Brock Purdy Out, Sam Darnold Back As 49ers And Seahawks Head Into Pivotal Matchup
Ahead of Sunday's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, one team received positive quarterback news while the other will be hampered at that position.
On Friday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was ruled out because of an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold will return for the Seahawks. It's a trade of fortunes as Purdy's been healthy to this point, while Darnold has sustained multiple injuries in the 2026 NFL season.
Purdy didn't practice this week, and it's unclear when he'll return. It puts a pause on a potential MVP season as he's thrown for 2,624 yards and 23 touchdowns through 10 games, leading San Francisco to a 9-1 record. It was a great sight for 49ers fans as Purdy missed eight games last season.
In 2026, he's displayed effective mobility in the pocket, and benefited from the addition of wide receiver Mike Evans and return of Deebo Samuel. He currently sits second in MVP odds at +275, per DraftKings' sportsbook (behind only Joe Burrow).
Meanwhile, Darnold sustained a glute injury in the Seahawks season-opener against New England, and missed the next game. He then hurt his quad and ribs in Week 8 and missed the next two games. In seven starts in 2026, Darnold's thrown for 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Drew Lock kept the Seahawks afloat in Darnold's absence, going 3-0 as a starter. He'll return to the bench Sunday, while Mac Jones will get his first start this season in place of Purdy.
Jones went 5-3 in eight starts in 2025, and provides San Francisco with competency under center. But against a defense like the Seahawks, Purdy's playmaking could be missed.
Both the 49ers and Seahawks are squarely in the NFC playoff picture with the 49ers on track for the No. 1 seed and the defending champions jockeying for a Wild Card spot. Quarterback play – and health – will certainly determine those stakes.
-
NFL Thanksgiving Takeaways: Bears, Eagles, Bills Prevail In Day Of Instant Classics
Terry Bradshaw Sides With Mike McCarthy In Aaron Rodgers' Dispute
Eagles' Joe Milton Torches Former Team, But He Was Just As Excited To Meet Tom Brady
-
How NFL Execs, Scouts Are Reacting To Aaron Rodgers' Dramatic Steelers Exit: 'He's Done'
Tom Brady Admits He Wasn't Great Friends With Peyton Manning During Playing Career
Steelers Overwhelm Broncos In Post-Aaron Rodgers Era: 3 Takeaways From Pittsburgh's Win
-
Jerry Jones Believes In Brian Schottenheimer Even After Latest Cowboys' Loss
How To Bet Today's Best Games: Broncos-Steelers, Lakers-Spurs, More — Nov. 27
Tom Brady Didn't Like Aaron Rodgers' Outburst: 'Nobody Wins When The Family Feuds'