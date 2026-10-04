Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: New No. 1 After Hectic Week 4 Sunday

We're down to three unbeaten teams in the NFL, and those teams sit atop my rankings this week.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills suffered their first defeat of the season and fell, but the No. 2 team didn't slide straight into the top spot that Buffalo occupied last week. Instead, another jumped three spots to No. 1 after an impressive victory.

Here's where things stand after NFL Week 4's Sunday slate.

Kirk Cousins couldn't pull out the win on Sunday, but the Raiders showed they can hang with the best in the NFL against the Chiefs. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +7400

A disappointing home loss to the Chiefs shouldn’t dim the Raiders’ outlook after the first four weeks of the season. Head coach Klint Kubiak has his offense clicking behind a creative scheme that showcases the Raiders’ blue-chip players in quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Ashton Jeanty and tight Brock Bowers).

Player Stat: Brock Bowers has reached 2,000 career receiving yards in his 31st career regular-season game, tying Kellen Winslow for the second-fastest tight end to reach 2,000 career receiving yards in NFL history. The record is 30 games by Mike Ditka.

Browns kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and punter Corey Bojorquez (13) celebrate Szmyt's game-winning field goal last Thursday night against the Steelers. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +18000

Credit head coach Todd Monken for helping Deshaun Watson rediscover some of his playmaking magic. The quarterback delivered a third straight game-winning drive, while showing steady improvement as a passer and playmaker in a new offensive scheme.

Player Stat: Rookie receiver Denzel Boston shares the league lead with three receptions of 40 or more yards this season, tied with the Ravens' Zay Flowers and the Chiefs' Tyquan Thornton.

Another week, another Derrick Henry touchdown. This one came against in a Ravens win over his former team, the Titans. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +850

Derrick Henry’s presence and playmaking potential allow the Ravens to bludgeon opponents with a downhill running game that tests the discipline and courage of opposing defenders. The super-sized running back continues to find pay dirt as the ultimate short-yardage/goal-line weapon for a team that’s quietly sitting at 3-1.

Player Stat: Henry's second rushing TD on Sunday made him the second player in NFL history to score a rushing touchdown against a former team with whom he recorded at least 9,000 career rushing yards. Adrian Peterson did it in Week 17 of the 2020 regular season for the Lions against the Vikings.

In Week 4, Tyson Bagent became the third Bears quarterback to start and win a game this season. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +2000

Head coach Ben Johnson is showing the football world that his offense rolls with or without a franchise quarterback under center. The Bears’ underrated running game keys the weekly offensive explosions, with D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai taking turns leading the way. Monangai took the honors on Sunday, with a 30-carry, 146-yard effort that gives the Bears a pair of top-10 rushers this season.

Player Stat: Monangai's 30 carries are the most in a single game in the NFL this season.

Josh Allen set a Bills record on Sunday, but he couldn't get the win against the Patriots. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +750

Despite dropping a tough game to a divisional rival, the Bills are off to another strong start under Josh Allen. The former MVP became the Bills’ all-time leader in scrimmage touchdowns (88), surpassing a pair of Hall of Famers – running back Thurman Thomas and wide receiver Andre Reed. With the rugged dual-threat continuing to flash "take over the game" ability in head coach Joe Brady’s revamped offense, the Bills always have a puncher’s chance in an AFC heavyweight fight.

Player Stat: Allen is now the only quarterback in NFL history to hold a franchise's all-time record for career regular-season scrimmage touchdowns. Across the other 31 active franchises, the all-time leader is either a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba continued his stellar start to the season in a win over the Chargers. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +950

The defending champs are thumping opponents with a hard-hitting defense and an efficient offense paced by wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba’s playmaking potential. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year joined Randy Moss (2007) and Jimmy Smith (2000) as the only players in NFL history with 30 catches, 450 receiving yards and six touchdowns through the first four games of the season.

Player Stat: Smith-Njigba set the Seahawks franchise records for receptions and receiving yards through the team’s first four games of a season.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars left Cincinnati with an impressive win against another potential AFC contender. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1500

Trevor Lawrence and Co. are quietly putting together a run that is making the league take notice. The former No.1 overall pick is carving opponents up with surgical precision without force-feeding the ball to a WR1. The ball could go anywhere and everywhere based on his reads and progression on any given play, which will always keep opponents guessing.

Player Stat: With the Jaguars win against the Bengals, Trevor Lawrence has now beaten every AFC team in his career.

There's still room for improvement for Kyler Murray and the Vikings offense. The defense is the reason Minnesota is 4-0. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +2200

If you're into winning but pretty, the Vikings won't appeal to you. This is a gritty, hard-nosed team that lets the defense take the lead. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ unit disrupts and destroys opponents with an exotic scheme and relentless pressure from a collection of high-IQ and high-motor defenders.

Player Stat: Tight end T.J. Hockenson caught all 13 passes thrown to him 13 for 119 yards, ranking second in the NFL in Week 4 receptions (trailing only CeeDee Lamb's 17) and tied for third in tight end receptions this season (22).

Running back Kenneth Walker III has taken the Chiefs offense to another level through four games this season. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +950

Kenneth Walker III has balanced out the Chiefs’ offense with his dynamic running skills. The marquee free agent leads the NFL in rushing yards, with his 537 yards ranking as the most by an NFL player through the first four games in over a decade.

Player Stat: Walker has the most rushing yards through the first four games of a season in Chiefs history.

George Kittle put the cherry on top of the 49ers' win over the Broncos with a late 56-yard touchdown reception. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +850

The most consistent team in football continues to methodically beat down opponents, with their veterans leading the way. Tight end George Kittle (32 years old, four touchdowns), wide receiver Mike Evans (33, three), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (30, two) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (35, one) are all thriving within their specific roles in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Player Stat: The 49ers have the most TD catches ever by players who are at least 30 years old through four games, with 11. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (32) is the other player 30 or older who has a score for San Francisco this season.