Overreaction Monday: Brock Purdy Is The MVP? Patriots Bound To Miss Playoffs?

Week 10 certainly wasn't your typical NFL Sunday.

The day started in Germany, where two star players suffered potential season-altering injuries on the same play in the Detroit Lions' victory over the New England Patriots. It continued with a Super Bowl contender getting a much-needed performance from their new quarterback, as Kirk Cousins looked ready to carry the Minnesota Vikings into the postseason with their dominant win against the Green Bay Packers.

Later in the day, the San Francisco 49ers outscored the Dallas Cowboys in arguably the best display of offensive football this season. In primetime, the Cincinnati Bengals' star duo of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase continued to make history, putting on a show in their victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And all of that fails to mention that the No. 1 overall pick from this year's draft, Fernando Mendoza, made his first NFL start, and Patrick Mahomes might have had his best game in years on Sunday.

So, what's real and what's fake from an extraordinary Sunday? Let's overreact to Week 10.

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers shredded the Dallas Cowboys' defense for 548 total yards in a 46-40 win on Sunday, which is the most yards the Cowboys have allowed in franchise history. The 49ers averaged 9.4 yards per play against the Cowboys, which was the most by any team in a game over the past two seasons, per FOX Sports Research.

Purdy was a big part of that, completing 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He upped his record to 4-0 against Dak Prescott, including the playoffs. The fifth-year quarterback has eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions in those games against the Cowboys.

Also, San Francisco became the first team to record at least 370 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in the same game since 2023, when the Miami Dolphins did so in their 70-point effort against the Denver Broncos.

Conclusion: Overreaction

Purdy is playing at a high level and certainly in the conversation for league MVP this season, but Joe Burrow is still the leader in the clubhouse at this point. Burrow's 409-yard, four-touchdown day in the Cincinnati Bengals' dominating win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night should only increase his lead in the MVP race, as I crowned him my midseason MVP just a few days ago.

Purdy does lead the league in passer rating (115.2) and has only thrown five interceptions this year. And unlike Burrow, Sunday showed that Purdy has one of the best running backs in the game to lean on. Christian McCaffrey had 161 receiving yards and two scores in his team’s dominant win, making history with his performance.

If Purdy does want to be considered the MVP frontrunner, a showing against the Cowboys won't be enough to do that, as nearly every quarterback has torn Dallas' defense apart. But next week presents a strong opportunity for Purdy in the MVP race. He faces a stiff test when the 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings and their top-ranked defense in Mexico City in Week 11.

The Bengals Are The Best Team In The AFC

Speaking of Burrow, his Bengals made quick work of the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle for the top spot in the AFC North, winning 38-18. Pittsburgh’s defense had no answer for Burrow and his dynamic receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Burrow finished with 409 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Most of that production came in the first half, too, as Burrow threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns in the opening 30 minutes.

Burrow’s favorite target was Chase, who finished with 11 catches for 231 yards. It's Chase's third career game with 225-plus receiving yards, tying him with Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones and Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history, per FOX Sports Research.

At 7-2, the Bengals own the top spot in the AFC North.

Conclusion: Not An Overreaction

The Buffalo Bills are tied with San Francisco for the best record in football at 8-1 and certainly have an argument for the best team in the league. But over the last month, no one has been as dominant as the Bengals. The Bengals have won their last five games, doing so with an average margin of victory of roughly 15 points (14.6).

Of course, Burrow and the offense have been key to the Bengals' dominance as of late. Burrow has thrown for at least four touchdowns in each of the five games during the winning streak. He tied Peyton Manning’s record for the longest such streak since the NFL merger, as Manning did that back in 2004. Burrow also leads the NFL with 20 games of at least 300 passing yards and at least three passing touchdowns since 2020.

But Cincinnati's defense has stepped up during the winning streak, and it had another big performance on Sunday. The Bengals sacked Aaron Rodgers three times, and they also allowed just 40 yards in the first half. Rodgers didn't complete any of his first seven passes, giving him his most incompletions to start a game in his career.

It was like he never left.

With just a few days of practice, Kirk Cousins jumped right into head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense and immediately added an explosive element to the Minnesota Vikings' passing game. Cousins finished 21 of 31 for 207 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the Vikings' 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. Specifically, Minnesota’s best offensive player, Justin Jefferson, was finally involved in the offense, finishing with nine catches for 74 yards on 13 targets.

Minnesota’s 30 points were the most the Vikings have scored this season since a 39-22 win over the Packers in Week 1. The return of Cousins also allowed O’Connell to use more plays under center. They ran 34 offensive snaps (52.3%) after averaging 37% of their snaps under center through their first eight games, per Next Gen Stats.

That ignited the running game for the Vikings. Minnesota rushed for 129 yards on 4.2 yards per carry on Sunday. That's the third-most rushing yards the Vikings have had in a game this season, and they did that after finishing with less than 100 rushing yards in each of their last two games (both losses).

Conclusion: Overreaction

As usual, Minnesota’s defense showed up and showed out. The Vikings forced four turnovers and sacked Jordan Love eight times, holding the Packers to 10 points. The last time the Vikings had at least eight sacks and four takeaways in a game was on October 22, 1989, against the Detroit Lions, according to FOX Sports Research.

While Cousins’ play appears to be the missing piece for Minnesota, which has one of the dominant defenses in the league, the Vikings still play in the toughest division in the NFL. That means tough games await against NFC North foes, as they still have matchups against the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. They also have a pair of tough non-divisional games, including next week against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City and at the New England Patriots on a Thursday night.

Let’s see how Cousins performs against these teams destined for the postseason, and if he can stay healthy for the duration of the regular season.

The Patriots Will Miss The Playoffs

The New England Patriots' injury-ravaged roster might have reached its tipping point when quarterback Drake Maye left Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions after the opening drive with an ankle injury and did not return. Entering Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Lions, the Patriots had started a league-high 42 players this year due to injuries.

Along with Maye, right tackle Morgan Moses suffered a knee injury but later returned to the game. No. 1 receiver A.J. Brown, who has missed six games with ankle and knee injuries, left the game in the second half with a hamstring injury. Brown had little impact when healthy, finishing with two catches for 27 yards on six targets.

New England has lost two games in a row by an average of 21.5 points per contest. And at 5-5 with an injured franchise quarterback in Maye, the Patriots could be on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason and getting back to the Super Bowl.

Conclusion: Overreaction

New England head coach Mike Vrabel’s specialty is defense, but that side of the football has been atrocious. The Patriots have allowed 300 passing yards in three of their last four games — all losses. The Patriots continued to surrender big plays against the Lions, allowing five passing plays of at least 20 yards. The Patriots gave up seven of those plays in a loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

Tommy DeVito did not look comfortable operating the offense in Maye’s absence, and New England’s offense will be impacted if the North Carolina product can’t return to action soon. Fortunately for the Patriots, they get a bye next week. But Vrabel has a lot of work to do during his team's off week.

While things look bleak right now for New England, the teams chasing the Patriots are also struggling. The Cleveland Browns needed to come back from a 17-0 deficit to beat the three-win Houston Texans, and the Las Vegas Raiders lost for the sixth time in seven weeks on Sunday. Add to that the fact that New England gets the winless Los Angeles Chargers after the bye, and things could be looking up for the Patriots.

Making his NFL debut against perhaps the best defense in the league, Fernando Mendoza more than held his own early on in the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Mendoza completed 11 of 13 passes for 90 yards and also had a rushing touchdown in the first half as the Raiders took an early 10-7 lead. Mendoza completed his first seven passes, joining Robert Griffin III and Derek Carr as the only rookie quarterbacks since 1991 to open their first NFL start with seven straight completions.

However, Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald blitzed more in the second half, heating up the pass rush. The result was six sacks of Mendoza, including four in the fourth quarter, as the Seahawks finished with a 21-13 victory. Mendoza finished 17 of 29 for 143 yards, as he didn't throw a touchdown or an interception.

Conclusion: Overreaction

The Raiders were going to eventually move on from Kirk Cousins at some point this season so they could see what they have in Mendoza. And they received the perfect opportunity to do that, getting a third-round pick in return for trading him to the Minnesota Vikings, who could use the 38-year-old signal-caller to chase their Super Bowl window. Win-win.

From talking to folks around the Raiders' organization, all indications were that Mendoza was more than ready to take the field. And he showed that in the first half. Las Vegas believes that Mendoza is a talented and mentally tough quarterback who can lead them to sustainable winning, something that hasn’t happened for a long time for the Raiders.

Also, this team has lost six of their last seven games and they aren't built to compete for a deep postseason run at this point in their rebuild. It was time for Mendoza to take his rightful place as one of the leaders of this team so he could grow with the rest of the young core players.

Josh Downs Was The Missing Piece For Chiefs' Offense

Patrick Mahomes got a new playmaker on offense this week and put him to good use. Josh Downs, whom the Kansas City Chiefs acquired at the trade deadline from the Indianapolis Colts, finished Sunday's 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons with four catches for 53 yards and a score.

The addition of Downs gave Kansas City another pass catcher working out of the slot, making plays in the intermediate area of the field and opening things up down the field. Mahomes threw two deep touchdown passes in the win, which was his first game with multiple deep scores since 2021. Mahomes had thrown just one deep touchdown since the start of the 2025 season entering Week 10.

Conclusion: Not An Overreaction

Even with the team’s most explosive player, running back Kenneth Walker III (groin), out of this game with an injury, the Chiefs still dialed up big plays. Rookie running back Emmett Johnson posted 171 scrimmage yards and two scores, filling in for the Memphis native.

Playing a week after spraining his right elbow, Mahomes had perhaps his best game of the season, throwing for 348 yards and five touchdowns. It’s the first time Mahomes has thrown five touchdowns in a game since September 2022, per FOX Sports Research.

Even though Kansas City played without both starting offensive tackles and lost guard Trey Smith and tight end Travis Kelce during the game, Mahomes had his highest passing yards total of the season. And when Walker comes back healthy, he should be even more dangerous because defenses cannot totally key on him in the running and passing game, with the addition of Downs and the breakout game by Johnson.