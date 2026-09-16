National Football League
Bears vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2
National Football League

Bears vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

Published Sep. 20, 2026 3:44 a.m. ET
FOX SPORTS RESEARCH
FOX SPORTS RESEARCH

The Chicago Bears will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a Week 2 NFL showdown on FOX.

What a 2026 debut it was for the Bears. Chicago’s 59 points were the second most the franchise has scored in a game during the Super Bowl era.

Caleb Williams became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to record 250 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and a passer rating of at least 120 in a single game. He finished with 269 passing yards, 58 rushing yards, four total touchdowns and a 124.1 passer rating.

Chicago also recorded its third 250-yard rushing performance since the start of the Ben Johnson era. The rest of the NFL has combined for only four such games over that span.

However, the Bears’ defense was a concern. Chicago allowed 37 points, while Bryce Young threw for 361 yards.

Meanwhile, the Vikings overcame a 22-10 deficit by scoring 29 unanswered points, including 22 in the fourth quarter, to complete an epic comeback against the Packers.

Kyler Murray exited with a concussion in the first quarter, and Carson Wentz replaced him, throwing for 133 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Justin Jefferson. Wentz is expected to start Sunday against Chicago.

With that, let’s take a look at the odds for Bears vs. Vikings at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 20. 

 

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 Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings Vikings @ Bears Odds

Moneyline 

  • Bears: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)
  • Vikings: +188 (bet $10 to win $28.80 total)

Spread 

  • Bears -4.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Vikings +4.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 48.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Under 48.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
 

 Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings Vikings @ Bears Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

Despite its historic offensive performance, Chicago’s defense allowed 478 yards in Week 1. It was the same story last season, when the Bears ranked sixth in total offense but 29th in total defense.

However, Brian Flores’ defense presents a much tougher challenge than the Panthers. Minnesota blitzed on 55 of 67 plays in Week 1, an NFL-high 82.1% rate. The Commanders ranked second at just 50.9%. Caleb Williams and the Bears struggled at times against this aggressive Vikings defense last season.

On the other side, Chicago’s defense inspires little confidence. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison should be able to exploit a vulnerable Bears secondary as Wentz looked serviceable in Murray's absence. 

In this early-season divisional matchup, take the Vikings plus the points.

 Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings The Pick: +4.5

How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings

 
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