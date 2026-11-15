49ers Are Juggernaut Rams Hoped To Be; What About Drew Lock For Seahawks' QB1?

What happens when you have an MVP candidate, Coach of the Year candidate, Offensive Player of the Year candidate and Defensive Player of the Year candidate on the same team? Well, apparently, you put up 46 points against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers are unreal — the NFL’s best team by far.

But they’re hardly the only interesting storyline from Week 10. I also have a thought I can’t shake about Drew Lock and Sam Darnold. I want to explore the butterfly effects from the Kirk Cousins trade. And let’s talk about Patrick Mahomes’ newest pass-catcher, shall we?

Welcome to Sound Smart, where I take you beyond what’s obvious. Let’s go below the surface. Let’s spin it forward, dive deeper, think outside the box and read between the lines. If I do my job, you’ll be fluent in the NFL's Week 10 action.

1. What Stood Out Most To Me Sunday: The 49ers Are The Juggernaut We Thought The Rams Would Be.

The 49ers can win a football game whatever way they need to.

Shootout? Sure thing. They don’t even need their best receiver to take down the unserious Cowboys. Defensive slugfest? Hell, yeah. They’re happy to. They took down the Broncos, a top-10 unit, and the Commanders, an underrated and rapidly-ascending group.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy can beat you from the pocket. He can also beat you from outside the pocket.

Running back Christian McCaffrey and receiver Deebo Samuel can beat you on the ground, and they can beat you as pass-catchers. Tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczykcan block you into oblivion and outrace you to the pylon for a touchdown. Linebacker Fred Warner and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa can plug holes in the run game and generate turnovers like they’re unremarkable.

There’s nothing the 49ers can’t and won’t do.

Every week, I raise a new name for MVP, but Purdy deserves consideration. I’ve been with him from the start. And McCaffrey could make a run at the title that once seemed destined for Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Offensive Player of the Year. One more: Kyle Shanahan for Coach of the Year. Given the way the defense has turned around and the offense has rolled despite injuries, how could you not consider Shanahan?

This is all to say that the Niners, 8-1 and dominating the NFC West, are a juggernaut. And in many ways, they’re the Super Team in the division — a billing the Rams have yet to live up to. San Francisco has no shortage of superstar players who are producing at an elite level. And it’s not like the 49ers don’t have a target on their back. It has gotten to the point where the 49ers are the team to beat — and everyone is giving them the absolute best.

Still, the Niners prevail.

They’re so good that they’re resting McCaffrey. (Maybe too much. I thought he should’ve been on the field when third-round rookie RB Kaelon Black fumbled on that final series.) But all that work for Black could make for a fresh McCaffrey in the playoffs. That’s freaking dangerous.

The 49ers are freaking dangerous.

2. I Can’t Shake This One Thought: What If Drew Lock, Not Sam Darnold, Is The Right QB For The Seahawks?

I am not here to make a proclamation that Lock is better than Sam Darnold.

It’s an impossible comparison, because Darnold has played against good defenses this season and Lock hasn’t. So, of course, Darnold fails the eye-test comparison. He fails the statistical comparison. He fails the film study. And let’s just take the stats as an example. It’s not even close.

Lock has the highest EPA per dropback in the NFL at .35, per Next Gen Stats. That's better than analytics darling Brock Purdy. Locks completion percentage over expected leads the NFL at 8.3 — better than MVP front-runner Joe Burrow. Lock's success percentage is third (53.4%), behind Lamar Jackson and Purdy. And Lock is doing it with just 2.76 seconds to throw. He’s taken just five sacks. He has zero interceptions. He has 837 passing yards and seven touchdowns.

Darnold is 25th in EPA per dropback at minus-.10. His CPOE is .7%. His success rate is 41.4%. He has taken 17 sacks. He has nine interceptions. He has 1,478 passing yards for 10 touchdowns.

They’re not even close. Not even comparable.

Should Drew Lock (left) replace Sam Darnold as the Seahawks' starting quarterback? (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

And then there was this throw: A 71-yard touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Lock rolls to his left and drops the ball into a bucket — over his receiver’s shoulder and away from the defensive back — to spring the NFL’s best playmaker for a huge play. It was an awesome throw, one that would light social media ablaze if thrown by Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes or Caleb Williams.

But Lock threw it.

"The concept was better for a zone, but Jaxon’s a good man-beater," Lock said after the game. "He got matched up with the MIKE [middle linebacker]. … I see the back of the helmet. That’s the classic just throw it at the helmet, throw it over the helmet. He’ll be able to see it. Jaxson did a great job of doing late hands."

And now I’m still here wondering if Lock is the right QB for the Seahawks — right now.

Yes, Darnold won a Super Bowl. But so did Nick Foles.

Lock was a total bust for years. But so was Darnold.

Allow me to quote Herb Brooks’ iconic remarks from "Miracle." He said: "I’m not looking for the best players. I’m looking for the right ones." Darnold has all the talent in the world, but he has also thrown an interception in every game — and he briefly led the NFL in turnovers, even though he had missed three games. Meanwhile, Lock is ripping apart (bad) defenses.

The Seahawks head into a bye this week and, presumably, they’ll turn things over to Darnold, who should be healthy by Week 12 for the 49ers.

But … Darnold has to be a short leash, right? How erratic would he have to be for the Seahawks to think about the Drew Lock experiment?

With the way Lock has played — and the way Darnold has played — anything could happen.

3. Kirk Cousins Might Just Save Kevin O’Connell’s Job.

Make no mistake: Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was in danger. And the team's trade for Kirk Cousins looked desperate — at least to me.

O’Connell has survived parting ways with Cousins, Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy. He oversaw the messy development of McCarthy, a first-round pick. He was calling shots throughout the messy acclimation of Kyler Murray. And while O’Connell has been a really solid head coach, his initial claim to fame was that of a "QB whisperer," and he’d seemingly mismanaged the quarterback situation for a few years running. Which would’ve been bad enough for a coach, because quarterback is the most important position. But it was also supposed to be his thing.

Meanwhile, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has been the best coordinator in football. He’s a surefire head coaching candidate for 2027. The only thing that would stop him is … a promotion in Minnesota. Right? Kinda like what the Bills did with Sean McDermott and Joe Brady last year?

It’s not that hard to imagine. Maybe the possibility occurred to O’Connell. So, yeah, the trade was desperate.

It looked like a retracing, because … what the heck else could the Vikings do? Murray might come to understand the timing in the offense, but it wasn’t looking good. Carson Wentz was a catastrophe on Monday night before the trade deadline. It looks bleak.

But desperation isn’t always a bad thing. Desperation might just save O’Connell’s job.

Because this week, Cousins was excellent for the Vikings, with tight-window throws and timely audibles. Sure, he threw an inadvisable pick. This is 38-year-old Kirk Cousins we’re talking about. He’s not an organizational savior, definitely not in the long term. But he’s a guy who can play QB. He can run an offense. That’s what he did on Sunday in Minnesota's 30-10 win over the Packers.

"There’s a couple times throughout the week where you’re trying to go to a certain level to make him comfortable," O'Connell said. "We’ve been through situations where we’ve played guys either with not a lot of time to prepare or guy comes in in the middle of the week. … You always trying to be collaborative with the plan with the player, so they can be comfortable."

And then O'Connell stopped and smirked. He let slip his true joy in working with Cousins, who previously played for the Vikings from 2018 to 2023.

"But sometimes, there was multiple times here late in the week, and I said, ‘Hey I think we might need this.’ And he’d say, ‘Yeah, great. Whatever you want. Yeah, I’ll have it.’ And it was just every time. There was no, ‘Nah, we’ve got to do this.’ Or, ‘It’s gotta be this.’ None of that."

The return of Kirk Cousins (left) to Minnesota could save the Vikings' season — and head coach Kevin O'Connell's job. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

If Cousins helps the Vikings stay steady, if Cousins gets out of the way and lets the defense do the work, then Minnesota should have a successful season. Maybe not a Super Bowl season, but it’ll be a year that will help O’Connell stick around. At some point, though, there will be the matter of the team's QB of the future.

But that’s a problem for another day. For now, the Vikings finally have a QB for right now.

4. One Play Says It All: Josh Downs Is Just What Patrick Mahomes And The Chiefs Needed.

The Chiefs traded for Josh Downs and I had to restrain my optimism.

I’ve been burned before.

Because Downs is a flashy playmaker, who hadn’t been enormously productive with the Colts. And the Chiefs don't have the best track record of drafting, developing and acquiring receivers recently.

It hasn’t been awful. But it hasn’t been great. They’ve drafted Rashee Rice (second round) and Xavier Worthy (first round), who are … fine.

They’ve also drafted Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, Cornell Powell, Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen. Keep those in your back pocket for the Let’s Remember Some Guys game.

They’ve signed Hollywood Brown. You probably forgot! They traded for DeAndre Hopkins. You also probably forgot.

That’s how the Chiefs got into their current predicament, where Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker III needed more help on offense to build K.C. into a juggernaut.

And man, get a load of this play.

It’s a beautiful demonstration of chemistry. And normally, I’d tell you about how this play takes so many reps, so many hours, so many beads of sweat. But Downs and Mahomes practiced together for only three sessions before Sunday's game. They barely know each other. And they made this chemistry-based play with ease.

That bodes well.

There’s some important context. The Falcons may have the league’s worst passing defense. So let’s not get nuts with the ways Downs can change Kansas City's offense. But it’s also totally fair and natural to come away impressed with what he did in his debut for the Chiefs.

If it’s legit, Downs could prove he was the missing piece the Chiefs needed for another Super Bowl run.