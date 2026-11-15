NFL Shakeout Week 10: Kirk Cousins Is Final Piece To Vikings' Super Bowl Puzzle

It was hard to take the Minnesota Vikings seriously, even when they were the last undefeated team in the NFL. It was clear they had a championship-caliber defense. But the way their quarterbacks were playing, they weren’t a serious contender.

Now they finally are.

That became crystal clear after what the Vikings did to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday behind new (and former) quarterback Kirk Cousins. He showed why they were never going to let the trade deadline pass last week without acquiring a QB, and why he was always their obvious No. 1 target. And he showed why the Las Vegas Raiders probably could have held them up for more than a third-round pick, too.

It wasn’t just that Cousins and the Vikings crushed the Packers in Green Bay, 30-10. It was how they did it, and the effect that even a competent quarterback had on the way they played. Cousins put up good numbers in his first start with Minnesota, completing 21 of 31 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. And as usual, defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ unit led the way, sacking red-hot quarterback Jordan Love eight times, forcing four turnovers and holding the Pack to just 220 yards.

But Cousins took the pressure off that defense. The Vikings (7-2) held the ball for more than 35 minutes, while their defense was on the field for a manageable 54 plays. And they weren’t forced to merely hold on against a Packers offense that came in rolling. The Vikings jumped out to a 10-0 advantage in the first quarter and led 20-0 in the third. In other words, the defense got to play almost the entire game protecting a significant lead.

And Flores' crew can thank the 38-year-old Cousins for that. He kept the offense moving — something his predecessors in Minnesota, Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, could never seem to do. Cousins looked calm in the pocket, not panicked in his progressions. His decisions were good, not forced throws into traffic. His passes were mostly on target, not badly overthrown. The offense looked smooth.

He also did it while playing under challenging circumstances. Cousins was the first quarterback to start back-to-back weeks for two different teams since at least 1950. He had to do it on the road, against a strong Packers team that’s been rolling on defense in recent weeks. He had to do it without Jordan Addison, the Vikings’ No. 2 receiver. And he was doing it on a short week, just five days after the trade.

But that was the beauty of the deal. The Vikings really don’t need Cousins to do much. He’s not Josh Allen or Joe Burrow, and he doesn’t need to be. He doesn’t have to carry this team. He just has to do what he did Sunday: Be competent, don’t make huge mistakes and settle this disjointed offense down.

He’s certainly capable of more. He was playing some of the best football of his career in Las Vegas, completing 64.1% of his passes for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games on a team with fewer weapons. Now he's back in another familiar system, playing for a coach (Kevin O’Connell) he once thrived under and with an elite receiver (Justin Jefferson) who once thrived with the chemistry they had (nine catches for 74 yards on Sunday).

There’s more than short-term potential in Minnesota, too. The Vikings have already leaked their interest in bringing Cousins back for next season, which makes sense. They’re going to have to draft a young quarterback in April. And Cousins just proved in Las Vegas he’s a quality mentor.

But this trade wasn’t about that. There was one goal in mind: give the Vikings a chance to ride their remarkable defense all the way to their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years. Murray and Wentz were never going to get them there — and perhaps not even close to that. They couldn’t even do what Cousins just did to Green Bay.

With Cousins, the Vikings are now competent and confident on offense. And their all-world defense now knows it's not alone in the team's title pursuit.

These Cowboys Are A House Of Cards

The Cowboys want the world to think they’re contenders. They want to make it look like they’re the real threat to the New York Giants in the watered-down NFC East. They want teams to fear their explosive offense. And they swear their expensive defense is always just about to round into form.

Yet every week they give more of the same: A weak, pathetic performance by their defense, like what they did in their 46-40 loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Cowboys' explosive offense showed up late, but their defense gave up a ridiculous 584 total yards — the most they’ve ever surrendered at home. On each of the 49ers’ six touchdowns — including (and especially) a 74-yard pass play to running back Christian McCaffrey, a 70-yard run by playmaker Deebo Samuel and a 66-yard pass to McCaffrey with 3:23 remaining that effectually put the game away — they played defense like they had somewhere more important to be.

Even after Dak Prescott (343 yards, five touchdowns) pulled the Cowboys within one score with 3:42 remaining, it took the defense just two plays to throw the effort away.

There is no amount of Jerry Jones’ "old man" money that can fix this mess. It’s even too late to make a difference by firing overmatched defensive coordinator Christian Parker. The Cowboys had a chance to show some heart and pull off an upset against one of the NFL’s best teams, which would’ve put them on the Giants’ heels in the division.

Instead, their defense laid down and blew it. Perhaps the Washington Commanders (3-5-1) are the team the Giants (5-3-1) should really fear.

With the Titans and Eagles coming up next, the Cowboys (4-6) have a chance to keep things close in the division. But there’s no real hope, because this team isn’t built well enough nor tough enough to survive even in one of the NFL’s worst divisions.

The Cowboys are going to need a huge overhaul and maybe a heart transplant — especially on defense — if they want anything to be different next year.

The Texans Lost A Season But Found Their Quarterback

This is a wasted season in Houston thanks to some surprisingly shoddy defense from a club that boasted the best unit in the NFL last year. The Texans are unofficially done at 3-6, after giving away a very winnable game in Cleveland on Sunday. The loss put them four back in the AFC South and 2.5 games behind the Browns for the final wild-card spot — with Cleveland obviously now holding that tiebreaker.

Houston will almost certainly miss the playoffs for the first time since DeMeco Ryans took over as head coach in 2023. But there’s good news buried in all the rubble of the bad: C.J. Stroud has reemerged as a franchise quarterback.

And the Texans are about to pay him like one, because the 25-year-old Stroud is having his finest season in the NFL. Through nine games, he’s thrown for 2,462 yards with 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions. And he’s doing it after he and the Texans couldn’t come to an agreement on a long-term contract last offseason, undoubtedly giving him something to prove.

He proved it, all right, and now he’s in position to set a possible financial record. Franchise QB prices always go up, so he’s a lock to join Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott on deals averaging at least $60 million per season. It wouldn’t be a shock if Stroud pushed the bar closer to $70 million per year.

With Stroud entering the final year of his rookie deal, the Texans have no choice butt o extend him this offseason. If one thing is clear in the NFL this season, it’s that there aren’t nearly enough quality QBs to go around.

Stroud proved he’s one of the few who can play at a high level. He can lead the Texans to a Super Bowl someday, too, assuming they fix their defensive issues. You can’t put a price on a QB like that.

Maye Day! Patriots QB Looks Like A Falling Star

Drake Maye may be one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks. But he’s going to have to prove it all over again next year.

On Sunday against the Lions, he hobbled off the field in Munich, Germany, with an ankle injury that could keep him out for a few weeks. It was the latest blow in what's been a disaster of a season for him and the Patriots.

But when you factor in Maye's modest rookie campaign, you can't help but wonder if his brilliant sophomore season is the anomaly. It was less than a year ago that he nearly won league MVP and led the Pats to the Super Bowl. But he's since regressed in nearly every area and currently leads the NFL with 11 interceptions.

When you look at the pantheon of quarterbacks, he’s no longer up there. He can’t seriously be ranked among the top 10, even though last year it looked like he'd earned a permanent spot in that tier. Among the young QBs, he’s no longer the brightest star. He’s been passed by Caleb Williams (Bears), C.J. Stroud, Brock Purdy (49ers), Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) and Jordan Love (Packers).

Maye is still only 24, but life moves fast in the NFL, and he’ll soon be looking for a massive contract extension — one he may still get sooner rather than later. But he looked like he was on his way to a legendary career when he lost the MVP vote by one of the closest margins in NFL history last season. He’s not on that track anymore.

Maybe it wasn’t a fluke. But it sure is going to look like one if he doesn’t bounce back and have a season like that again, soon.

It Wasn't Quite Fernandomania, But It Wasn't Bad

Klint Kubiak wasn’t crazy enough to plan to start rookie QB Fernando Mendoza in Week 10 — not against the Seattle Seahawks, and not with the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns up next before the bye. But the Kirk Cousins trade forced Kubiak's hand and left the No. 1 overall pick in an impossible situation.

For a debut start, the 23-year-old Mendoza handled it pretty well.

Ignore the middling stats and the 21-13 loss to Seattle and focus on the big picture and what it means for the Raiders' future. Against arguably the best defense in the NFL, one that gives up a laughably low 155.1 passing yards per game, Mendoza played with poise. He completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards while being sacked six times. He also ran six times for 22 yards and a touchdown, adding an element of mobility that Cousins couldn't.

Most importantly, perhaps, Mendoza didn’t turn the ball over once.

That’s impressive for a QB in his situation. Even more impressive, he led the Raiders down the field for a touchdown on his first drive, which he punctuated with a 10-yard run up the heart of the Seahawks defense. He would complete his first seven passes of the game and lead the Raiders to a field goal on their second drive.

Kubiak was smart to limit what he asked the rookie to do, especially knowing that, given the upcoming schedule, things may get worse for him before they get better. That’s OK, though, because there’s really only one way to evaluate a rookie QB at the beginning. Judge whether he looked overwhelmed or incapable of handling the speed and the pressure.

And Mendoza, in his first start, looked mostly like he belonged.

Don’t look now, but Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has thrust himself back into the NFL MVP race. He has a long way to go to really threaten the obvious favorites — Bills QB Josh Allen, Bengals QB Joe Burrow and 49ers QB Brock Purdy — but he’s now thrown for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception over the past three games. On Sunday in Atlanta, he threw five touchdown passes to four players — RB Emmett Johnson, WR Josh Downs, WR Cyrus Allen, and WR Andrew Armstrong — who weren’t on the Chiefs last year.

HC Todd Monken is pushing all the right buttons in Cleveland, including the one that put Deshaun Watson back in the starting QB job on Sunday. Watson completed 25 of 40 passes for 312 yards and ran for 49 yards and a touchdown as the Browns erased an early 17-0 deficit to beat the Texans. Monken has been determined to play Watson (instead of Shedeur Sanders) as long as the Browns are in playoff contention. At 6-4, they look like they’re going to be in it for a while.

The Indianapolis Colts really passed up on getting a second- and fifth-round pick for RB Jonathan Taylor so they can make him part of a backfield committee? Really? He ran 15 times for 83 yards against the Dolphins on Sunday, while continuing to split time with seventh-round rookie Seth McGowan (12-77-1) and losing his share of goal-line carries, too. What are the Colts saving him for? So he’s healthy when they trade him in the offseason? Keeping Taylor made some sense, but only if he’s still their workhorse back.

In NFL Shakeout, Ralph Vacchiano breaks down the impact of the biggest events every Sunday.