Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QBs Other Than Josh Allen Have Impressed The GOAT?

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season didn't feature as much scoring as Week 1, but there were still several quarterbacks who impressed, at least in Tom Brady's eyes.

In the most recent edition of Tom Brady's power rankings, the GOAT pinpointed a handful of quarterbacks who have impressed through the first two weeks. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was among them, with Brady saying that he's playing "very dangerous football" following his five-touchdown performance.

But was Allen's performance enough to help the Bills unseat the Seattle Seahawks at No. 1 in his power rankings? Here's a closer look at Brady's top 10.

Brady’s thoughts: I know they sneak in at 1-1, but look, it was a short week in Buffalo. That’s pretty tough. Buffalo was opening up a new stadium. That’s as hard as it gets. Bills Mafia was out in full force.

Jared Goff, give him his love. He’s playing lights out. He’s got six touchdowns and no picks in his first two games. I kind of like their prospects here as the season goes on.

Brady's thoughts: Listen, it’s not hometown bias by me. Their plus-26 point differential is third in the league. Kirk Cousins has six touchdowns in two games. C’mon, that’s pretty impressive. They go on the road and beat the Chargers.

Look, undefeated is undefeated. What’s that saying? Just win, baby.

Kirk Cousins has thrown for six touchdowns this season, which is tied for the most in the league. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brady's thoughts: They’re 2-0 in the division with their backup quarterback. What? No Kyler Murray. No J.J. McCarthy. Give Kevin O’Connell and Brian Flores a lot of credit. It’s a great coaching job. They held Chicago to three points. Yeah, the weather was a little nasty. But three points for Chicago a week after the Bears put up 59? Interesting.

I think Kevin has amazing IQ, EQ and charisma. I think if you stack all three together, and he’s a great leader of men. So, he’s given his team a scheme advantage, getting them hyped up and ready to play every single game and he’s got an amazing intelligence about what he does. He knows how to read his guys and what they need to hear. He’s always going to put those guys in a position to win.

Brady's thoughts: The Australia trip — that’s in the past. That’s way behind them. It’s been overtalked about, overplayed — all of it. They took care of business back at home. Look, they had no Myles Garret, no Puka Nacua and they limited Aaron Donald [against the New York Giants].

This team is more than big names. Davante Adams went off for 195 yards and two tuddies. That’s exactly what they needed to get back on track.

Brady's thoughts: I’m very impressed with this start as well from Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. A lot of complementary football — that’s what I’m seeing from Cincy. How about that defense? That’s music to the Bengals fans' ears. We haven’t talked about that in a few years. They have eight sacks and four takeaways just to start the season in these first two weeks. That’s winning football.

Two catches in Week 1 for Ja’Marr [Chase], but two touchdowns in Week 2 — possibly the catch of the year with that toe-tap on the sideline.

Brady's thoughts: Week 1 was kind of funny and some teams are winning big, but the Eagles are winning close ones. That’s nothing new to Eagles fans. It’s not a bad thing to have a close road test under your belt in September in very hot, humid conditions. They showed a lot of toughness, and that’s not easy to do for a team from the Northeast.

Brady's thoughts: Through two games, these four teams have kind of set themselves apart. [Patrick] Mahomes’ rust is completely non-existent. He looked invincible the other night. A vintage overtime performance at Arrowhead with almost 400 yards passing and Travis Kelce going off. Kenneth Walker, he’s been an absolute menace for these defenses.

However, I will say their defense needs to find a way to pressure the QB. I’ve got an idea, though: Steve Spagnuolo, that guy calling the plays on defense, he’s the right guy to figure it out.

Brady's thoughts: The Bills got out to a fast start in their new stadium, which I’m really looking forward to seeing. And Detroit, they were literally playing catch-up the entire night. Tough to go on the road against a team like that; that’s really hot. The Bills’ offense had 36 points against Houston and 41 against Dan Campbell and the Lions.

No turnovers across the board from Josh Allen in two games. Very impressive. I’m very impressed with Josh’s ability to eliminate the negative plays. I think early in his career, he was always trying to make a big play. He was a little bit inaccurate in the passing game. He’s really settled down and become an accurate passer. He knows when to take his chances. He’s playing very dangerous football. That’s going to be a tough team to beat.

Brady's thoughts: They get home from Australia and that travel didn’t bother them. They dominated the Dolphins. They have a plus-42 point differential this year. That’s almost double the next best in the NFL. Their offense is averaging eight [yards] per play and had no turnovers on Sunday.

Are you seeing a trend here? Brock Purdy, how about this guy? He’s just always making the right decisions with his pre-snap reads. I always feel like he’s in total control. He’s very poised. I like the way Purdy’s playing.

This Niners team — watch out. No one thought about them.

Brady's thoughts: In order to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. Seattle is 2-0, winning in all three phases of the game: offense, defense and special teams. Great complementary football.

And who can forget about JSN (Jaxon Smith-Njigba)? He’s got four tuddies in two games.

Sam Darnold goes out a few plays into the season and in comes Drew Lock, who is completing 73% of his passes. And even more impressive, I talk about negative plays a lot, he’s had zero interceptions. That’s hard to do.

They had 162 yards last week — a true running back by committee. They might miss Kenneth Walker a little bit, but you can’t keep everybody. They seem to have picked the right guys so far.

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