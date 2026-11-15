National Football League
49ers Reportedly Set High Price For Mac Jones In Trade Talks With Vikings
National Football League

49ers Reportedly Set High Price For Mac Jones In Trade Talks With Vikings

Published Nov. 15, 2026 1:23 p.m. ET

The San Francisco 49ers listened to the Minnesota Vikings' inquiries about Mac Jones ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but the price wasn't right to trade their valuable backup quarterback. 

San Francisco general manager John Lynch asked Minnesota for at least a second-round pick for Jones ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, ESPN reported Sunday. It's unclear what the Vikings offered for Jones, or if they made an offer at all. 

The Vikings ultimately traded for Kirk Cousins on Tuesday, giving up a 2027 third-round pick to land the veteran quarterback from the Las Vegas Raiders.  

Jones has been widely viewed as one of the top backup quarterbacks in the league, if not the best, due to his play in 2025. He led San Francisco in eight games last season, posting a 5-3 record while starting quarterback Brock Purdy was sidelined with a severe turf toe injury. Jones threw for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. 

49ers were reportedly willing to trade Mac Jones for a second-round NFL Draft pick and more. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Minnesota's search for a quarterback became one of the top storylines of the deadline. It was apparent that the Vikings needed a quarterback in their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, with Carson Wentz throwing for fewer than 100 yards in that game. Wentz filled in for an injured Kyler Murray, who has also struggled for good portions of this season. 

Despite the Vikings' offensive woes, they've been one of the best teams in the NFL. They enter Sunday's game against the Packers with a 6-2 record, as their defense is arguably the best in the NFL. 

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