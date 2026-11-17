The Baltimore Ravens became the first team to lose to the 2026 Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and star safety Kyle Hamilton has seen enough.

"It's up to us as leaders to uphold the standard. The standard’s been what it is around here since ’96, and right now we are disgracing those standards, as leaders, as players and as a team," Hamilton said about the Ravens after their 23-20 loss at home to the Chargers, according to the Baltimore Sun. "Whatever flak we get is warranted."

Most notably, the Chargers rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 4.7 yards per carry, with 105 of those yards coming from running back Omarion Hampton and 51 from quarterback Justin Herbert, who ran for a 22-yard score on the team's first possession of the night. The Ravens never led.

This performance by the Ravens came on the heels of a 33-10 loss at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, with the Monday night defeat marking their fifth consecutive loss and dropping them to 4-6. The prime-time game was quarterback Jacoby Brissett's first start for the Ravens since being acquired in a trade from the Arizona Cardinals before the NFL trade deadline.

Brissett threw for 340 yards and completed 67.3% of his passes (33 of 49). At the same time, the veteran quarterback tossed an interception in the first half and finished with a 78.6 passer rating. Meanwhile, the Ravens rushed for just 16 yards and wide receiver Zay Flowers had a crucial fumble at the Chargers' 46-yard line with 2:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.

As for Hamilton, a two-time All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in each of the last three complete seasons, he has totaled one interception, one forced fumble, five passes defended and 70 combined tackles through Baltimore's 10 games this season.

In all, the Ravens' defense is tied for 25th in the NFL in interceptions (four), is 24th outright in opponent points (25.9 per game), 22nd in sacks (19.0), 14th in opponent passing yards (219.5 per game), 13th in opponent rushing yards (105.9 per game) and tied for 12th in opponent total yards (325.4 per game)

"At the end of the day, the talk is the talk. All the talking that’s been going on is all just talk. If you don’t go out there and do what you’re supposed to do, stop the run, nobody really cares, and stuff like this just stops mattering," Hamilton expressed. "You have to look inside, look at yourself, look yourself in the mirror and say, ‘What do you want out of this? Do you just want to get through the year and be a whatever team?' That’s fine, but you shouldn’t be here.

"I don’t know, at some point, you have to just decide about your manhood and what you want out of your job."

Baltimore has a road tilt against the Carolina Panthers (4-5) in Week 11 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX).