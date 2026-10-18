National Football League
2026 NFL Odds Week 7: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 14 Games
National Football League

2026 NFL Odds Week 7: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 14 Games

Updated Oct. 19, 2026 12:33 a.m. ET

NFL Week 7 is nearly here, and it will kick off with a Thursday tilt between the Patriots and Bears. 

The Bills, Chargers, Commanders and Jaguars have byes.

Here are the lines for every Week 7 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Oct. 19. 

 

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National Football LeagueThursday, Oct. 22

Spread: Bears -2.5
Moneyline: Bears -159, Patriots +134
O/U: 49.5

National Football LeagueSunday, Oct. 25

Spread: Steelers -2.5
Moneyline: Steelers -135, Saints +115
O/U: 44.5

Spread: Ravens -3.5
Moneyline: Ravens -162, Bengals +137
O/U: 50.5

Spread: Browns -1.5
Moneyline: Browns -126, Titans +106
O/U: 36.5

Spread: Vikings -5.5
Moneyline: Vikings -265, Colts +215
O/U: 42.5

Spread: Jets -5.5
Moneyline: Jets -245, Dolphins +200
O/U: 39.5

Spread: Texans -9.5
Moneyline: Texans -460, Giants +355
O/U: 43.5

Spread: 49ers -3.5
Moneyline: 49ers -230, Falcons +130
O/U: 50.5

Spread: Panthers -3.5
Moneyline: Panthers -174, Buccaneers +147
O/U: 44.5

Spread: Broncos -4.5
Moneyline: Broncos -210, Cardinals +175
O/U: 43.5

Spread: Lions -3.5
Moneyline: Lions -165, Packers +140
O/U: 52.5

Spread: Rams -5.5
Moneyline: Rams -250, Raiders +205
O/U: 47.5

Spread: Seahawks -2.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -138, Chiefs +118
O/U: 42.5

National Football LeagueMonday, Oct. 26

Spread: Cowboys -4.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -230, Eagles +185
O/U: 44.5

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