Ahead of Sunday's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, one team received positive quarterback news while the other will be hampered at that position.

On Friday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was ruled out because of an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold will return for the Seahawks. It's a trade of fortunes as Purdy's been healthy to this point, while Darnold has sustained multiple injuries in the 2026 NFL season.

Purdy didn't practice this week, and it's unclear when he'll return. It puts a pause on a potential MVP season as he's thrown for 2,624 yards and 23 touchdowns through 10 games, leading San Francisco to a 9-1 record. It was a great sight for 49ers fans as Purdy missed eight games last season.

In 2026, he's displayed effective mobility in the pocket, and benefited from the addition of wide receiver Mike Evans and return of Deebo Samuel. He currently sits second in MVP odds at +275, per DraftKings' sportsbook (behind only Joe Burrow).

Meanwhile, Darnold sustained a glute injury in the Seahawks season-opener against New England, and missed the next game. He then hurt his quad and ribs in Week 8 and missed the next two games. In seven starts in 2026, Darnold's thrown for 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Drew Lock kept the Seahawks afloat in Darnold's absence, going 3-0 as a starter. He'll return to the bench Sunday, while Mac Jones will get his first start this season in place of Purdy.

Jones went 5-3 in eight starts in 2025, and provides San Francisco with competency under center. But against a defense like the Seahawks, Purdy's playmaking could be missed.

Both the 49ers and Seahawks are squarely in the NFC playoff picture with the 49ers on track for the No. 1 seed and the defending champions jockeying for a Wild Card spot. Quarterback play – and health – will certainly determine those stakes.