The 2026 season is a roller-coaster ride that tests the mental and physical toughness of every squad. Overcoming injuries and poor performances reveal which teams are built for the championship grind and which are pretenders that fade down the stretch.

After watching an interesting weekend slate of games, here are my top-10 rankings for Week 11, which saw the Jacksonville Jaguars fall out while the team that beat them move back in:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks will face the 49ers coming out of their bye week. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1600

The bye week gives the Seahawks a chance to prepare for a rugged stretch run that will test their mettle as defending champs.

Who Stands Out: Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 1,207 receiving yards, 10 touchdown catches and 120.7 receiving yards per game.

J.J. McCarthy continues to rack up wins as the Giants' starting quarterback. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +5000

The Giants’ gritty style isn’t always easy to watch, but it makes them a tough out against any opponent. With J.J. McCarthy complementing the Giants’ potent running game with his dynamic skills as a dual-threat, head coach John Harbaugh can rely on an old-school approach to take games into the fourth quarter, where his defense can overtake the opponent.

J.J. McCarthy 1,088 Pass YDS · 3 Pass TDs · 118 Rush YDS ▾ J.J. McCarthy #18 · QB · Giants 1,088 Pass YDS 3 Pass TDs 118 Rush YDS 2026 Season Full stats →

The Giants’ talent perfectly meshes with Harbaugh's tactics, making the NFC East leaders an underdog that no one wants to face in the postseason tournament.

Who Stood Out: McCarthy is now 3-1 as the Giants’ starter and 9-5 in 14 career regular-season starts.

Kirk Cousins was under pressure early and often on Sunday night in Mexico City. (Photo by Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1800

The primetime shellacking on Sunday night exposed some of the Vikings’ flaws for the football world to see.

Despite Kirk Cousins’ familiarity with Minnesota's offensive scheme, the veteran’s limitations cap the unit's explosive potential. That makes it all the more imperative for Brian Flores’ defense to play at a high level to keep the Vikings in games. However, Brock Purdy – a decisive, quick-rhythm passer – exploited the ultra-aggressive scheme and turned the game into a shootout that they aren’t built to play in.

Who Stood Out: Cousins is now 2-15 as a starter against teams that entered the game at least five games over .500. He threw one interception and no touchdown passes in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, bringing his totals in those 17 regular-season starts to 23 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions.

(Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +900

Next up for Joe Burrow during his MVP-level season: the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

Joe Burrow 2,795 Pass YDS · 27 Pass TDs · 3 Rush TDs ▾ Joe Burrow #9 · QB · Bengals 2,795 Pass YDS 27 Pass TDs 3 Rush TDs 2026 Season Full stats →

Who Stands Out: Burrow has now recorded at least four total touchdowns in five straight games, tying Peyton Manning’s record for the longest such streak since the NFL merger. He will look to break the record on Monday night.

Jahmyr Gibbs scored two more touchdowns in the Lions' win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1600

Head coach Dan Campbell has the Lions playing with the gritty mentality that helped them rise to prominence as an unlikely contender a few years ago. The effort, physicality and toughness on both sides give them a chance to turn every game into a street fight on their terms.

Although the offense still flashes a little razzle-dazzle to keep opponents honest, the Lions’ blue-collar mentality has them ready for the ruggedness of postseason play.

Who Stood Out: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has 1,502 scrimmage yards this season, becoming the first player in Lions history to reach 1,500 through 10 games.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has quickly transformed the Bears defense. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +850

The Jeffery Simmons trade might’ve tipped the balance of power in the NFC, with the All-Pro destroying opponents at the point of attack. The menacing interior defender has tallied five sacks in three games with the Bears, displaying the "take over the game" potential that could make a turnover-obsessed unit even scarier down the stretch.

Jeffery Simmons 52 tackles · 9.0 sacks ▾ Jeffery Simmons #99 · DT · Bears 52 tackles 9.0 sacks 2026 Season Full stats →

As the defense continues to adapt and adjust to showcase Simmons’ game, the Bears are starting to look like an unstoppable force as a Super Bowl contender.

What Stood Out: With two sacks against the Saints, the Bears are the only team in the NFL with at least two sacks in every game this season.

It was another day at the office for Patrick Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to a comfortable win over the Cardinals. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +900

After winning their last three games by at least 24 points, the Chiefs deserve more recognition as a Super Bowl contender. Head coach Andy Reid has built a rock-solid team that wins in multiple ways with a complementary football approach.

Although Patrick Mahomes continues to spark the offense, the Chiefs’ emerging rushing attack, with rookie running back Emmett Johnson shining as a super sub for Kenneth Walker III, adds enough balance to a unit that controls the game with pace and tempo.

Patrick Mahomes 2,709 Pass Yds · 22 Pass TDs · 100 Rush Yds ▾ Patrick Mahomes #15 · QB · Chiefs 2,709 Pass Yds 22 Pass TDs 100 Rush Yds 1 Rush TDs 2026 Season Full stats →

With their opportunistic defense creating "splash" plays (turnovers, sacks, and tackles for loss), the Chiefs are poised to make a run down the stretch.

Who Stood Out: Johnson is the first player since Marshall Faulk (1994) with 100-plus rushing yards and 30-plus receiving yards in each of his first two career starts.

Jonathon Cooper powered the Broncos defense with two sacks against the Raiders on Sunday. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1500

While the football world waits for the offense to explode under head coach Sean Payton’s direction, the Broncos are starting to flex their muscles as a disruptive defense again. The aggressive schemes used by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to harass quarterbacks in the pockets are starting to produce the sacks, pressures, and punishing hits that tilt the game in the Broncos’ favor.

With the special teams units winning the field-position battle through timely blocked punts and explosive returns, the Broncos are rounding into form as a title contender.

Who Stood Out: Quarterback Bo Nix also earned his 32nd career win, tying Joe Flacco and Dak Prescott for the fifth-most by a quarterback through his first three seasons since 1950. Nix needs four more wins to tie Russell Wilson’s record of 36 and five to break it.

Deebo Samuel (left), George Kittle and the rest of the 49ers offense bested Brian Flores' vaunted Vikings defense. (Photo by Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +440

Credit head coach Kyle Shanahan for dismantling Brian Flores’ vaunted scheme during an impressive win over the Minnesota Vikings. The offensive explosion showcased Brock Purdy’s efficiency as a distributor while also highlighting the versatility and explosiveness of a veteran lineup loaded with big-game playmakers.

Brock Purdy 2,624 pass yds · 23 pass tds · 222 rush yds ▾ Brock Purdy #13 · QB · 49ers 2,624 pass yds 23 pass tds 222 rush yds 2 rush tds 2026 Season Full stats →

Who Stood Out: One of those veterans on offense, tight end George Kittle, passed Terrell Owens for second place on the 49ers all-time receiving yards list.

Head coach Joe Brady (left) and Josh Allen continued rolling against the lowly Dolphins on Sunday, but it's the Bills defense that's really starting to stand out. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +500

Buffalo's stingy defense hasn’t allowed an offensive touchdown in 15-plus quarters, feasting on backup quarterbacks unable to deal with the constant chaos created by defensive coordinator Jim Leonard's creative schemes.

Although the competition will ramp up soon, starting on Thanksgiving night against the Chiefs, the Bills’ dominance on both sides of the ball makes them the undisputed No. 1 team right now.

Who Stood Out: Running back James Cook III has rushed for at least 75 yards and one touchdown in nine straight games, breaking the NFL record he shared with Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson and John Riggins.