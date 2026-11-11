Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Was Bills' Win Convincing Enough To Move To No. 1?

Typically, Tom Brady doesn't change the No. 1 spot in his power rankings if the team won the week before. However, the results from Week 9 might cause the GOAT to crown a new No. 1 team.

The Chicago Bears didn't have the best showing after earning the No. 1 spot in Brady's power rankings last week, needing a buzzer-beating field goal to take down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, meanwhile, each picked up decisive wins, staking their claims to be the best team in the NFL.

So, does Brady think we now have a new No. 1 team in the league? Here's Brady's latest power rankings.

Week 9 result: 35-12 win vs. New York Jets

Brady's thoughts: Last week, I said to clean up the flags and the offense would be right back in it. And Kansas City was listening because they barely had a penalty all afternoon, and the Jets spent the whole day settling for field goals.

After a slow start, the Chiefs scored the last 21 points, and K9 (Kenneth Walker)was dominating again. The pass rush got after it, and Travis Kelce even ran one in for fun. Patrick Mahomes breathing down everyone's neck from the 10 spot should scare everyone on this list.

Atlanta's up next as the Chiefs try to look ahead to Thanksgiving in Buffalo.

Up next: at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday)

Week 9 result: 34-17 win vs. Atlanta Falcons (in Spain)

Brady's thoughts: Joe Burrow and the Bengals finally make their debut, and I may have been sleeping on this team. That's four straight wins, and they scored 30-plus in every single one of those. Joe Burrow threw three tuddies against Atlanta, ran in another and the Bengals didn't turn it over once.

You know, Cincy doesn't have a great win on their résumé yet, but that could change against Pittsburgh on Sunday night with first place in the AFC North up for grabs.

Burrow just keeps getting better and better every single week. He's got so much chemistry with his star wideouts. I love the way he's playing. He's got command. He's got all the physical tools. He's really coming into his own this year.

Up next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday)

Week 9 result: Bye

Brady's thoughts: Speaking of the Steelers, they had the week off and watched Cincy pull even with them in the AFC North. Pittsburgh hasn't lost since that last Thursday night game in Cleveland, and they own the tiebreaker over Cincy after beating them back in September.

Sunday night, somebody walks out of Ohio alone in first place. Get your popcorn ready.

There's a reason why they call the AFC North the black and blue division. Hard-hitting teams, always good defenses and always in cold conditions. I love this division. I love that they always come to show out. And every team in this division is always tough to beat.

Up next: at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday)

Week 9 result: 45-27 win at New England Patriots

Brady's thoughts: Green Bay jumps up from outside the top 10 and all the way up to No. 7 after a dominant showing in Foxborough that shocked everyone, including me. The Pack dropped 45 on the Patriots. Jordan Love threw bombs all over the field, and that defense came up big with three INTs.

And that knocks New England out of the top 10 and puts Green Bay in. Now Minnesota comes to Lambeau in a battle between two teams heading in opposite directions.

Up next: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Sunday)

Week 9 result: 19-9 win at Miami Dolphins

Brady's thoughts: Detroit hasn't even lost since September, and this time the defense led the way as Miami never even found the end zone. Jake Bates didn't miss. Jahmyr Gibbs punched in the only touchdown for the Lions. They just keep stacking wins.



Next up, a quick trip to Germany — as quick as that can be — against the Pats. And a local tip from me: avoid the beer hall, guys. Stick to carb loading with those pretzels.

Up next: vs. New England Patriots (Sunday, in Germany)

Week 9 result: 33-10 win at Baltimore Ravens

Brady's thoughts: Jacksonville went into Baltimore on a short week and did what great teams do against rookie QBs: dominate. The defense held the Ravens under 60 passing yards. Cam Little went 4-for-4 on field goals. Trevor Lawrence and Parker Washington hooked up for another long tuddy.

That's a three-game lead in the division with Tennessee next, and Jacksonville might have this division wrapped up by Thanksgiving at this rate.

Up next: at Tennessee Titans (Sunday)

Week 9 result: 26-21 win at Carolina Panthers

Brady's thoughts: Stop me if you've heard this before: Denver found a way to win in the fourth quarter again. They trailed Carolina late. They scored two touchdowns in the final quarter to take control and Bo Nix threw for two scores. And the Panthers helped out with about 10,000 yards in penalties.

Five straight wins, first place in the AFC West and a bye week to rest up. Not bad for a team that never makes it easy on themselves.

Up next: Bye

Week 9 result: 38-17 win vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Brady's thoughts: The Niners looked like a very well-rested team coming off a bye against Vegas on Sunday. San Francisco forced five turnovers, scored on one of them, and never punted the ball back. Brock Purdy had a hand in three touchdowns and the running game went for almost 200 yards.

They're 7-1 and in command of the NFC West. It's rare to have any breathing room in that division. There are some really good football teams in that division. I know the Rams have not played as well as they've wanted, and the Seahawks as well.

But the Niners always find a way to figure it out. They've been banged up with a lot of injuries, but they just keep churning out their wins.

Up next: at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday)

Week 9 result: 23-6 win at Minnesota Vikings

Brady's thoughts: Monday night in Minnesota was a statement. Forty-two minutes of time of possession from Josh Allen and the Bills on their way to a dominant win against the Vikings. That's seven straight games with a touchdown from James Cook, and 20-plus touchdowns for Josh this season.

The Bills lead the league in scoring, and they've got the best record in the AFC. The No. 1 spot is in their sights.

Up next: at New York Jets (Sunday)

Week 9 result: 27-24 win vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady's thoughts: In my rankings, you've got to lose to fall out of the top spot. Caleb Williams definitely made it hard on himself with the four picks, but Chicago stays at No. 1 for now.

Great teams have to win ugly sometimes. The defense created pressure all night. Cairo Santos came up clutch to win it in the final seconds. The Bears haven't lost since Caleb came back, and now they get a bye to clean things up.

I'm going to have to think about this one, actually. What happens to the No. 1 team on a bye week? Maybe the door is open for Buffalo to force their way to the top. Tune in next week to find out.

Up next: Bye