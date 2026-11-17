After surrendering franchise-worst yardage totals and another defensive meltdown, the Dallas Cowboys could be running out of patience with defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning, owner and general manager Jerry Jones left the door open to making a change. He admitted the team is actively discussing adjustments to Parker's role as defensive coordinator.

"We're talking about that, but I'm not going to talk about it here," Jones said. "But we are talking about those things."

At just 34 years old, Christian Parker is the youngest defensive coordinator in Cowboys history. Even with the unit's struggles over recent years, Sunday’s 46-40 loss against the San Francisco 49ers made it impossible to ignore the cracks any longer.

The Cowboys' defense allowed 584 total yards, which was the most in franchise history in a home game. Worse yet, Dallas gave up touchdowns of 74, 70 and 66 yards, bringing its season total to a league-worst eight plays of 50 yards or more.

Still, Jones admitted he isn't sure whether the defensive breakdown falls on the coaching staff or the players, adding that sorting out the blame is part of Dallas' ongoing evaluation.

"You have to take a good look at the mesh of all of it," Jones continued. "Now, it can be glaring, and sometimes it is glaring. Maybe it's glaring this time. But you've got to put it all in the same evaluation."

Growing pains with a first-time coach were always expected, but the lack of week-to-week improvement is what stands out now. Arriving in Dallas after serving as the Philadelphia Eagles' passing game coordinator under Vic Fangio, Parker came with high expectations.

Expectations were sky-high following a defensive-heavy draft and a midseason trade for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. But despite Porter fighting through an ankle injury that has forced him to miss snaps, the massive investments haven't cured a broken unit.

Still, Jones is well-aware that Parker is navigating a steep learning curve. Even while evaluating potential adjustments, Jones acknowledged in the interview that growing pains are part of the process for a first-time coordinator.

"Never, ever did I think that there wouldn't be adjustments," Jones said. "Things evolve, things change. He's a young coach, first-time coordinator. You know without a doubt that there are going to be some things that are called learning on the job that goes with it. But no, not at all did I ever think that you just pick an individual and then from that point forward it just runs. That's not the way this stuff goes."

With the Cowboys sitting at 4-6 and still mathematically alive in the NFC East race, the exact scope of any defensive changes remains to be seen. Still, Parker will remain on the staff as defensive coordinator for next week, but he could be operating on a very short leash.