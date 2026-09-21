Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: Multiple Potential AFC Contenders Make Big Leaps

It's tough to definitively say we know who will be contending for the Lombardi Trophy this season, but it's hard to ignore what some teams have done so far this season.

The San Francisco 49ers have blown out both teams they've played, while the defending-champion Seattle Seahawks went on the road and beat an upstart Cardinals team in Week 2. Also, the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have put the AFC on notice that they might be back as contenders.

But how do they stack up against each other? Here's my top-10 rankings following Week 2's Sunday slate and ahead of Monday night's Giants vs. Rams matchup.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams face a tough test in Week 2 following a dud to open the season. (Martin Keep / AFP via Getty Images)

The Rams are too talented to leave off this list after one game. That said, though, a loss to the Giants on Monday night would mean they will not be here next week.

Isaiah Likely (left), Jaxson Dart (center) and Malik Nabers were on Cloud 9 after beating the Cowboys in Week 1. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The Giants were extremely impressive in Week 1, dominating the Cowboys at home to kick off a new era under head coach John Harbaugh. A trip across the country to play one of the most talented rosters in the NFL will be a good litmus test for them.

Kirk Cousins has played well in both of the Raiders' wins to start the season under new head coach Klint Kubiak. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Do not sleep on the Silver and Black after head coach Klint Kubiak quickly changed the culture in Las Vegas. The offensive guru has transformed the Raiders into a disciplined unit that pays attention to detail and avoids the self-inflicted miscues (turnovers, penalties and missed assignments) that lead to losses.

Although the wins have not been perfect, the Raiders’ 2-0 start suggests the team is headed in the right direction.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have made a statement in the first two weeks of the NFL season. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow & Co. are quietly re-emerging as a force in the AFC with a couple of W's to start the season. Although the offense was expected to sizzle with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase terrorizing opponents, the defense has held its own with defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence dominating the line of scrimmage.

With a more balanced roster producing impressive results, the Bengals are back in business as a playoff contender.

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Patrick Mahomes is back in control of a Chiefs offense that thrived on Sunday night against the Colts. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After taking a year off as a title contender, the Chiefs are officially back in contention with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the way. The NFL’s QB1 of the 2020s remains as clutch as ever, delivering big plays in key moments as a playmaking wizard.

Running back Kenneth Walker III adds a dynamic element as a runner-receiver with home-run potential. With another stellar performance on Sunday night, Walker became the first player in 40 years to record at least 175 yards from scrimmage in each of his team's first two games.

Jalen Hurts threw two interceptions, but he led the Eagles to a late win over the Titans. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

After registering a couple of gritty wins, the Eagles are well-positioned to make another title run. Jalen Hurts closed out Philadelphia's Week 2 victory over Tennessee with a "dime" to silence the haters questioning his skills as a title-winning quarterback with a Super Bowl MVP in the trophy case.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers are 2-0 with a pair of blowout wins under their belt. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 49ers showed no signs of jet lag from their Week 1 trip to Australia, issuing a beatdown on the Dolphins that was not as close as the 35-13 score indicated. The Brock Purdy-led offense is clicking on all cylinders, with running back Christian McCaffrey continuing to dazzle as the ultimate offensive weapon out of the backfield.

On the other side of the ball, the defense looks like a juggernaut under new coordinator Raheem Morris, setting the "Bang Bang" gang up to make a deep postseason run.

Minnesota's defense, in part led by Byron Murphy Jr. (left) and Isaiah Rodgers (right), shut down the Bears' offense for an impressive win on Sunday in Chicago. (Getty Images)

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores put on a clinic, holding a high-powered Chicago Bears offense to three points with a barrage of pressures that disrupted QB Caleb Williams’ timing and suffocated the running game.

With a defense that has surrendered just six points over the past six quarters, the Vikings have been able to climb to the top of the NFC North with their starting quarterback on the sidelines.

Led by QB Josh Allen, Highmark Stadium opened with an impressive Bills win last Thursday night. (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Josh Allen has the Bills’ offense humming with his weekly heroics. The 2024 league MVP could earn some more hardware at season’s end if he continues to put up five-touchdown days while leading the Bills to more primetime wins.

Quarterback Drew Lock runs off the field after his team's 31-7 win over the Cardinals. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The defending champs are primed for a back-to-back title run after jumping out to a 2-0 record with a pair of impressive performances. With Drew Lock thriving as a super-sub in place of Sam Darnold, the Seahawks’ offense hasn’t skipped a beat without its QB1.