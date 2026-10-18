2026 NFL Odds Week 7: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 14 Games

NFL Week 7 is nearly here, and it will kick off with a Thursday tilt between the Patriots and Bears.

The Bills, Chargers, Commanders and Jaguars have byes.

Here are the lines for every Week 7 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Oct. 19.

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Thursday, Oct. 22

Spread: Bears -2.5

Moneyline: Bears -159, Patriots +134

O/U: 49.5

Sunday, Oct. 25

Spread: Steelers -2.5

Moneyline: Steelers -135, Saints +115

O/U: 44.5

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Moneyline: Ravens -162, Bengals +137

O/U: 50.5

Spread: Browns -1.5

Moneyline: Browns -126, Titans +106

O/U: 36.5

Spread: Vikings -5.5

Moneyline: Vikings -265, Colts +215

O/U: 42.5

Spread: Jets -5.5

Moneyline: Jets -245, Dolphins +200

O/U: 39.5

Spread: Texans -9.5

Moneyline: Texans -460, Giants +355

O/U: 43.5

Spread: 49ers -3.5

Moneyline: 49ers -230, Falcons +130

O/U: 50.5

Spread: Panthers -3.5

Moneyline: Panthers -174, Buccaneers +147

O/U: 44.5

Spread: Broncos -4.5

Moneyline: Broncos -210, Cardinals +175

O/U: 43.5

Spread: Lions -3.5

Moneyline: Lions -165, Packers +140

O/U: 52.5

Spread: Rams -5.5

Moneyline: Rams -250, Raiders +205

O/U: 47.5

Spread: Seahawks -2.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -138, Chiefs +118

O/U: 42.5

Monday, Oct. 26

Spread: Cowboys -4.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -230, Eagles +185

O/U: 44.5