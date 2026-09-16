NFL DFS Week 2: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

Welcome back to our Daily Fantasy Football picks.

Our inaugural Week 1 slate delivered in a big way. Ashton Jeanty scored 32.7 FanDuel points, Justin Jefferson produced 27.2 points at low ownership while Chris Olave added 26.2. The Bengals defense was our biggest sleeper, scoring a position-high 18 points at just 1.7% ownership.

Each week, we’ll break down the main Sunday DFS slate, highlighting our favorite picks, sleepers and best values at each position.

On FanDuel, you’ll have $60,000 to fill out your lineup, with every player assigned a salary based on factors such as recent performance, matchup, and expected production. The goal is to build the best lineup possible by finding the right mix of stars and value plays while staying under the cap.

From the top players worth their high price tags to cheaper options who could outperform their salaries, here are our favorite DFS plays for Week 2's Sunday slate.

All salaries and pricing are via the FanDuel Fantasy app and are based on its $60,000 salary-cap format.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Quarterback

It wasn't an ideal start for Dak Prescott, who finished with just 15.4 FanDuel points as the Giants controlled possession and kept him off the field for a majority of the game.

But Prescott is well-positioned for a stronger performance at home against Washington. He has thrown multiple touchdowns in nine of his last 11 games against the Commanders, including four games with four touchdown passes.

Prescott also topped 23 FanDuel points in both meetings last season, combining for 571 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He could be in for another massive day against Washington.

Revenge game!

Sunday marks Baker Mayfield’s second career matchup against the team that selected him No. 1 overall in 2018, giving him some added motivation against an organization he believes gave up on him too soon.

Without Myles Garrett, Cleveland allowed 34 points through three quarters against Jacksonville in Week 1. Trevor Lawrence completed 78.3% of his passes and threw four touchdowns as the Browns generated little pressure and failed to force a turnover.

Combine the favorable matchup with the revenge factor, and Mayfield could be in for a big day.

Running Back

We were on Saquon Barkley last week, and the pick did not pan out. Still, we’re going back to the well in Week 2.

Barkley rushed for 83 yards against a stout Washington run defense, with nearly half coming on a 42-yard run. He now faces a Titans defense that allowed 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground in Week 1.

With Philadelphia favored by seven points, Barkley should benefit from a favorable game script as the Eagles look to protect a second-half lead. This is an ideal bounce-back spot.

It was a disastrous Week 1 for Omarion Hampton, who managed just 43 yards on 12 carries and lost a costly fumble.

Hampton should see a much larger workload in Week 2. The Chargers abandoned the run after falling behind in the opener, but that game script should flip with Los Angeles favored by 6.5 points against the Raiders.

With Ladd McConkey also dealing with an injury, the Chargers could lean more heavily on Hampton and the running game in Week 2.

Wide Receiver

We’re stacking Prescott with CeeDee Lamb in America’s Game of the Week on FOX.

Lamb has six receiving touchdowns in his last eight meetings with Washington, and Sunday’s matchup carries a slate-high 50.5-point total.

Washington allowed three passing touchdowns and three completions of more than 30 yards in Week 1. After scoring on a 74-yard reception against the Commanders last season, Lamb is positioned for another big performance.

DeVonta Smith was quiet in Week 1, but he could be in for a much bigger performance against a Titans defense that allowed nine yards per attempt and three completions of 30-plus yards in its opener.

Smith recorded four receptions of at least 40 yards last season, tied for fifth most in the NFL, and should have opportunities for another big play in Week 2.

Jordan Addison put up a donut in Week 1, drawing only two targets as Justin Jefferson stole the show.

But this is an excellent bounce-back spot against a Bears defense that allowed 361 passing yards to Carolina, including 138 to No. 2 receiver Jalen Coker. Addison has also scored in three of five career games against Chicago, highlighted by a 162-yard performance in 2024.

After last week’s zero, Addison should carry low ownership on FanDuel, making him an intriguing, affordable tournament play with plenty of upside.

Tight End

Mike Gesicki got off to a great start to 2026 campaign, catching five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers.

He draws another favorable matchup in Week 2 against a Texans defense that just gave up 130 receiving yards to Dalton Kincaid as Houston appears vulnerable against tight ends.

With Derek Stingley Jr. likely spending much of the game covering Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins on the outside, Gesicki could once again find plenty of room to operate underneath. At only $5,300 on FanDuel, he offers some upside at a cheap price.

Defense

Carolina Panthers $3,300

In Week 1, we said that punting at defense can be one of the best ways to build a DFS lineup.

That strategy paid off in a big way, as the Bengals led all defenses on the main slate with 18 FanDuel points despite costing only $3,600. That production was valuable on its own, and the cheap salary gave us more room to pay up at other positions en route to a big payday.

We’re using the same approach with Carolina in Week 2.

The Panthers face a Falcons offense likely to be led by Cooper Rush, who threw a pick-six in the season opener. At such a low price, Carolina is an ideal punt option.