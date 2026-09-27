National Football League
2026 NFL Odds Week 4: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games
National Football League

2026 NFL Odds Week 4: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games

Published Sep. 27, 2026 7:47 p.m. ET

All that remains in Week 3 is a Monday Night Football matchup between the Eagles and Bears, before Week 4 kicks off with a Thursday tilt between the Steelers and Browns.

Here are the lines for every Week 4 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Sept. 27. 

 

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National Football LeagueThursday, Oct. 1

Spread: Steelers -2.5
Moneyline: Steelers -150, Browns +125
O/U: 38.5

National Football LeagueSunday, Oct. 4

Spread: Colts -3.5
Moneyline: Colts -200, Commanders +165
O/U: 47.5

Spread: Giants -2.5
Moneyline: Giants -135, Cardinals +115
O/U: 43.5

Spread: Texans -1.5
Moneyline: Texans -130, Cowboys +110
O/U: 46.5

Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD

Spread: Bengals -2.5
Moneyline: Bengals -140, Jaguars +120
O/U: 49.5

Spread: Rams -2.5
Moneyline: Rams -150, Eagles +125
O/U: 45.5

Spread: Bills -6.5
Moneyline: Bills -310, Patriots +250
O/U: 48.5

Spread: Bears -2.5
Moneyline: Bears -160, Jets +135
O/U: 42.5

Spread: Ravens -11.5
Moneyline: Ravens -750, Titans +525
O/U: 43.5

Spread: Vikings -10.5
Moneyline: Vikings -700, Dolphins +500
O/U: 42.5

Spread: 49ers -2.5
Moneyline: 49ers -160, Broncos +135
O/U: 45.5

Spread: Chiefs -5.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -250, Raiders +205
O/U: 45.5

Spread: Seahakws -6.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -310, Chargers +250
O/U: 44.5

Spread: Lions -2.5
Moneyline: Lions -155, Panthers +130
O/U: 46.5

National Football LeagueMonday, Oct. 5

Spread: Saints -2.5
Moneyline: Saints -155, Falcons +130
O/U: 46.5

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