Jerry Jones Backs 'Young Coach' Christian Parker After Cowboys’ Defense Collapses

Jerry Jones isn’t ready to give up on Christian Parker leading the Cowboys defense.

The Dallas Cowboys owner defended his first-year defensive coordinator Sunday night after the defense was torched in a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium, pointing to Parker’s inexperience as a play-caller.

"He’s a young coach. It’s his first year of coordinating and basically calling the plays," Jones told reporters. "I’ve been with teams that had some pretty good coordinators on defense that ended up winning Super Bowls."

Sunday’s performance was the low point of a rough first season for Parker.

The 49ers piled up 584 yards of offense, the most allowed by any team in a game this season and the most Dallas has ever surrendered at home. Christian McCaffrey sealed the win with a 66-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter, just as the Cowboys got back into the game. Dallas has now allowed 102 points over its last three games.

The decisive play came with veteran pass rusher Von Miller in coverage on McCaffrey, a matchup that drew plenty of criticism. Jones, though, put a positive spin on it.

"He was closer than when they broke the other two big ones," Jones told reporters.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was far more blunt about what went wrong. He said the Cowboys did some good things in the first half against a very good 49ers offense, but that the defense fell apart after the break.

"Very disappointed, very frustrated," Schottenheimer said. "What got us in the second half was the tackling, or the lack of tackling, and you got to get guys on the ground. And yeah, they’re good players, but at the end of the day, we tackled like s--- in the second half."

Dallas hired Parker in January after the defense struggled throughout the 2025 season, and the team invested heavily on that side of the ball in the offseason. But the results haven’t followed, and the loss dropped the Cowboys to 4-6.

With seven games left and the Cowboys two games under .500, Jones’ patience with his young coordinator could run out quickly if the defense doesn’t turn things around.