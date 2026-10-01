NFL Backup Quarterback Rankings: Which Teams Have The Most Reliable QB2s?

We’re not even a month into the season, and six NFL teams have already had to replace their starter for at least one game.

The Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears have had to replace two potential starters, and they got two very different results from their QB3s. Cooper Rush sabotaged a talented Falcons offense that immediately broke out once Michael Penix Jr. returned to the lineup. In Chicago, the Bears offense didn’t suffer any hiccups with Case Keenum stepping in for Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent. Having Ben Johnson dialing up the plays certainly made things easier for Keenum. The best backup quarterback might just be a good play-caller.

Every NFL season offers several reminders of how handy a good backup can be, and this one is no different. So with that in mind, let's rank which teams could survive without their starting quarterback and which ones would be ruined by a QB injury.

Tier 5: 'We’re Losing This Game'

Cade Klubnik and Kyle McCord could develop into mid-tier backups at some point, but we just haven't seen enough from either to get a good feel for their respective ceilings.

We've seen more than enough of Tommy DeVito and Kyle Allen to know an offense is in trouble if either of them is in the starting lineup. Both quarterbacks struggle to make routine throws consistently and compound that issue with questionable decision-making.

Tier 4: It Will Be Bad, But It Might Be Fun!

Enjoying these three comes down to your taste in quarterback play.

If you enjoy quarterbacks frantically trying to escape pressure and occasionally pulling off miracle completions, these are your guys. Pickett has the most experience; Huntley is more well-rounded thanks to his running ability; and Howell has the best arm but shaky pocket presence. If you combined their skill sets, you’d get Baker Myfield.

Watching Jalon Daniels fire off tight-window throws in the preseason was a blast. But that tape was also full of sprayed passes, so don’t expect an efficient stat line from the Day 3 pick as he fills in for an injured Baker Mayfield.

If Shedeur Sanders had Daniels’ arm and athleticism, he’d be much higher on this list. He approaches the game as if he does, which can get him into trouble. The long sacks and throws into coverage offset his good plays.

Shedeur Sanders has watched Deshaun Watson lead the Browns to a 2-1 start this season. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Trey Lance and Justin Fields are one bad preseason away from officially losing their "high potential" tag, if they haven't already. Lance made some dreadful decisions and had a few frustrating misses during his preseason run. Fields is still dealing with the issues that plagued his rookie season. Both can produce a jaw-dropping throw or two per game, but neither is reliable down-to-down. Fields has Andy Reid and Ken Walker in his corner, so he’d have a fighting chance if he had to play this season. Lance would be overwhelmed by the Chargers' offensive dysfunction.

Tier 3: Can Execute A Game Plan – But It Better Be A Good One

At their athletic peaks, these three would have landed in the first tier. Erratic throwing ability and waning athleticism don’t make a winning combination for quarterbacks, though.

It’s been over six years since Trubisky and Taylor put together a full season of competent play. Josh Dobbs played relatively well for Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota, but who doesn’t, other than J.J. McCarthy?

These three can still lead you to a win if they don’t have to do too much and the defense can keep the scoring in the high teens.

These quarterbacks have a good grasp on their offenses and just enough accuracy to complete passes, but they can’t make all the throws needed to lead a successful passing game. They’re the quarterbacks who prove that arm strength matters.

Andy Dalton still isn’t immune to lapses in judgment, as we saw this past week on Monday night. Quinn Ewers has some Mac Jones potential but needs more reps to fully realize it.

Jarrett Sidham and Mason Rudolph are essentially the same quarterback. They’re solid backup options in theory, but once they step on the field, it becomes apparent why they’ve never gotten a real shot at a starting job.

After Bo Nix's ankle injury in the playoffs last season, Jarrett Stidham started the AFC Championship Game for the Broncos. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

This group is the dividing line between the competent backups who can keep an offense on the rails for a game or two and those who will completely tank their teams. Davis Mills has been a valiant backup in Houston, thanks to quick processing and decent accuracy. Tyson Bagent and Stetson Bennett haven’t played much, but both seem to be in the perfect systems to maximize their skill sets.

Tier 2: It Might Be Bad, But It Will Be Fun

Carson Wentz and Jameis Winston offer the same experience as fill-in quarterbacks: they’ll make a few solid throws, but an inexplicable mistake is always around the corner.

Jameis Winston enters Week 4 with new competition for his spot on the depth chart after the Giants acquired J.J. McCarthy. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

I still believe. Anthony Richardson would be the second-youngest starter in the NFL right now, and he’s coming off a solid preseason showing. Richardson’s inability to make simple passes has been a limiting factor, but he’s put some legitimately great throws on film. His contributions to the run game make him a viable spot starter.

Tier 1: Little To No Drop-off

If you’re looking for "The Next Sam Darnold," Rattler is a strong candidate. He’s got legitimate arm talent and looks comfortable in the pocket. With a little more accuracy and significantly fewer mistakes, Rattler could lock down a starting job eventually.

Gardner Minshew can be tolerable in small doses. At his best, Minshew can do a passable impression of Baker Mayfield. He doesn’t have the arm to make some of the throws Baker can, but, like the Bucs quarterback, he can spread the ball around and knows how to escape from crumbling pockets.

Minshew’s zeal for play-making comes at a cost, though: he runs himself into sacks, and he can be reckless when throwing outside the pocket.

This might be too high for Tua Tagovailoa based on what he put on tape in 2025. I’m willing to give him a pass – that Dolphins offense was a mess from top to bottom – and consider his larger body of work. Tagovailoa still has a skill set that can thrive in a point-and-shoot offense.

Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury before the Falcons' Week 1 opener that has kept him off the field so far this season. (Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Drew Lock is basically a value-brand Sam Darnold, so Seattle doesn’t have to change its approach when the former second-round pick has to play. He’s got a live arm and a desire to use it. Lock’s accuracy is hit-or-miss, but when he’s on, he can put on a show.

The Raiders offense would likely improve in certain areas if Fernando Mendoza replaced Kirk Cousins. Mendoza is more mobile and more willing to push the ball downfield. The Las Vegas offense would be more explosive with Mendoza but not nearly as consistent.

Over the last two years, Washington’s offense has actually been more efficient with Marcus Mariota on the field. Jayden Daniels offers a higher ceiling, but Mariota raises the floor. And while Mariota doesn’t create as many explosive plays, he’s been more accurate.

Marcus Mariota showed he still has something left in the tank in Week 3, when the Commanders took down the defending-champion Seahawks. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Kyle Shanahan wouldn’t lose any sleep if Mac Jones had to step in for Brock Purdy at any point this season. He doesn’t create out of structure like Purdy, but he plays the point guard role just as well. There was a slight uptick in San Francisco’s offensive success rate when Jones played in 2025.

Joe Flacco’s complete lack of mobility is really the only thing holding him back from still being a starting-level quarterback. If his offensive line keeps him in a clean pocket, Flacco can pick apart a defense at all three levels. If Joe Burrow misses time, the Bengals have a backup who can keep the ship afloat.