2026 NFL Odds Week 4: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games

All that remains in Week 3 is a Monday Night Football matchup between the Eagles and Bears, before Week 4 kicks off with a Thursday tilt between the Steelers and Browns.

Here are the lines for every Week 4 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Sept. 27.

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Thursday, Oct. 1

Spread: Steelers -2.5

Moneyline: Steelers -150, Browns +125

O/U: 38.5

Sunday, Oct. 4

Spread: Colts -3.5

Moneyline: Colts -200, Commanders +165

O/U: 47.5

Spread: Giants -2.5

Moneyline: Giants -135, Cardinals +115

O/U: 43.5

Spread: Texans -1.5

Moneyline: Texans -130, Cowboys +110

O/U: 46.5

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

Spread: Bengals -2.5

Moneyline: Bengals -140, Jaguars +120

O/U: 49.5

Spread: Rams -2.5

Moneyline: Rams -150, Eagles +125

O/U: 45.5

Spread: Bills -6.5

Moneyline: Bills -310, Patriots +250

O/U: 48.5

Spread: Bears -2.5

Moneyline: Bears -160, Jets +135

O/U: 42.5

Spread: Ravens -11.5

Moneyline: Ravens -750, Titans +525

O/U: 43.5

Spread: Vikings -10.5

Moneyline: Vikings -700, Dolphins +500

O/U: 42.5

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Moneyline: 49ers -160, Broncos +135

O/U: 45.5

Spread: Chiefs -5.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -250, Raiders +205

O/U: 45.5

Spread: Seahakws -6.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -310, Chargers +250

O/U: 44.5

Spread: Lions -2.5

Moneyline: Lions -155, Panthers +130

O/U: 46.5

Monday, Oct. 5

Spread: Saints -2.5

Moneyline: Saints -155, Falcons +130

O/U: 46.5