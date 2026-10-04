2026 NFL Odds Week 5: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 15 Games

NFL Week 5 is just about here, and it kicks off with a Thursday tilt between the Buccaneers and Cowboys.

Here are the lines for every Week 5 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Oct. 4.

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Thursday, Oct. 8

Spread: Cowboys -9.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -600, Buccaneers +450

O/U: 47.5

Sunday, Oct. 11

Spread: Jaguars -4.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -220, Eagles +180

O/U: 43.5

Spread: Bears -1.5

Moneyline: Bears -120, Packers +100

O/U: 44.5

Spread: Bengals -7.5

Moneyline: Bengals -390, Dolphins +310

O/U: 42.5

Spread: Jets -1.5

Moneyline: Jets -120, Browns +100

O/U: 40.5

Spread: Texans -6.5

Moneyline: Texans -290, Titans +235

O/U: 39.5

Spread: Steelers -2.5

Moneyline: Steelers -140, Colts +120

O/U: 43.5

Spread: Patriots -3.5

Moneyline: Patriots -190, Raiders +160

O/U: 45.5

Spread: Commanders -3

Moneyline: Commanders -180, Giants +150

O/U: 44.5

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

Spread: Broncos -3.5

Moneyline: Broncos -185, Chargers +155

O/U: 43.5

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

Spread: Seahawks -3

Moneyline: Seahawks -155, 49ers +130

O/U: 46.5

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

Monday, Oct. 12

Spread: Rams -2.5

Moneyline: Rams -135, Bills +115

O/U: 53.5