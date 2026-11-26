The end of Aaron Rodgers' time with the Pittsburgh Steelers came down to one meeting and an ultimatum, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

On FOX before the Cowboys hosted the Eagles on Thanksgiving, Glazer provided details about how Rodgers ended up getting released by the Steelers while detailing the reaction to Rodgers' situation.

"I got so many messages. And really, the predominant message I got was, 'This is sad,'" Glazer said. "When you talk to people inside the Steelers, it's supposed to be Thanksgiving; nobody is thankful that this is going on."

Then, Glazer laid out how we got here.

Early in the week, Rodgers wanted to take over more of the play-calling for the Steelers offense, and the team was willing to work with him on that. By Tuesday morning, Glazer said, it seemed Pittsburgh had a good collaborative system in place, and Rodgers took all the first-team snaps in practice.

That changed Tuesday afternoon, according to Glazer, when Rodgers met with head coach Mike McCarthy and didn't like the system they'd settled on.

"He then gave them an ultimatum: If we don't do it this way, then I'm going to go down the hallway. I'm going to request my release," Glazer said. "That right there was the tipping point."

McCarthy then met with general manager Omar Khan and owner Art Rooney, Glazer said, and the message from the organization was firm: "We don't do business like this. We're not going to do this."

Glazer added that Pittsburgh has had to put in extra work ahead of Friday's game against the Broncos, including a walkthrough to get new starter Mason Rudolph reps with the Steelers' starting offense after Rodgers got them all week.

Aaron Rodgers played his final game for the Steelers in a loss at Philadelphia on Nov. 22, just days before the ultimatum Jay Glazer calls the "tipping point." (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Steelers released the 42-year-old on Wednesday, hours after he criticized McCarthy on "The Pat McAfee Show," and after announcing on Tuesday night that Rudolph would start Friday against the Denver Broncos.

Rodgers, who went 6-4 in 10 starts this season, had already said 2026 would be his last in the NFL.

Rodgers cleared waivers on Thursday, which clears his path to potentially sign with another team before the end of the season.