The Top-50 NFL Players In The First Half Of The 2026 Season, Ranked

Who is the best player in the NFL?

For the first handful of years of the 2020s, you could've easily answered that question by saying "Patrick Mahomes." But as the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback is in his first year back from an ACL tear, Mahomes isn't the shoo-in answer he once was to that question.

And there are plenty of quarterbacks who have staked their claim to be considered the best in the league so far in the 2026 season. And looking beyond the most important position in football, there are several other players who have dominated across the league over the first nine weeks of the year.

So, along with our eye in the sky Bucky Brooks, we ranked the top 50 players so far this season. We did use positional value to help shape the list, but quarterbacks don't entirely dominate our top 50.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Steven Ruiz: Kyle Shanahan is trying his hardest to cut McCaffrey’s workload, but it’s difficult to resist the allure of giving him the football. When he’s out on the field, he’s been the focal point of the powerful 49ers offense. He’s still making defenders miss at a high rate, and he’s still getting open on every route he runs. Shanahan’s restraint over the first half should make McCaffrey even better over the second half of the season.

Stat to know: McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in seven of his eight games this season (10 total touchdowns: nine rushing, one receiving). Following his 2,126-scrimmage-yard season in 2025, he has produced 27 total touchdowns in his last 25 regular-season games.

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Henry McKenna: Carter just pops on film, with an explosiveness, disruptiveness and playmaking ability that the Giants must love. It has been fun to see Carter and Arvell Reese operate together as one of the most hard-to-handle young playmaking tandems in the NFL. New York has asked a lot of its defense in the early weeks of the season — what with the QB situation changing weekly. That has made Carter’s contributions all the most impressive.

Stat to know: Carter has generated 30 quarterback hits and six sacks in 25 games since entering the league with the Giants, recording at least one quarterback hurry or hit in 19 of those 25 appearances.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Ruiz: Williams can line up anywhere in Green Bay’s amorphous defense, and he seems to make plays wherever the Packers deploy him. He can be the last line of defense as a deep safety; drop into the box to defend the run; cover from the slot; or rush off the edge. He’s done it all at a high level in 2026. He’s made 48 tackles, intercepted three passes, defended seven more, and even generated 14 pressures as a pass rusher.

Stat to know: Williams leads all Green Bay defensive backs with 71 total tackles and three interceptions through nine games, making him the only safety in the NFC this season with at least 70 tackles and 3+ interceptions.

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

McKenna: For all the splash plays that come from Jameson Williams and Gibbs, St. Brown is churning out catches and first downs when the team needs him most. It’s not always pretty. And it doesn’t always look impressive, given all the amazing stuff that the Lions do offensively. But St. Brown is one of the best and most reliable receivers in the NFL. Keep in mind: He had five touchdowns in the first three games. He hasn’t scored since. I think he’s overdue.

Stat to know: St. Brown has caught at least six passes in seven of Detroit's eight games this season. Coming off a 117-catch campaign in 2025, he has recorded five-plus receptions in 23 of his last 25 regular-season games.

(Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Ruiz: The Bengals have spent the last few years trying to build a formidable pass protection for Joe Burrow, and Mims is the biggest hit yet. He’s looked impossible to beat in pass protection so far this season, allowing just five pressures across 319 pass snaps. Mims is a big, strong dude with quick feet, and his technique is always improving. His ability to hold up on an island is a big reason why Cincinnati can call pass plays at a high rate without exposing Burrow to too many hits.

Stat to know: Mims has yielded only five total pressures (one sack, three hits, one hurry) across 334 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle in 2026, posting a pass-blocking efficiency rate of 98.5%.

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

McKenna: A center? In the top 50?! In this economy!?!? Frazier is, simply, the best player on the Steelers offense. Jaylen Warren is a nice player — perfectly fine. But he’s popping off big runs in large part because of the way Frazier is helping them own the line of scrimmage. It is basically their entire offensive identity. With Aaron Rodgers (and DK Metcalf) looking old, I don’t know how the Steelers would move the ball without Frazier.

Stat to know: Frazier has played 343 pass-blocking snaps at center this season without surrendering a single sack, anchoring Pittsburgh’s interior line with only seven total pressures allowed all year.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Ruiz: Dawkins is the best offensive lineman on perhaps the NFL’s best offensive line. The hulking tackle just wears down defensive linemen in the run game, and he’s a big reason why the Bills' run game has been so successful. There’s a reason head coach Joe Brady loves to call runs to the left side. Dawkins doesn’t have the lightest feet, which can get him into trouble against certain pass rushers, but he’s far from a liability in pass protection.

Stat to know: Dawkins has allowed just two sacks on 265 pass-blocking snaps this season, and Buffalo's offense has surrendered zero sacks off his edge in five of his seven starts in 2026.

(Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

McKenna: The Browns don’t have many elite playmakers, which begs the question of how in the world they’re 5-4. (Credit to Todd Monken!) But Carson Schwesinger is the top dog in Cleveland. They win based on this young defensive core, from Denzel Ward to Schwesinger to Jared Verse. Those are their three playmakers at the three different levels. And DC Mike Rutenberg has each of them playing like some of the best players at their positions.

Stat to know: Schwesinger has posted double-digit total tackles in five separate games this season, leading Cleveland with 89 tackles (40 solo, 49 assisted) while adding 3.0 sacks in nine games.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Derek Stingley Jr. #24 of the Houston Texans warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Ruiz: By Stingley’s standards, 2026 has been a "down year" for the Texans cornerback. He’s still been very good, allowing only 1.1 yards per coverage snap, per Next Gen Stats. Stingley remains sticky in coverage, but a few unfortunate lapses at the catch point have dragged down his numbers. Still, Stingley is as complete a cornerback as you’ll find. He can play man, he can play zone, and few defensive backs can match his ball skills.

Stat to know: Stingley has broken up at least one pass in six of Houston’s eight games this season. Since 2025, his 22 passes defensed and five interceptions rank among the top three boundary cornerbacks in the AFC.

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

McKenna: Turner’s ascent has been rapid in 2026. He already has nearly as many sacks this year (7) as he did in 17 games last year (8). And that’s because he’s earned himself a role as an every-down player. Last year, he played just 65% of snaps. This year, he’s up to 80%. That’s why all his statistics are surging, including pressures, where he is tied for fourth in the NFL (41). He’s turning into the perfect queen on Brian Flores’ chessboard.

Stat to know: In his third NFL season, Turner has produced 7.0 sacks and 20 quarterback hits in his first eight games, joining Danielle Hunter as the only Vikings edge rushers in the last decade to reach 20 QB hits prior to Week 10.

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Ruiz: Crosby isn’t putting up gaudy sack numbers, but he remains one of the NFL’s most complete edge defenders. He’s a disruptive force who can cave in a pocket or blow up a run play in the backfield. The sack numbers may not be there, but Crosby is due for some positive regression in that category. His 44 pressures rank third behind Rousseau and Hutchinson, per Pro Football Focus. Another underrated aspect of Crosby’s game: he rarely comes off the field. He leads all edge defenders with 505 snaps played. Hutchinson is second at 468.

Stat to know: Crosby has registered 33 tackles for loss in 24 regular-season games since the start of 2025, leading all NFL defensive edge rushers in backfield stops over the last two seasons.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

McKenna: It’s a joy to watch a player ascend in the manner that Watson has. Going back to 2024, he had elite speed and a set of routes that worked well. But he was far from a complete player. And then the Packers spent most of 2025 running the football and containing their passing offense. Watson missed five games, which has always been a part of the issue with him. And it felt like he was on the verge of stringing it all together, if he could stay healthy. Well, viola. Watson has the fourth-most receiving yards and he has seven touchdowns, already tied for his career-high. He can do a multitude of things for the Packers offense, but his ability to create deep separation has made him a meteoric talent in 2026.

Stat to know: Watson has seven touchdown catches through nine games this season and has averaged 17.9 yards per reception on 49 catches, making him the only receiver in the NFL in 2026 with 45-plus catches, 850-plus yards, and seven-plus touchdowns.

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Ruiz: You don’t need to be an offensive line expert to watch Nelson’s tape and realize you’re watching a special player. The dude is a bulldozer in human form, displacing defensive linemen with ease and clearing out holes for his running backs. It will be easier to appreciate Nelson’s talent now that he’s playing for a true contender in Seattle. The Seahawks made that move to improve their run game, but Nelson also shores up the team’s pass protection. He’s allowed just seven pressures this season.

Stat to know: Across 321 pass-blocking snaps split between Indianapolis and Seattle this season, Nelson has not allowed a single sack, extending his streak to 18 consecutive regular-season starts without giving up a quarterback takedown.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

McKenna: I don’t get the sense that many folks recognize the monster that Rousseau has developed into. He’s tied for second-most sacks in the NFL at eight. He’s tied for sixth in the NFL in pressures (40). We saw the Bills' defense finally dominate an opponent — albeit Carson Wentz. And I can’t help but wonder if Rousseau and his DC, Jim Leonhard, might be onto something in the second half of the season. Can they keep ascending?

Stat to know: Rousseau has recorded at least one quarterback hit in all eight games this season and has already amassed 25 QB hits and 8.0 sacks, putting him on pace to break Buffalo’s single-season quarterback hits record.

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Ruiz: After a slow start to his career, Young is now living up to the pre-draft hype that got him drafted second-overall in 2020. His 8.0 sacks are just behind the league lead, and his 19.7% pass-rush win rate ranks second, per Pro Football Focus. Young is an intimidating presence on the edge of the defense, whether he’s rushing the passer or defending the run. His 34-inch arms let him ward off blockers until it's time to disengage and land an explosive hit on the poor soul with the ball.

Stat to know: Young has tallied eight sacks through New Orleans’s first eight games this season, recording at least a half-sack in six different contests and matching his career high for sacks in a single season.

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McKenna: It’s a double-edged sword with Dak, who has monster years of production (like this one), because Jerry Jones is seemingly only willing to invest in offense. So Dak lights up the scoreboard while his defense lets opponents do the same. And then — tale as old as time — the coach botches the end-of-game situations often enough for the Cowboys to live just below .500. I think Dak has the potential to be a Top 10 player, if paired with a talented head coach. But Brian Schottenheimer isn’t that guy. So here is Dak … a good player. Not a great one.

Stat to know: Prescott has thrown for 250-plus yards in seven of Dallas’s nine games this season. With 16 touchdown passes in 2026, he is one of only four active quarterbacks with eight career seasons of at least 15 passing touchdowns before Week 10.

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Ruiz: Whatever questions the Texans had about their quarterback have been answered this season. Stroud has left no doubt: he is a quarterback worth paying. He’s shored up his accuracy, and his play under pressure has improved dramatically. Through the first half, he’s been the NFL’s best quarterback against the blitz. Those were the big concerns that were preventing Houston from going all-in on the 25-year-old. The longer the team waits to pay him, the higher the price will be. Stroud ranks fifth in passer rating, and he’s averaging 8.0 yards per attempt. If he maintains those numbers, he could be the league’s highest-paid quarterback in a few months.

Stat to know: Stroud has thrown multiple touchdown passes with zero interceptions in five of his eight starts this season, leading the NFL in games with two-plus pass touchdowns and no turnovers.

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McKenna: Wright is allowing an absurd 3.77 seconds in time to pressure, with just three sacks allowed. His pressure totals (36) are actually on the high side, but that time to pressure is what excuses Wright (and points more to his QB for holding onto the football). But it’s not just the passing game where Wright excels. He’s a huge part of the Bears’ power run game, where D’Andre Swift is playing out of his mind. Bears coach Ben Johnson loves Wright. It’s why the tackle got a massive extension this offseason.

Stat to know: Wright has surrendered just one sack and 12 total pressures across 376 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle this season, anchoring a Chicago pass-protection unit with a pressure rate allowed under 3.2%.

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Ruiz: Bonitto is behind the statistical pace he’s set the last few years, but he hasn’t been any easier to block. Few offensive tackles can keep up with the fifth-year pro when he fires off the ball. He’s so quick off the line, he doesn’t have to do much hand fighting to get by a blocker. His bend lets him turn the corner to get to the quarterback. The numbers may be down, but Binitto has played his best lately. He could be in for a huge second half. Don’t be surprised if he outplays this ranking down the stretch.

Stat to know: Bonitto has racked up 18.5 sacks and 39 quarterback hits across 26 regular-season games dating back to Week 1 of 2025, giving him the most multi-sack games (5) on the Denver defense over that span.

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McKenna: During the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run, Witherspoon established himself as one of the best cover corners. During the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win, he shocked everyone — especially Drake Maye — by debuting his elite blitzing abilities. Then the Seahawks paid him to keep doing it in Seattle. Which is exactly what has happened. The Seahawks' defense hasn’t been quite as elite. But Witherspoon’s quality of play hasn’t wavered.

Stat to know: Witherspoon has recorded at least five tackles in eight of Seattle's nine games this season. With 56 total tackles and five tackles for loss in 2026, he is one of only two NFL cornerbacks currently leading their team's secondary in both categories.

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Ruiz: Lawrence has been everything the Bengals could have hoped for when they traded a first-round pick for him in the offseason. He leads the NFL in run stuffs and has been a productive pass rusher with 29 pressures. Only three interior defensive linemen have generated more. His five sacks tie him for third among that group. Lawrence has been a force multiplier for an overachieving Bengals defensive line, and he’s helped protect the linebackers, the team’s biggest weakness.

Stat to know: In his first eight games with Cincinnati, Lawrence has compiled 5.0 sacks and eight tackles for loss — the fastest any defensive tackle has reached 5.0 sacks in a debut season with the Bengals since modern sack tracking began in 1982.

(Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

McKenna: Despite all the drama surrounding the Myles Garrett trade and his knee injury, McDuffie has quietly done what he always does: play like one of the NFL’s best. He’s not a flashy ballhawk. And he’s a willing run supporter. So there’s a blue-collar way that he plays the cornerback position, which doesn’t always lend itself to praise — or highlights. But McDuffie is one of the few things that have gone right for the Rams in 2026. The acquisition has been massively impactful.

Stat to know: Since joining the Rams, McDuffie has already recorded two interceptions and eight passes defensed through six games in 2026, matching his entire regular-season takeaways total from the previous two seasons combined.

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Ruiz: McBride might be the best pure tight end in the NFL. He doesn’t run routes quite like Bowers, but he’s a better in-line blocker. I’m sure some old-school offensive coaches would take him over our TE1. McBride also has the Gronk-like ability to run through a defender’s face. He’s also one of the best red-zone weapons in the NFL. If he played for a better team — and with a better quarterback — his numbers would look even better. McBride has already hauled in 73 catches at the midway point, but they’ve produced just 598 yards.

Stat to know: McBride has caught at least seven passes in seven of Arizona’s first nine games this season. After hauling in 126 catches in 2025, his 199 receptions over a 26-game regular-season span are the most by a tight end in NFL history over that stretch.

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

McKenna: Every quarterback has a weakness. (Everybody has weaknesses.) Goff’s weakness is as clear as day. He struggles against pressure — and more than most QBs. And while there was a phase of the season when he seemed to be getting better, he has actually regressed back to the mean. In his career, his EPA per dropback against pressure is -.33. This year, it’s -.31. That said, the Lions know Goff’s weakness, just like everyone else. And Detroit is doing a better job than normal to prevent pressure, which is why Goff is up here with the league’s best. The Lions are back to highlighting his strengths.

Stat to know: Through his first eight games of the 2026 season, Goff has thrown 15 touchdown passes against only two interceptions, joining Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterbacks since 2000 to post multiple career eight-game spans with 15-plus passing touchdowns and two or fewer picks.

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Ruiz: Is there a better arm in the league right now? Williams has the finesse of a Patrick Mahomes, the raw power of Josh Allen, and the ability to throw on the move of Lamar Jackson. There are still some noticeable gaps in his game, but Williams is on track to become one of the league’s best quarterbacks. If we re-ranked the top-50 at the end of the season, Williams could crack the top-10. He just needs to shore up his accuracy and avoid the catastrophic performances we saw against Minnesota and Tampa Bay.

Stat to know: Across his first two seasons, Williams reached 35 career touchdown passes in his 23rd regular-season start, making him the fastest quarterback in Bears franchise history to hit the 35-touchdown milestone.

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McKenna: Lamb’s reemergence has been impressive, particularly as we see George Pickens fade back into clear-cut WR2 status. I thought Pickens would eat into Lamb’s workload, if I’m being honest. I thought 1) Pickens was that good, and 2) Pickens would be that motivated with his uncertain contract status. But even with added pressure and motivation from Pickens, it has been Lamb who has reasserted himself as one of the league’s elite receivers. I love the way Lamb plays, with real dominance from every receiver position in the offense. He and Dak Prescott are back to their same old stuff.

Stat to know: CeeDee Lamb has 70 catches for 904 yards and seven touchdowns, setting the Cowboys' receptions record through both Week 9 and the team’s first nine games. His receiving yardage ranks second in franchise history through Week 9 and third through Dallas’ first nine games.

(Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ruiz: Higgins may be in Chase’s shadow, but he’s still standing out. Cincinnati’s WR1b. does everything you’d expect out of a premier receiver. He gets open deep, dominates the catch point, and separates against man coverage. He’s also got the strongest hands you’ll find in the league. Higgins is putting up numbers (67 catches, 758 yards, six touchdowns), but he’d be even more productive if he didn’t have to share targets with another superstar pass catcher.

Stat to know: Higgins has three games with 140 receiving yards or more, which is tied for the most in the NFL this season. He also has a catch of 20 yards or more in six of his eight games.

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McKenna: It will be interesting to see how and if Josh Downs can change the Chiefs' offense. For years, the Chiefs offense has constricted tighter and tighter to the line of scrimmage, with the defense controlling KC’s offense, in large part because of a lack of impact pass-catchers. Travis Kelce’s game is deteriorating. Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy haven’t become the threats that the Chiefs thought they’d be. I’m not totally bought in on the idea that Downs will suddenly realize his potential — particularly when plopped into this offense at midseason. But he can only help. And if he brings something explosive, then we could see Mahomes rise up this list. Because he’s playing well — but mostly stepping aside to let Walker carry the offense.

Stat to know: Earlier this season, Patrick Mahomes earned his 100th career win in his 131st start, tying Tom Brady as the fastest quarterback to reach 100 wins in NFL history.

(Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Ruiz: By the numbers, Ward has been the best cornerback in the NFL this season, allowing only 129 yards on 335 coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus. That leads all cornerbacks with at least 250 coverage snaps. Ward has been targeted only 36 times this season, and there’s a reason why quarterbacks avoid him. He’s sticky in coverage and will fight receivers for the ball, as evidenced by his three interceptions and three pass breakups. Ward has given up two touchdowns, which pushed him down this list a few spots.

Stat to know: Ward has allowed a 47.4% completion rate and just 3.8 yards per target on 38 targets in primary coverage, with no touchdowns allowed, three interceptions and nine passes defensed.

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McKenna: When a quarterback lines up before the snap, they must account for where Hamilton is on the field. It’s sort of like what Ed Reed was for the Ravens. Different players. But a similar impact. And so a QB must know where Hamilton is at all times. That’s largely because he can be anywhere and do anything for this defense. And if, at any point, the offense loses track of him, it’ll be because he’s about to make a big play.

Stat to know: Hamilton leads all NFL safeties with nine tackles for loss, accounting for 15% of his 60 total tackles. He also has five passes defensed and one interception.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Ruiz: Where would the Rams' passing game be without Nacua? Unfortunately, with him set to miss time, we’re about to find out. But before he got injured, Nacua was doing it all for the Rams. He can move the chains as a reliable possession receiver. He can win on vertical routes on the perimeter. And there isn’t a tougher receiver to bring down after the catch. L.A.’s dependence on Nacua drags down his efficiency, but he was still putting up impressive volume stats before the injury, averaging over 100 receiving yards per game.

Stat to know: Nacua’s 70 receptions this season are the most through a player’s first seven games of a season in NFL history, breaking Adam Thielen’s record of 67 set in 2018.

(Photo by Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

McKenna: I’m going to get killed for saying this, but Purdy is starting to remind me of a mini Josh Allen. Even I know that it sounds ridiculous, part of what makes Allen so special is his sheer size. But as you can see in these rankings, a diminutive Allen (like Purdy) can be pretty darn special. He has been excellent in structure, particularly when he had two healthy receivers in Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel. With the entire WR corps getting injured, Purdy has gotten creative out of structure, using his athleticism and arm talent to generate big plays. He has taken a sizable leap in his development over the last 12 months.

Stat to know: Purdy’s 104.8 career passer rating is the highest in NFL history among players with at least 1,500 pass attempts.

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Ruiz: If we put together this list before the Week 9 game against the Packers, Gonzalez would have been even higher. He was torched for 187 yards in the game, but had given up just 196 yards in the previous six games, according to Next Gen Stats. Don’t let one bad game fool you: Gonzalez is a lockdown corner who can travel with top wideouts thanks to his length, athleticism, and agility. There isn’t a better man coverage cornerback in the league.

Stat to know: Gonzalez has not allowed a touchdown on 45 targets as New England’s top boundary cornerback.

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McKenna: There’s still nothing he can’t do. Sure, his production is slightly down. But that’s not because Chase is doing anything wrong, per se. It’s just that Tee Higgins has gotten that much better, which means that he’s an absolute vacuum for targets in the Bengals offense. As has been the story for these two receivers, they have to take turns having huge games. And Higgins is enjoying more than he used to. But if you sleep on Chase — even slightly — he’ll do what he did to the Falcons last week: 10 catches, 155 yards and a touchdown.

Stat to know: Joe Burrow and Chase have connected for 19 touchdowns of 40-plus yards, tying Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for the third-most by a QB-WR duo since 1980. Their 58 touchdown connections, including playoffs, moved them past Daunte Culpepper and Randy Moss for the second-most by a QB-receiver duo before both players turned 30.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ruiz: Green Bay can’t run the ball, and its pass protection unit is among the worst in the league. That kind of offensive environment would break 99.9% of quarterbacks, but Love is thriving. He’s unshakeable in a tight pocket, and his trademark fadeaway throws help him mitigate the constant waves of pressure he faces. Love isn’t just a great thrower. He’s a sharp processor before and after the snap, which also helps him beat the rush.

Stat to know: Love leads the NFL in passing yards and has 232 more than the next quarterback this season. His 2,618 passing yards is the third most through Week 9 in Green Bay franchise history (since at least 1948).

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 1: T. J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers stands for the national anthem prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

McKenna: No one in the NFL has a faster get-off than Watt at .72 seconds, per Next Gen Stats. That’s how he’s gotten home for 7.5 sacks, the second most in the NFL. He also scored his first pick-six this year — to go with three pass breakups. Watt is the star on a Steelers defense that has been the most reliable force to get Pittsburgh to 6-2. He’s the catalyst — more than Aaron Rodgers or Jaylen Warren.

Stat: Earlier this season, Watt recorded his 10th career interception, joining Julius Peppers as the only players in NFL history to record at least 100-plus career sacks and 10-plus career interceptions.

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Ruiz: Hutchinson is Detroit’s lone source of pressure, which makes it easier for opponents to throw extra blockers at him. That hasn’t stopped the 2022 first-round pick from producing, though. His 51 pressures rank second in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus, and he’s on pace for another double-digit sack season. Hutchinson is an athletic freak with a motor that can’t be turned off. That combination makes him a true playmaker on the defensive line.

Stat to know: Hutchinson is tied with Greg Rousseau for the NFL lead with 57 quarterback pressures on 341 pass-rush snaps. He also has 18 quarterback hits, sixth in the NFL, and five sacks.

(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

McKenna: This is the type of season we’ve been hoping we’d see from Burrow and the Bengals. They didn’t fall into early holes in wins and losses. Their defense isn’t an absolute atrocity. Their offensive line can protect Burrow. The only shortcoming is the run game, which can’t seem to operate. But Burrow and his receivers have overcome that in spades, with one of the most passing offenses in the NFL. I know there’s a lot of hype around the Green Bay receivers, but I’d take the Bengals every time. And I’m sure Burrow would, too.

Stat to know: Burrow has accounted for at least four touchdowns in four straight games, tying Dan Marino (1984), Drew Brees (2018) and Tom Brady (2020) for the second-longest streak since 1970. Only Peyton Manning’s five-game streak in 2004 was longer in NFL history.

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Ruiz: Saying a guy plays smaller than his size is not typically a compliment, but it is for Lawrence. No 6-foot-6 quarterback should be as agile as the Jaguars quarterback is. That quickness helps him navigate the pocket and remain a threat as a passer outside of it. As Lawrence gains experience, the inexplicable decisions are decreasing. He’s also shored up his accuracy. The 27-year-old is averaging 8.6 yards per attempt, which leads all quarterbacks with at least six starts.

Stat to know: Lawrence ranks second in the NFL with a 111.7 passer rating, behind Joe Burrow (114.8), and leads the league with an 8.0% touchdown rate (18 touchdowns on 224 attempts).

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

McKenna: For all the jokes about the substation, it’s crazy to think that the 49ers have Warner, 10, and Williams, 38, on this list. It’s not just their longevity. It’s that they’re somehow still getting better. Brock Purdy didn’t get sacked until Week 5.

Stat to know: Williams has allowed just nine pressures (one sack, two hits and six hurries) on 267 pass-blocking snaps so far this season. His 3.37% pressure rate allowed ranks third among left tackles and eighth among all NFL offensive tackles.

(Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Ruiz: While you can debate the top player at every other position, there’s no question who the top linebacker is. It’s Warner, and he’s held that title for the last few years. If anything, the gap is widening, as the 29-year-old just keeps getting better. He’s the best coverage linebacker in the sport. It’s like the guy has an extra set of eyes on the back of his head when he’s playing zone coverage. And now his run defense is starting to catch up.

Stat to know: Warner is the only player in NFL history to record 75-plus tackles and 5-plus forced fumbles through Week 9 of a season.

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McKenna: Robinson is still among the NFL’s elite, but I’ll admit that I’m surprised to have him at RB3 at this point in the season. And it’s not a matter of the shine coming off one of the best players in the league. He just hasn’t quite done what Gibbs or Walker have done. Because the Falcons are so often engaged in shootouts and/or are playing from behind, he’s not getting the same number of carries. He’s also seeing a humble share of the targets. He's been amazing! But he’s also trailing Gibbs and Walker in basically every statistical category.

Stat to know: Robinson leads the NFL with 880 rushing yards and 665 yards after contact through Week 9. His yards after contact alone exceed the total rushing yards of all but six other NFL running backs.

(Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Ruiz: Bowers may be listed as a tight end, but the Raiders use him as a do-it-all receiving threat. Linebackers and safeties stand no chance of covering him, and cornerbacks don’t fare much better when Bowers splits out wide. He has had some issues staying healthy early in his career, but even with two games missed, Bowers leads all tight ends in receiving yards and is tied for the league lead in touchdowns.

Stat to know: Sewell has allowed just nine pressures (one sack, three hits and five hurries) on 309 pass-blocking snaps. His 2.91% pressure rate allowed ranks second among left tackles and fourth among all NFL offensive tackles.

(Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McKenna: He has gone over 100 yards in five of his eight games as a Chief. He has also scored two or more touchdowns in five of his eight games. And it’s not like he’s racking up production based solely on his offensive line. He leads the NFL in rush yards over expected (254), per Next Gen Stats. And he’s just behind Gibbs in missed tackles forced (60). More than all that, he has been one of the most enjoyable players to watch, with the ability to pop at any moment — and against any defensive unit or alignment.

Stat to know: Kenneth Walker III became the second player since 1970 to score multiple touchdowns in four of his first five games of a season, joining Calvin Johnson (2011). Walker also has five games with multiple touchdowns through the first eight games of 2026, tied with Terrell Davis (1998), Emmitt Smith (1995), Eric Dickerson (1983) and Marcus Allen (1982) for the most since the 1970 merger, trailing only Jim Brown’s six in 1958 all-time.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ruiz: Sewell has made the difficult transition from the right side to the left without a hitch. He’s a monster in the run game and can be used in a variety of ways. He can move defensive linemen on downhill runs or pull outside and block on the move. And while run blocking is his superpower, Sewell’s pass protection is nearly as impressive. He’s allowed just eight pressures and one sack all season.

Stat to know: Sewell has allowed just nine pressures (one sack, three hits and five hurries) on 309 pass-blocking snaps. His 2.91% pressure rate allowed ranks second among left tackles and fourth among all NFL offensive tackles.

(Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

McKenna: Just after the trade, I wrote about how, in Chicago, Simmons would finally get the love he deserves as one of the best — if not the best — defensive tackles in the NFL. And that the seemingly high price would make sense when you saw Simmons on a legit defense and a winning team. Tennessee is the worst place for an elite player, because no one seems to notice them. This is the year of Simmons. He and the Bears are going to make a deep playoff run.

Stat to know: The Bears are 2-0 since adding Jeffery Simmons, allowing an NFL-best 13.0% third-down conversion rate and 5.03 yards per play, down from 26.1% and 6.25 before the trade.

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ruiz: Jared Goff will get most of the credit for Detroit’s offensive success, but there’s no doubt who serves as the engine of the unit. Everything is built around Gibbs’ ability to generate explosive plays. He leads the NFL in runs of 10 or more yards and has forced more missed tackles than anyone in the league, per Next Gen Stats. Gibbs is difficult to tackle and impossible to catch once he’s out in the open field.

Stat to know: Jahmyr Gibbs’ 60 career touchdowns are tied with LaDainian Tomlinson for the second-most by any player in his first four NFL seasons, trailing only Terrell Davis (61). Gibbs needs two more to set the record.

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McKenna: He’s first in the NFL in sacks (9.5) and second in pressures (44). And in turn, he’s doing everything he can to drag a mediocre Texans defense back into relevance. The defense might be the biggest reason they’re struggling — and in (high) danger of missing the playoffs. But Anderson and C.J. Stroud are the biggest reasons why they can still make a postseason push, despite the statistical improbability.

Stat to know: Will Anderson Jr. leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks, ranks second in tackles for loss (12), and ranks fourth in total pressures (47). His 9.5 sacks are the second-most through Week 9 in Texans franchise history, trailing only J.J. Watt's 10.5 in 2012.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Ruiz: The Seahawks superstar is on track to win the receiving triple crown, leading the league in receptions (71), yards (1,036), and touchdowns (9). And there’s no reason to expect any slippage in the second half. Defenses have no answers for a receiver who gets open at all three levels, wins contested catches, and creates after the catch. There’s no such thing as a perfect player, but JSN gets close.

Stat to know: Jaxon Smith-Njigba became the third wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to record at least 800 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns through his first seven games of a season, joining Cooper Kupp (2021) and Jerry Rice (1986). He has topped 100 receiving yards in seven of nine games this season.

(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

McKenna: There are times when it looks like he’s playing 1 vs. 11 out there — and winning. But this year, he’s also getting his whole team behind him for 11 vs. 11. And that has been when the Bills are unstoppable — when their QB1 leverages the whole offensive unit. Just because he can play hero ball doesn’t mean he should play hero ball. I think he’s getting that, and it’s making him — and the Bills — better.

Stat to know: Allen is the first player in NFL history with at least nine passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns through his team’s first eight games of a season. He has 12 passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns.