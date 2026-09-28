2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Are The Vikings For Real? Are The Rams Vulnerable?

There are five undefeated teams left in the NFL, but only three are good enough to be in the top 10. One barely made it into the top 20, showing how much they still need to prove.

So no, winning isn’t everything, especially this early in the season, and especially considering the number of upsets there were in Week 3.

Here’s a look at where my NFL Power Rankings stand heading into Week 4.

*Super Bowl odds courtesy of DraftKings

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Next game: @ Vikings (4:05 p.m. ET)

They hung with the Kansas City Chiefs until the final three minutes on Sunday, and they should hang a banner and print up some hats and T-shirts for that, because that’s probably as good as it’s going to get. They were already in deep trouble offensively, and now they’ve lost RB De’Von Achane for the season with a knee injury. That hurts even more because he would’ve been their biggest trading chip, too. Now, a lost season has turned completely hopeless. Seriously, who could they possibly beat? Their schedule isn’t terrible, and it’s still nearly impossible to find a win.

Stat To Know: Miami has now started 0-3 in consecutive seasons (2025-2026) for the first time since 1968-1969.

Super Bowl odds: +50000

Next game: @ Ravens (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

At some point, Cam Ward and the offense are going to show some improvement, right? If not, the Robert Saleh era in Nashville will be a short one. Ward was terrible for most of three quarters in a rain-soaked game against the Giants. But even when he got things going, he still ruined it with an awful throw (and decision) for a game-ending interception. They fought the Giants and the Eagles hard, mostly thanks to their defense. But Ward still hasn’t looked like the No. 1 overall pick of last year’s draft. In fact, he’s really been the third-best QB of that generally weak class. Good luck turning that impression around with the Ravens and the Texans up next.

Stat To Know: After their loss to the Giants today, the Titans have started 0-3 in three consecutive seasons.

Given Cam Ward's continued struggles, will the Titans be looking to draft a QB early in the draft again next year? (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +10000

Next game: vs. Packers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

They are an absolute mess, and Baker Mayfield is now hurt. But honestly, he wasn’t playing well before his thumb injury. He’s got two TD passes in three games, and he looks unbelievably out of sync with No. 1 target Emeka Egbuka. The numbers say Todd Bowles’ defense is good, but they’re really propped up by back-to-back games against the QB-challenged Browns and Vikings. At this point, he has to be the odds-on favorite to be the first coach fired this season. And maybe soon if he can’t find wins against the Packers, Cowboys or Steelers in the next three weeks.

Stat To Know: After their loss to the Vikings, the Buccaneers are now 2-10 and in their last 12 games dating back to last season.

Super Bowl odds: +6500

Next game: @ Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET)

They’re probably too talented to be ranked this low. Then again, this has been the most consistently overrated team in the NFL for about a decade now, so maybe this is just about right. The reality is they’re 0-3 and facing a brutal schedule that could leave them 0-9. They played the Bills close, and that’s nice. But next up is Seattle, Denver, Kansas City, the Rams, Houston, Baltimore. Maybe it’s time for Justin Herbert to elevate his team a little? It would also help if his offensive line would protect him and if WR Quentin Johnston would just hold on to the ball.

Stat To Know: The Chargers have now scored fewer than 20 points in six straight games dating back to last season (regular season and playoffs). This is their longest such streak since 1998.

Danny brings out MEATBALL SUB for Herbert-Chargers, Cowboys' issues, Rams will NOT win NFC | FTF

Super Bowl odds: +20000

Next game: @ Bears (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Geno Smith has been unexpectedly good. He threw for 321 yards and three TDs in a loss to Detroit on Sunday. He also has yet to throw an interception this year. And the Jets’ defense has been good, for the most part. Even giving up 31 points and 381 yards to the powerful Lions is about average. Don’t get me wrong, the Jets still won’t win many games, but they’re a heck of a lot more watchable. And if they can get through a trip to Chicago on Sunday, they’ve got a very winnable stretch — vs. Cleveland, at New England, vs. Miami, vs. Las Vegas — coming up.

Stat To Know: Kenyon Sadiq's 105 receiving yards is the most in a game by a Jets rookie tight end since Dustin Keller had 107 yards on Nov 9, 2008.

Super Bowl odds: +30000

Next game: @ Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

They really do have some impressive, young, offensive weapons. Mike LaFleur probably can do a lot this season with RB Jeremiyah Love, WR Michael Wilson and TE Trey McBride. Maybe he’ll eventually get something out of WR Marvin Harrison Jr., too. And QB Jacoby Brissett sure will throw a lot of passes for a lot of yards. But that might just mean they’re going to lose a lot of high-scoring games. They’ll have a shot to beat the broken-down Giants this week. But this team lives in the NFC West. They’re going to take a lot of lumps.

Stat To Know: Jacoby Brissett’s 38 completions against the 49ers marked the third-most in a single game in Cardinals franchise history.

Super Bowl odds: +5500

Next game: @ Buccaneers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

This is for all the Packers fans who screamed at me for having them too low when I ranked them … 16th. Was the embarrassing loss at home to the Falcons on Thursday night enough to convince you I’m right about this team? They are a fluky, overtime win against the Jets away from being ranked in the 30s. Turns out, they can’t run at all without the suspended Josh Jacobs. Given the passing trio of QB Jordan Love-WR Matthew Golden-WR Christian Watson, they should be way better than this. They better prove it in Tampa this week. Otherwise, look out below!

Stat To Know: The Packers allowed 35 points on Thursday, their most in a home opener since 1971. This is also the first time since 2012 that the Packers have lost their home opener, ending a 13 year streak that was tied for the longest such winning streak in NFL history.

Super Bowl odds: +12000

Next game: @ Saints (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

What in the name of Bijan Robinson was that last Thursday night? This team was a contender for the 32nd spot in this ranking — maybe even the favorite. Then Robinson and WR Drake London just went off versus the Packers. Could it be that all they were missing was the competent play of QB Michael Penix Jr.? Maybe Kevin Stefanski can turn this sinking ship around now that he has the right guy at the helm. I need to see it again, though. And I’m not sure that will happen because the road ahead is rough, with the Saints, Ravens, Bears and 49ers coming up in October.

Stat To Know: This was the third game in which Bijan Robinson had 150+ rushing yards and Drake London had 150+ receiving yards, the most by any pair of teammates in NFL history.

Super Bowl odds: +8000

Next game: vs. Colts (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET in London)

Marcus Mariota pulled off a big and impressive upset against the defending champs (albeit with the help of some errant throws by Seattle QB Sam Darnold). And that was huge for this battered team, knowing that starting QB Jayden Daniels’ return may only be a couple of weeks away. The Commanders didn’t get much of a running game — and now RB Rachaad White is hurt — and Dan Quinn’s defense offered little resistance until two late interceptions. So there are still issues to be fixed. But Mariota’s mission is to keep them afloat until Daniels is back. The Colts and Giants are up next, so he’s got a shot.

Stat To Know: The Commanders snapped a six-game home losing streak in their win over the Seahawks.

Gronk & Julian Edelman React to the Seahawks' Stunning Loss to the Commanders

Super Bowl odds: +20000

Next game: vs. Steelers (Thursday night, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Two in a row for the Browns? They are so giddy in Cleveland that their fans are suddenly even cheering for Deshaun Watson. He’s still not doing a lot with his array of young weapons (such as WRs Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion and TE Harold Fannin), and their success has been more about their Jared Verse-led defense. But hey, they’re out of the cellar, so deal with it. It’ll make for a fun rivalry game against the Steelers on Thursday night.

Stat To Know: With their win over the Panthers, the Browns are now 4-1 in their last five games dating back to last season.

Super Bowl odds: +3500

Next game: vs. Cowboys (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Their defense is too good for this team to be 0-3. But their offense is comically bad, which is why they keep falling. C.J. Stroud hasn’t been a force since he was a rookie, and he has definitely been bad enough to drag them down. Their running duo of David Montgomery and Woody Marks is as bad as it gets, too, probably thanks to a shaky offensive line. Here’s the good news: The Texans were 0-3 last year and still made the playoffs and even won a playoff game, and they’re also about to enter the softest part of an already soft schedule. But here’s the bad news: It’s not last year anymore.

Stat To Know: The Texans have fallen to 0-3 in back to back seasons. The only teams to make the playoffs after an 0-3 start since 2000 are the 2025 Texans and the 2018 Texans. Can they do it again?

Super Bowl odds: +15000

Next game: vs. Cardinals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

They beat the Titans in an ugly, wet game, and they’re 2-1, so I get their fans will be outraged (what else is new?) that they both dropped and are ranked this low. Maybe that’s unfair, and maybe they’ll be OK with games against the Cardinals and Commanders coming up. They certainly could emerge 4-1. But Jameis Winston’s play on Sunday exposed a quarterback problem that won’t go away anytime soon with Jaxson Dart out for the season. And now their best defender, edge rusher Brian Burns, is out for the season. It’ll take some wizardry from John Harbaugh to keep this team afloat. Not impossible. But not easy either.

Stat To Know: Sunday marked the Giants first win in their last seven games without Jaxson Dart at quarterback.

Super Bowl odds: +9000

Next game: vs. Chiefs (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Yes, this is ridiculously low for a 3-0 team. I get it. But they had a very soft opening, and their schedule is about to get rock hard over the next eight weeks. Besides, do you really believe Kirk Cousins can keep this up? Nine TDs and three interceptions hasn’t been a standard ratio for him in a while. And the Raiders still haven’t really gotten RB Ashton Jeanty going. Their bigger issue, though? They’ll get the Chiefs, Bills, Rams, 49ers, Seahawks and Broncos over the next eight games. So enjoy them now, while you still can. It’s hard to see them pushing much higher.

Stat To Know: Before Sunday, the last time the Raiders scored 30+ points in a regular-season game was on Dec. 14, 2023. It snapped a 39-game streak without reaching 30 points.

Super Bowl odds: +7000

Next game: @ Commanders (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET in London)

They showed the Houston Texans what a good defense really looks like — which is incredible considering how bad the Colts defense was the first two games. I mean, they went from giving up more than 500 yards per game to giving up only 223 in Week 3. The Texans' offense isn’t good, but still, that’s an impressive turnaround. If the Colts can get defensive efforts like that, they have more than enough on offense with QB Daniel Jones and RB Jonathan Taylor to make a run at the playoffs. Good news for them: They won’t face a really good offensive team again until they travel to Jacksonville in November.

Stat To Know: The Colts snapped a five-game losing streak vs. the Texans on Sunday.

Super Bowl odds: +2800

Next game: @ Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

If Jerry Jones’ old man money is really going to be "dangerous," he better do something with it soon, because his expensive defense is blowing yet another season. Two sacks, no interceptions … and has anyone seen Jones’ prize DTs Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark? Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb can’t do it all for this team. And all it would’ve taken was just a little defense to prevent the Cowboys' heartbreaking, last-second loss to the Ravens in Rio on Sunday. They’ve got the Texans, Bucs and Packers next — three teams with offensive issues. It’s really now or never for the Dallas D.

Stat To Know: CeeDee Lamb notched his 29th career 100-yard receiving game, ranking second in Cowboys franchise history behind only Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

Super Bowl odds: +2400

Next game: @ Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Remember when everyone thought Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye were going to start another New England dynasty? Yeah, those were fun times … eight months ago. Since then, Maye has gone from near-MVP to turnover machine. And still, it’s hard to say who’s dragging the defending AFC champs down more: him or head coach Mike Vrabel. They can’t run, their defense was a sieve this past weekend against Jacksonville, Maye is a mess … and the defending AFC champs could be finished if they lose in Buffalo this weekend.

Stat To Know: Drake Maye is the first quarterback since 2007 with only one passing touchdown and at least six interceptions through his first three games of a season.

Super Bowl odds: +10000

Next game: vs. Lions (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Losing in Cleveland isn’t the embarrassment it used to be, but it still hurts that the Panthers only got in the end zone once. And that’s why the Panthers are languishing in the middle of these rankings. Bryce Young leads the NFL in passing yards, and with weapons like RB Chuba Hubbard and WRs Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan, they are capable of fireworks. But they couldn’t get McMillan going on Sunday and couldn’t find another way to win. Expect more offensive fireworks when they face the Lions on Sunday night. They just need to figure out how to stop Detroit, too.

Stat To Know: Bryce Young has reached 939 passing yards through three games, the second-most passing yards through the first 3 games of a season in Panthers history.

Super Bowl odds: +8000

Next game: vs. Falcons (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

They are so close to being an 3-0 team, and yet they are 1-2 and really so far away. Their latest … um … fumble, came against the Raiders when their last four possessions ended with three fumbles and an interception. That spoiled what was previously a brilliant game by QB Tyler Shough. With Shough, WR Chris Olave, and the mind of Kellen Moore, they’ll always score points (though the hamstring injury to RB Travis Etienne hurts). The Saints belong in the top 15. But to stay here, they have to stop their stretches of playing stupid.

Stat To Know: Juwan Johnson (2 TDs) and Noah Fant (2 TDs) became only the third pair of tight end teammates in NFL history to each catch 2+ touchdown passes in the same game.

Super Bowl odds: +5000

Next game: @ Browns (Thursday night, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Aaron Rodgers going throw-for-throw with Joe Burrow at his age, and after his ugly start to the season, wasn’t on anybody’s Bingo card. He even dusted off DK Metcalf, his forgotten No. 1 receiver, and RB Jaylen Warren had a big game with Rico Dowdle out. Beating the Bengals was huge, surprising (at least to me), and deserving of a big jump, even if none of this is exactly how Mike McCarthy drew it up. It was the first sign of life from the Steelers' stagnant offense. There are no defensive juggernauts in the next five weeks before their bye week, so they’ve got a chance to go on a run if they can keep the scoring up.

Stat To Know: Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy reached 100 regular-season wins together, becoming the seventh starting quarterback–head coach duo to hit that mark. They’re the only duo to do it across two teams.

Super Bowl odds: +1900

Next game: @ Panthers (Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

There aren’t many more dynamic offenses in the NFL, and few teams can boast a dynamic duo like RB Jahmyr Gibbs and WR Amon-Ra St-Brown. This team is a juggernaut, averaging more than 31 points per game. But man, does their defense stink. And it shouldn’t, not with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (3.5 sacks), yet it still does. You know who the Lions remind me of? Last year’s Cowboys. The offense is unstoppable, but it’s the trainwreck defense that’s keeping them out of the top 10.

Stat To Know: This is the first time in Lions franchise history that they have scored 30+ points in each of their first three games of a season.

Super Bowl odds: +2400

Next game: vs. Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET)

Please move quickly and calmly to your seats as you hop on the bandwagon of this surprisingly 3-0 team. It’s surprising because while QB Kyler Murray is back, he’s still not very good. But Brian Flores’ defense is phenomenal and Kevin O’Connell is still one of the elite head coaches in the league. If the latter can get anything more out of Murray, this team will be really dangerous. They could also get rolling with the Dolphins and Saints up next. But keep an eye on the ankle injury to WR Justin Jefferson. He’s one player the Vikings need, especially for Murray to have the bounce-back season O’Connell hopes he will.

Stat To Know: After Sunday’s win over the Bucs, the Vikings have now won eight straight games dating back to 2025.

Super Bowl odds: +1700

Next game: vs. Rams (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

The Eagles didn’t look right through their first two games — getting narrow wins over the Commanders and Titans — and that haunted them as they stepped up in competition in Chicago. Jalen Hurts didn’t do a whole lot through the air or on the ground. Saquon Barkley seemed to stop running after the first quarter. And the Eagles' defense just makes way too many mistakes. The loss might not matter in what looks like a really weak NFC East, but they’ve got the Rams and Jaguars the next two weeks, and that could send them spiraling.

Stat To Know: Monday was the Eagles' first loss in the month of September since Sept. 29, 2024, when they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl odds: +2200

Next game: @ Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

It feels like Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars haven’t come close to their best game yet. Liam Coen’s offense hasn’t been anything special. Lawrence had his second straight game with less than 200 yards passing. RB Bhayshul Tuten still hasn’t topped 75 rushing yards in a game. And yet Jacksonville still won two of its three games by two-plus touchdowns. Go figure. Maybe it’s because those wins were against Cleveland and New England. I want to believe. I really do. But we will probably learn a lot more about this offense in Cincinnati next week.

Stat To Know: Jacksonville is 10-1 in its last 11 regular-season games, the best record in the NFL over that span.

Super Bowl odds: +670

Next game: @ Eagles (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

I still love everything about this Rams team, but I’m starting to think their brutal schedule might be a little too much for them in the long run. They looked worn down against the Broncos, especially late in the game. They still are a top-10 team and might be even better once Myles Garrett and WR Puka Nacua return. But they should’ve done better on a night Matthew Stafford threw for nearly 400 yards. Too many late mistakes (including by Stafford) killed them. That could be a problem against their next two opponents — the Eagles and the Bills — too.

Stat To Know: Matthew Stafford became the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 20,000 yards with two franchises. But he also set a less welcome record: the most pick-sixes thrown in NFL history.

Super Bowl odds: +900

Next game: vs. Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

They pulled out a wild win on a bad field in Rio versus the Cowboys, despite another shaky effort from Jesse Minter’s defense. The Ravens probably belong in the top 10, though, as long as Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry stay healthy, because that remains one of the most lethal 1-2 punches in the league. Their defense has a shot to get on track with a relatively soft stretch of games against Tennessee, Atlanta and Cleveland up next. That’s Baltimore's chance to make an early run.

Stat To Know: The Ravens are now 16-1 (.941) in road regular-season games against non-conference (NFC) opponents since the start of the 2019 season, the best mark in the NFL over that span.

Gronk & Julian Edelman React to Ravens' Thrilling Win Over Cowboys Gronk & Jules broke down the Ravens' big W in Brazil over the Cowboys, capped off by a 56-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

Super Bowl odds: +1700

Next game: vs. Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

What happened to the Bengals defense from the first two games? They made Aaron Rodgers suddenly look young again. The way Joe Burrow is clicking with both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, it should be hard for anyone to hang with the Cincinnati offense, let alone a 42-year-old QB. Maybe it was just one bad week. Clearly, that’s what I’m counting on by keeping them ranked this high. But it was enough to keep them out of the top five heading into what could be a high-octane showdown against the Jags.

Stat To Know: Joe Burrow recorded his 14th career game with 3+ passing TDs and 0 INTs, passing Boomer Esiason (13) for the third-most in Bengals history.

Super Bowl odds: +2400

Next game: vs. Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

They made it look surprisingly easy against the Eagles on Monday night, even with third-stringer Case Keenum at QB, and they didn’t even need to lean on their powerful 1-2 RB punch of D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. It was a reminder of what an elite mind head coach Ben Johnson is, even when he doesn’t have everything working. They still need a healthy Caleb Williams to be a real Super Bowl contender. But even without him, not many teams are better. And with the Jets, Packers, Falcons and Patriots up next, they might not be challenged again until Williams is back anyway.

Stat To Know: Case Keenum is just the sixth quarterback in NFL history to record at least 240 passing yards, two-plus passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a single game at age 38 or older.

Super Bowl odds: +1000

Next game: vs. Chargers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

They got QB Sam Darnold back and he mostly lit the Commanders up. But his two interceptions were the entire difference in the game. I’ll assume that’s an anomaly for the defending champs, though. Mike Macdonald’s defense mostly throttled the Commanders, and they’ve looked championship-caliber through the first three weeks. Expect the Darnold-Jaxon Smith-Njigba tandem to be back on track against the Chargers in Week 4.

Stat To Know: Jaxon Smith-Njigba joined Jerry Rice (1989) as the only players with at least 120 receiving yards and a touchdown in each of their first three games of a season. Smith-Njigba also joined Marvin Harrison Sr. (1999) as the only players with at least 400 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns through three games.

Super Bowl odds: +1050

Next game: @ Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)

Everyone was finally convinced they were back to their old, dynastic selves, and then they go and let a terrible Dolphins team hang around for an awfully long time. But they are 3-0 and not every game can be perfect, I guess. They’re on the rise, though. They have a whole new dimension with RB Kenneth Walker III, and they still have the ever-dangerous Patrick Mahomes and an array of weapons. They also have a pretty soft schedule. With the Raiders up next, they’re looking at 4-0 heading into their bye. So I have a feeling this isn’t the last stop on their climb up the charts.

Stat To Know: With the Chiefs win on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes passed Tom Brady for the third-most wins by a player in his first 10 seasons since 1950.

Super Bowl odds: +2000

Next game: @ 49ers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

They had a second half for the ages against the Rams, maybe with a little help from the officials. If they could just get QB Bo Nix and their offense going a little sooner, they’d be a scary team. But they certainly have the defense to play against anyone, and Sean Payton may be the best coach in the NFL when his team is playing from behind. They’ve already come from behind twice to win this year. And yes, I know they were blitzed by the Chiefs in Week 1, and they are still ranked ahead of them. These are power rankings, not standings. Thanks for your continuing concern.

Stat To Know: Since the start of 2025, Bo Nix now has seven fourth quarter comebacks and nine game-winning drives, which is the most in the NFL in that span.

Cowboys ‘blew it’ vs. the Ravens, Was it more of a Rams collapse or a Broncos comeback? | FTF

Super Bowl odds: +900

Next game: vs. Broncos (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Their defense had an alarmingly soft stretch in the second half on Sunday, but their Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey-led attack is clicking on all cylinders. And when that happens, this team looks like the best team in the NFC. Losing WR Mike Evans to a rib injury could hurt, but Deebo Samuel should be able to step into a bigger role. And they have a whole mess of injuries on defense, including a big one to DE Nick Bosa. But nobody has been better in recent years than getting production out of his backups than Kyle Shanahan. He’ll have to work that old magic quickly, though, with the Broncos and Seahawks coming up next.

Stat To Know: The 49ers have now started 3-0 for the third time in the past four seasons.

Super Bowl odds: +670

Next game: vs. Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

They had a ridiculous five turnovers on Sunday, not to mention 10 penalties, and Josh Allen was far from his best. But the Bills hung around and their MVP-caliber QB was still clutch when it mattered. That’s what Allen does better than anyone in the league, and as long as he’s healthy, they’re going to be a hard team for anyone to beat. No, their defense isn’t great, but the tandem of Allen and RB James Cook is built to bludgeon and out-score opponents, so they’re fine in high-scoring games. And now, next week against the Patriots, they can turn the AFC East race into a runaway. The big test of their power comes in two weeks in L.A. against the Rams.

Stat To Know: The Bills won despite a minus-four turnover margin, their first victory with a margin that poor since beating the Colts in 1997. Jim Harbaugh started at quarterback for Indianapolis in that game.