The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are always part of our Thanksgiving Day ritual.

But why?

Here's why the Lions and Cowboys each host games on Thanksgiving Day every year and background on their history playing on the holiday:

Why Lions Host Thanksgiving Game

DETROIT, MICHIGAN-November 28: Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (#16) takes a turkey leg at the conclusion of an NFL Thanksgiving Day football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Thursday, November 28, 2024. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Portsmouth Spartans relocated in 1934 and became the Detroit Lions, but the franchise was struggling with attendance at the outset of the move, merely averaging roughly 15,000 fans per game.

With that in mind, then-Lions owner George A. Richards got creative, spearheading the idea to host a game on Thanksgiving Day, which would be against the then-back-to-back NFL champion Chicago Bears.

While the Lions lost their first Thanksgiving game to the Bears at the University of Detroit Stadium 19-16, the franchise had nearly twice the attendance of its previous games (roughly 26,000 people). The holiday game would become an NFL scheduling fixture, with Detroit hosting a game on the holiday every year since 1934, excluding 1939-44 due to World War II.

The Lions are traditionally the first game of the day, with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Why Cowboys Host Thanksgiving Game

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: DaRon Bland (left) and Dak Prescott (right) of the Dallas Cowboys take a bite out of a turkey leg after a win over the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The 1966 NFL season marked the Cowboys' seventh in the sport, with the team yet to make the playoffs or post a winning record. But that same season would ultimately mark the team's first playoff berth, as well as its first-ever Thanksgiving Day game.

Dallas leaned in to having the holiday game and making it a yearly tradition because then-owner Tex Schramm saw it as an opportunity to showcase his franchise to a nationwide audience and ran with the publicity. Schramm also viewed the Cowboys hosting the game on a short week as an advantage, with standalone games outside of Sunday being a rarity at the time.

Now, Dallas hasn't always played on Thanksgiving, as the Cowboys didn't play on the holiday in 1975 and 1977. That said, excluding the aforementioned two years, Dallas has hosted a game on Thanksgiving every year since 1966.

The Cowboys won their first-ever Thanksgiving game in what was a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Dallas traditionally plays at 4:30 p.m. ET.

How Lions, Cowboys Have Fared On Thanksgiving

While it's tradition for the Lions to play on Thanksgiving, one might say it has become a cruel one for their fan base.

The Lions are 38-46-2 all-time on Turkey Day. More notably, Detroit has lost eight of its last nine games on the holiday and previously lost nine consecutive games on Thanksgiving from 2004-12. Granted, the Lions had a four-game winning streak from 2013-16.

The Green Bay Packers have been the Lions' most frequent opponent on the holiday, with the NFC North rivals meeting 23 teams on Thanksgiving Day; Detroit is 12-10-1 in these meetings.

As for the Cowboys, they boast a 35-22-1 all-time record on Thanksgiving Day and have won each of their last four games on the holiday. Of those 58 games, a record 11 of them have come against the longtime division rival Washington Commanders, with the Cowboys 9-2 in those meetings.

Now, neither the Cowboys nor the Lions invented Thanksgiving Day football, as NFL games had previously been played on the holiday. Rather, they're the only two NFL franchises that agreed to make the late-November Thursday game a permanent part of their schedule. There also wasn't a third game on the Thanksgiving Day slate – like there is now – until 2006.

2026 NFL Thanksgiving Slate

This year's Thanksgiving slate is a doozy.

First, the Lions host the Bears in a matchup between a pair of 8-2 teams in what's the NFC North rivals' first meeting this season (1 p.m. ET). Then, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys (5-6) play the NFC East-rival Philadelphia Eagles (3-7), as both teams try to stay alive in the race to win the division. This game will air on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Rounding out the day, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) have a showdown in Buffalo against Josh Allen and the Bills (9-1) at 8:20 p.m. ET.