Before the season, Bears head coach Ben Johnson made headlines talking about his ambitions of coaching the best offense in NFL history.

After Chicago's win over the New Orleans Saints, it's the defense that has Bears fans believing. New defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has been stellar, and Chicago held the visiting Saints to just 13 points.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Jeffery Simmons Continues To Make An Impact

Simmons has only had three games with the Bears, but his impact has been clear.

On Sunday against the Saints, Simmons had another three sacks to give him five in three games. Add in his time with the Titans, and Simmons now has nine sacks this season, already the third-best total in his eight-year career.

In those three games with Simmons, Chicago as a team has 12 sacks and is 3-0. During that stretch, the Bears have leaped to the top of the NFC North.

Sunday was a revenge game for Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, going up against the Saints team he coached from 2015-24, the last three seasons as the head coach. New Orleans’ 13 points are the fewest scored by a Chicago opponent since Weeks 2-4 earlier this season, when the Bears held three straight opponents to 9, 7 and 12 points.

Tyler Shough and the Saints offense were lifeless against the Bears defense on Sunday. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

2. Chicago's Run Game Didn't Even Need Kyle Monangai

It’s always good to get a key offensive piece back from injury, but the Bears didn’t even really need Kyle Monangai to do much against the Saints on Sunday.

Monangai, out since Week 4 with a toe injury, made his return Sunday and mustered only 18 yards on eight carries. He had a great first month of the season – 324 rushing yards and three touchdowns in four games – and will make the offense that much better once he’s back in form.

Still, without much production from Monangai, Chicago ran for more than 100 yards against the Saints with RB1 D’Andre Swift leading the way. He had 13 carries for 51 yards while adding a pair of receptions, one of which was a touchdown catch.

D'Andre Swift celebrates his touchdown reception against the Saints with his teammates. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

New Orleans came into the game ranked 27th in run defense, giving up 129 rushing yards per game. This was never going to be a challenging game on the ground for Chicago.

3. The NFC South Somehow Got Worse Since Last Season

Carolina’s win puts it at 5-5 and two games up on the rest of the NFC South, which saw the Saints lose in Chicago and the Bucs lose by 10 at Detroit.

New Orleans is now 3-7, with three of their next four on the road. The division is bad enough that the Saints can stay in the hunt if they simply win their division games, of which they have four in the final five weeks of the season.

Next week’s Panthers-Bucs game on Monday night in Tampa will either set up Carolina as the team to beat or give Tampa Bay a real shot despite being 3-7 right now.

The division is 14-26 overall this season, just behind the NFC East for the worst division in the NFL.

3 ½. What's Next?

The Bears' next game is on Thanksgiving, when they travel to Detroit for a crucial NFC North matchup against the Lions. Detroit took care of business at home on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers to set up a matchup of 8-2 NFC juggernauts on Thursday afternoon.

The Saints, meanwhile, will face two playoff hopefuls the next two weeks. New Orleans will be on the road to face the Bengals next Sunday before hosting the Green Bay Packers in Week 13.