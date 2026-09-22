National Football League
Giants QB Jaxson Dart's MRI Reportedly Reveals Worse Knee Injury, Season In Doubt
National Football League

Giants QB Jaxson Dart's MRI Reportedly Reveals Worse Knee Injury, Season In Doubt

Updated Sep. 22, 2026 3:10 p.m. ET

The news on Jaxson Dart just got significantly worse.

The New York Giants quarterback's knee injury he suffered during Monday night's loss against the Los Angeles Rams is more serious than initially believed and could sideline him for the rest of the season, according to NFL Network. 

While the injury that Dart suffered isn't known, he's reportedly expected to be out for an extended period of time. 

Dart went down on the Giants' opening drive against the Rams after throwing an incomplete pass, getting hit by a pair of defenders as he went down. He walked off the field under his own power and was evaluated in the medical tent before being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

It was initially believed that Dart's injury wouldn't keep him out for long. In fact, he tried to re-enter Monday's game, ESPN reported. Giants general manager Joe Schoen also told ESPN that "everything is going to be OK" with Dart.

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston entered the game for Dart on the second drive following the injury and played the remainder of the Giants' 28-6 loss to the Rams. Winston is the Giants' primary backup quarterback, likely meaning he'll start whatever games Dart misses. 

Dart, who the Giants took in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, had a strong performance in the Giants' season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys. He threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the win. 

Dart threw for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions to go with a 91.7 passer rating in 14 games as a rookie in 2025. He also rushed for 487 yards and nine touchdowns. 

The Giants have home games against the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals in the next two weeks. They face the Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans before their Week 8 bye. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

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