2026 NFL Week 10 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Vikings in Kirk Cousins’ Return

Who knew that Kirk Cousins would be all the rage in NFL Week 10?

Here is how I'm wagering the weekend in the professional football ranks.

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I think wagering on a side or total for a Cowboys game is a foolish decision. You never know what you’re getting from this team.

What I do know about this game is that the 49ers will use Christian McCaffrey as they normally do. CMC had 18 carries last week and an additional three targets through the air. That’s 21 attempts to gain yards in a game the Niners won by multiple touchdowns. In the last two close games the 49ers have played, CMC got 16 carries and 10 targets.

I’d imagine this game will see the 49ers looking to put up some numbers, as the Cowboys' offense will probably look to do the same, since the defense can't … defend.

The Dallas defense ranks 31st against the rush, and it is middle-of-the-pack in receiving yards allowed to running backs. However, Dallas doesn’t face many teams that want to pass to the running back as much as the 49ers do.

Geoff Schwartz likes Christian McCaffrey to have a productive Week 10 (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images).

Schwartz's Pick: Christian McCaffrey Over 99.5 rushing and receiving yards

Can Kirk Cousins lead the Vikings past the scorching-hot Packers in his first game back with Minnesota? (David Berding/Getty Images).

The Vikings traded for quarterback Kirk Cousins on Tuesday to help fix their offensive woes. He’s an immediate upgrade over what the Vikings had at QB with Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray. And while Cousins is probably average at best right now, that’s all the Vikings need at that position.

The Vikings’ defense and special teams are elite. Minnesota just needs an offense that can move the ball enough to score points, so the defense doesn’t have to be perfect to win games. This move might actually allow the Vikings’ defense to play even better.

The Packers have been outstanding at throwing down the field. Jordan Love has been bombing the ball to his receivers, and although the rushing game isn’t great, Green Bay is scoring enough points. The defense has also played better than expected, shutting down nearly every offense it has faced this season.

I like the Vikings to cover this game for a few reasons. For starters, just having Cousins in the lineup will reinvigorate the Vikings, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see Justin Jefferson have his best game of the season. I also like the matchup of the Vikings’ defense against the Packers’ offensive line, which is mediocre. Minnesota's pressure packages will be difficult to handle.