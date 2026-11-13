National Football League
That Was Fast! Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell Reveals Kirk Cousins Timeline
National Football League

That Was Fast! Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell Reveals Kirk Cousins Timeline

Published Nov. 13, 2026 4:49 p.m. ET

That didn't take long!

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell revealed in a press conference on Friday afternoon that recently acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins will start in the team's Week 10 road matchup against the Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET on FOX); the Vikings defeated the Packers at home in Week 1, scoring 29 consecutive points to get a 39-22 victory.

"I cannot give him enough credit for coming in here with how he's gone about the week, both him and the coaching staff getting him ready to go, working extremely hard, using all the time we possibly can," O'Connell said of Cousins. "It's been really impressive what he's been able to do with the command and just getting right back in the huddle with a lot of guys he's played with, but certainly some guys he hasn't.

"And it's been something that everybody's been very, very impressed with, so exciting to start Kirk." 

Of course, Cousins' arrival in Minneapolis marks his second stint with the Vikings, as the four-time Pro Bowler played for the franchise from 2018-23 and for O'Connell from 2022-23. Minnesota acquired the 38-year-old Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday afternoon for a 2027 third-round pick.

Across the nine starts he made for the Raiders this season, Cousins totaled 2,340 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 97.1 passer rating, while completing 64.1% of his passes.

After starting the season 0-6, the Vikings have lost back-to-back games. In the second of those two losses, a 23-6 defeat at home on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz tossed two interceptions, threw for only 81 yards and completed just eight passes.

Wentz was starting in place of Kyler Murray, who's dealing with a hamstring strain and will be inactive Sunday, per O'Connell. The Vikings also have quarterback Max Brosmer, who took over for Wentz late in the fourth quarter on Monday night.

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