disrupt the MVP candidate’s rhythm within the pocket, leading to a subpar performance from the fifth-year veteran.

Against the Commanders in Week 5, Purdy was blitzed on 41.5% of his dropbacks and completed just 6 of 11 passes (54.5%) for 86 yards, per Next Gen Stats. It was the first time Purdy failed to throw a touchdown against the blitz in 2026.

To help his QB find his way against the Vikings’ relentless pressure, expect Shanahan to feature more empty formations from heavy personnel (2 wide receivers or fewer) to keep the defense in a base alignment, while putting San Francisco's best players in better position to succeed. With running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszcyzk making it work with their versatility and interchangeability as playmakers, the heavy package might be the best way to counter the Vikings’ blitz-heavy tactics on the perimeter.

Additionally, the 49ers will release five eligible receivers into the route to maximize their chances through the air. Against the Vikings, the decision to release everyone into route will force Flores to decide how he wants to handle empty formations and running back routes from the backfield under maximum pressure. If he continues to apply the pressure with "peel" principles — where an edge rusher or linebacker matches the running back if he releases on a swing or flat — the 49ers can take advantage of the concept with angle routes or options that allow CMC to work inside and away from the defender.

Although few teams have opted for this tactic, the 49ers believe in populating their route concepts with five eligibles, and the Vikings’ aggressive scheme won’t discourage Shanahan from staying in attack mode.

In the running game, expect the 49ers to steal a page from the Detroit Lions’ playbook and run more "insert" plays with multiple tight ends or wide receivers leading runners through holes in the tackle box. In Week 8, the Lions used the tactic successfully to help Jahmyr Gibbs to a prolific performance on the ground (153 yards and a score) against the Vikings’ radical approach. Given Shanahan’s desire to get CMC untracked to help control the game, the 49ers will use Kittle and Juszczyk as lead blockers to give them a numerical advantage at the point of attack, while creating room for their RB1.

In a game that should be viewed as a chess match on grass, Shanahan’s ability to manipulate his pieces through clever alignments and formations might be the deciding factor in this NFC heavyweight battle.

Credit Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay for adapting his offensive scheme to maximize his talent. With Davante Adams and Puka Nacua sidelined with injuries, the Rams (6-4) leaned into their "20" personnel package (two running backs, no tight ends, and three receivers) to keep the Cardinals on their heels in Week 10 and extend their four-game winning streak.

While Arizona had to deal with a heavy dose of "13" personnel (one running back, three tight ends, and one wide receiver on 63.5% of snaps, per NGS), the Rams also deployed "20" on 17 snaps, totaling 197 yards and a touchdown. Given that they hadn’t shown the two-back personnel grouping before Week 10, the element of surprise helped the Rams take advantage of an opponent that wasn’t prepared to deal with a two-back passing formation.

In studying the film, the Rams’ use of running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum is sensible because it puts a better group of players on the field. Additionally, the subtle personnel change makes it tougher for the defense to match up in base or sub-packages. The thought of a "BOB" (back on backer) situation in space should terrify defensive coordinators uncertain about how to handle a two-back running game that also features a myriad of backfield motions from the halfbacks.

Whether motioning the back out wide to the nearest sideline or crossing behind the quarterback to become WR3/WR4 in a spread alignment, the creativity of the "20" package might be the perfect remedy for the Rams’ receiver woes. Williams and Corum are not only reliable pass-catchers, they're effective route-runners who can set defenders up with head-and-shoulder fakes and hesitation moves to get open in space. Additionally, both backs are effective inside runners from the shotgun, taking advantage of opponents’ wacky pre-snap alignments.

With McVay taking more time to explore the package’s potential, the Rams’ split-back package could add another dimension to an offense that is seeking new ways to mask its limitations with both of its star receivers on the sidelines.

Perhaps I’m a little biased based on my weekly exposure to wideout Parker Washington’s game as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ sideline analyst on radio broadcasts, but the fourth-year pro looks like the league’s next superstar wideout.

Washington has been on a heater this season with 36 receptions, 645 receiving yards, six scores and 24 first downs on 64 targets for the Jags (7-2). He is coming off a spectacular performance against the Titans in Week 10 with 152 receiving yards and a score on seven catches. The 5-foot-10, 204-pounder continues an impressive run, having snagged 94 receptions for 1,492 yards and 11 scores since the start of 2025.

As the Jaguars’ emerging WR1, Washington has done most of his damage on in-breaking routes, averaging 3.5 yards per route this season, the most among receivers with at least 75 such routes, besting even the Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Washington has totaled 337 yards on in-breaking routes, the eighth-most in the league, accounting for more than half of his receiving yards and four of his six touchdowns.

The punt-returner-turned No. 1 option has amassed 155 yards on crossing routes, the third-most in the NFL, with two touchdowns. As a rugged runner with outstanding balance, body control and quickness, Washington runs through arm tackles in the open field, showing a running back-like style that makes him tough to bring down. With a league-high 119 yards after the catch on crossers, the shifty receiver threatens to score from anywhere on the field when he catches the ball on the move.

While Washington’s catch-and-run prowess makes it easy for QB Trevor Lawrence to target him on underneath routes, the undersized playmaker has become a dangerous big-play threat as a vertical route-runner. He has torched opponents on post routes, using his speed and leaping ability to win 50-50 balls downfield.

Amid carrying the responsibility of a go-to option, he has also shown the ability to win against press coverage. He leads the NFL with a 5.0 yards-per-route average against press coverage, per Next Gen Stats, ahead of Smith-Njigba (4.7), Mike Evans (4.6) and Tee Higgins (4.4). A dive into his film reflects a dynamic pass-catcher with the athletic potential to make his mark as a three-level playmaker. His Week 10 breakout is just a sample of his game-changing potential.

With a marquee game against the Giants on Sunday, Washington has an opportunity to earn a greater appreciation for his electric game from the football world.