2026 NFL Odds Week 4: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games
All that remains in Week 3 is a Monday Night Football matchup between the Eagles and Bears, before Week 4 kicks off with a Thursday tilt between the Steelers and Browns.
Here are the lines for every Week 4 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Sept. 27.
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Spread: Steelers -2.5
Moneyline: Steelers -150, Browns +125
O/U: 38.5
Spread: Colts -3.5
Moneyline: Colts -200, Commanders +165
O/U: 47.5
Spread: Giants -2.5
Moneyline: Giants -135, Cardinals +115
O/U: 43.5
Spread: Texans -1.5
Moneyline: Texans -130, Cowboys +110
O/U: 46.5
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD
Spread: Bengals -2.5
Moneyline: Bengals -140, Jaguars +120
O/U: 49.5
Spread: Rams -2.5
Moneyline: Rams -150, Eagles +125
O/U: 45.5
Spread: Bills -6.5
Moneyline: Bills -310, Patriots +250
O/U: 48.5
Spread: Bears -2.5
Moneyline: Bears -160, Jets +135
O/U: 42.5
Spread: Ravens -11.5
Moneyline: Ravens -750, Titans +525
O/U: 43.5
Spread: Vikings -10.5
Moneyline: Vikings -700, Dolphins +500
O/U: 42.5
Spread: 49ers -2.5
Moneyline: 49ers -160, Broncos +135
O/U: 45.5
Spread: Chiefs -5.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -250, Raiders +205
O/U: 45.5
Spread: Seahakws -6.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -310, Chargers +250
O/U: 44.5
Spread: Lions -2.5
Moneyline: Lions -155, Panthers +130
O/U: 46.5
Spread: Saints -2.5
Moneyline: Saints -155, Falcons +130
O/U: 46.5
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