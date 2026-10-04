2026 NFL Odds Week 5: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 15 Games
NFL Week 5 is just about here, and it kicks off with a Thursday tilt between the Buccaneers and Cowboys.
Here are the lines for every Week 5 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Oct. 4.
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Spread: Cowboys -9.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -600, Buccaneers +450
O/U: 47.5
Spread: Jaguars -4.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -220, Eagles +180
O/U: 43.5
Spread: Bears -1.5
Moneyline: Bears -120, Packers +100
O/U: 44.5
Spread: Bengals -7.5
Moneyline: Bengals -390, Dolphins +310
O/U: 42.5
Spread: Jets -1.5
Moneyline: Jets -120, Browns +100
O/U: 40.5
Spread: Texans -6.5
Moneyline: Texans -290, Titans +235
O/U: 39.5
Spread: Steelers -2.5
Moneyline: Steelers -140, Colts +120
O/U: 43.5
Spread: Patriots -3.5
Moneyline: Patriots -190, Raiders +160
O/U: 45.5
Spread: Commanders -3
Moneyline: Commanders -180, Giants +150
O/U: 44.5
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD
Spread: Broncos -3.5
Moneyline: Broncos -185, Chargers +155
O/U: 43.5
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD
Spread: Seahawks -3
Moneyline: Seahawks -155, 49ers +130
O/U: 46.5
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD
Spread: Rams -2.5
Moneyline: Rams -135, Bills +115
O/U: 53.5
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