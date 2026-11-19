"Defense wins championships."

We've been hearing that since the dawn of football, and while the cliché has proven true plenty of times, we've seen an equal number of counterexamples. Football is a complicated sport that can't be summed up with catchy phrases, and there's no right way to win games.

You can win with a high-flying offense built around the pass. You can win with a grind-it-out attack built around the run. We've seen conservative zone defenses lead to championships, and we've seen aggressive, blitzing defenses do the same.

What we've rarely seen is a team winning it all without at least one dominant unit.

On Sunday night, we'll see two championship-level units square off as the Vikings' league-best defense takes on the 49ers' league-best offense. That match-up got us thinking: What are the best units in the NFL as we head down the stretch of the 2026 season? Here's our ranking of the top 10:

Just missed the list: Buccaneers defense, Jaguars offense, Chiefs offense, 49ers defense, Packers defense, Chiefs defense.

The Bears offense just barely snuck into the top 10 based on its potential. The production may not warrant inclusion, but those numbers have been dragged down a bit by games started by backup quarterbacks and the time they took on a Brian Flores defense in a rainstorm back in Week 2.

I expect the offense to take off in the second half of the season now that Caleb Williams is finding his rhythm after the early-season hamstring injury. Running back Kyle Monangai is also returning from injury, and he should provide the consistency the ground game has lacked with D'Andre Swift, who's more of a boom-or-bust runner, carrying the load during the first half.

The pieces are in place for Ben Johnson’s offense to meet the high expectations he set before the season. Williams has improved, the offensive line is playing well, the young receivers have taken a step forward, and the running back group is finally healthy.

Stat To Know: Swift has left a lot of meat on the bone in the running game. The Bears lead the NFL in "expected rush yards," per Next Gen Stats, which means the offensive line is doing an excellent job of opening holes. Getting a north-south runner like Monangai back on the field should help Chicago cash in on those opportunities.

This offense is loaded with game-breaking talent — even its left tackle is a ridiculous athlete — and quarterback Jared Goff is perfectly suited to lead it.

The offensive line has solved most of the issues that plagued it a year ago, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs has reprised his role as the NFL’s most electric ball carrier. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is still the most reliable chain mover at the receiver position, and he’s joined by perhaps the league’s fastest receiver, Jameson Williams.

We knew all that coming into the season, but there were valid concerns about first-year coordinator Drew Petzing’s ability to tie it all together and get this unit back to where it was under Ben Johnson’s watch. Well, he’s done it and added his own flair to the run game.

If Goff were more of a mobile threat who could create when things break down, the Lions would rank significantly higher. They check every other box.

Stat To Know: A lot of Detroit’s run game is built on concepts that attack the edges of the defense – outside zone, sweeps, pin-and-pulls, etc. Only Atlanta and Chicago run those plays more often, per Next Gen Stats. But no team is as explosive as the Lions are when they hit the perimeter. They lead the NFL with 23 runs of 10 or more yards on such runs. That’s six more than the Colts and Chiefs, which are tied for second place.

This is a bit of a projection since the Jaguars are still working their deadline acquisitions into the team.

Adding Jordan Davis should help solidify the run defense, which has already been plenty good without him, and give the team an interior pass-rushing punch. The big man pushing the pocket should help Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker convert their pressure into sacks more often. Safety Jessie Bates III shores up a pass-coverage unit that can make plays on the ball but is prone to giving up explosive gains. He’s as smart a defensive back as you’ll find in the league and just has a knack for making plays on the ball.

If these moves work as intended, this unit won’t have any obvious weaknesses. The defensive line is strong, the linebackers are mobile, the secondary is talented, and Anthony Campanile’s play-calling should earn him a head coaching gig one day.

Stat To Know: The Jaguars have the shortest average time to pressure in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats. They’ve had no problem generating pressure, and doing so in a hurry, but quarterbacks are getting rid of the ball in a hurry, preventing the defensive line from racking up sacks. Playing more man coverage down the stretch should help in that regard, and adding Bates may give Campanile more confidence to ask his secondary to play stickier coverage.

It’s time we start including Liam Coen in any discussion of the league’s best play-callers. He doesn’t have the track record of Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, or Andy Reid, and he doesn't have the (well-earned) PR of Ben Johnson, but the truth is right there on the tape.

The Jaguars offense is a joy to watch week in and week out. Coen always has a run-game tweak to attack that specific opponent, and he always seems to have a bead on their coverage rules and knows exactly how to break them. Having a quarterback like Trevor Lawrence, who can make all the throws, makes Coen’s job easier, but he’s also scheming around a suspect offensive line and skill group that’s just above average. The skill group is versatile, though, and Coen is maximizing it.

I do have one concern that’s keeping me from ranking Jacksonville’s offense higher: this team can struggle against defenses with a good line and a secondary that can play man coverage.

Stat To Know: The Jags may struggle against man coverage, but they’ve been downright dominant against zone. Only the Bengals and 49ers have a higher success rate against those coverages, per Next Gen Stats. They’ve been particularly good against single-high zone coverages, the most common defense you’ll see in the NFL today.

The Seahawks defense hasn’t reached the heights it did during last year’s title run, but we’ve seen the flashes. I’m mostly blaming Sam Darnold, and his propensity for bozo moments, for the three games where Seattle gave up 30-plus points. Turnovers played a big role in those losses to Washington, San Francisco, and Chicago.

When the offensive performance has been clean, we’ve seen what Mike Macdonald’s defense can do. It absolutely shut down Denver and Kansas City in back-to-back weeks, using the formula that helped it win a Super Bowl back in February: a powerful defensive line in front of safe, two-high coverages.

It still feels impossible to go on long drives against the Seahawks defense. Eventually, edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence or defensive tackle Byron Murphy will blow up a run play, and that’s when Macdonald’s play-calling really shines.

Stat To Know: No team defends the run out of two-high safety shells better than the Seahawks. Per Next Gen Stats, they lead the NFL in success rate, total EPA, and rushing yards over expected when they have two safeties back deep before the snap. As Macdonald says, "that’s high-powered stuff" for a defense.

We had to wait over a month to see the Rams defense at full strength, and it was worth the wait. With Myles Garrett back on the field — and back at his best — we’re starting to see why Los Angeles was getting "super team" hype. Garrett and Aaron Donald have been a pain to block, and defensive coordinator Chris Shula has done a fine job using them in tandem to torment opposing pass-protection units.

Even before those two got healthy, the secondary was doing its part to keep the team afloat. Cornerback Trent McDuffie has somehow exceeded expectations after coming over in an offseason trade to be the team’s lockdown corner, and his running mate Emmanuel Forbes, a former first-round pick, has made the leap.

There are still serious questions about the linebacker play, but the pass rush and coverage are top-tier. If the Rams can just make the playoffs, this unit can carry the team on a deep run.

Stat To Know: The Rams play dime defense (6 defensive backs) on a league-high 43.4% of snaps, per Next Gen Stats. The Ravens are second at 25.7%, so this is a rather unique approach Los Angeles is taking. Taking a linebacker or two off for more help in coverage mitigates the team’s biggest weakness, and the stacked defensive line makes it easier to survive with lighter bodies on the field. L.A. is giving up 4.5 yards per carry in dime coverage, well below the league average of 6.3.

Josh Allen is the engine that makes the Bills offense go, but don’t sleep on his supporting parts. James Cook is an electric back and explosive play machine. His job is made easier by an offensive line that just bulldozes opposing fronts. The receiver corps is hardly elite, but at full strength, it provides Allen with several playmaking options. The new addition, D.J. Moore, has been in and out of the lineup, but he’s been exactly what Buffalo needed: a guy who can stretch the field both vertically and horizontally.

Then, there's Joe Brady, who's a solid play-caller who always has a good plan for attacking a defense. When all else fails, you have the league’s most dangerous playmaker in Allen. There isn't a more effective Break Glass in Case of Emergency option than Allen going into scramble mode. He can just take over games whenever he wants, which is a big reason why the Bills lead the league in scoring.

Stat To Know: On third down, Buffalo hands the keys to Allen. But on first down, this is a run-first unit. Per Next Gen Stats, the Bills use "run action," so either a handoff or play-action fake, on 83.6% of those snaps. That leads the NFL. There isn’t a more physical offense in the league, which should serve Buffalo well come playoff time.

If we could just single out the Bengals pass game, this unit would top the list. In Joe Burrow, Cincinnati has the league’s most prolific passer. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins form its best receiving duo. And the offensive line, which had long been a problem, is playing at an elite level in pass protection.

Unfortunately, the run game matters, too, and the Bengals have struggled to get theirs going. Fortunately, though, Burrow has made up for it with remarkable efficiency. His 74.7% completion rate leads the NFL and keeps his offense ahead of the chains.

Even when Cincinnati falls into obvious passing situations, it’s difficult to pressure Burrow and cover the pair of star receivers. Outside of the Jaguars in Week 2, no defense has been able to do it.

Stat To Know: The Bengals’ pass rate is 7.1% higher than expected, based on situational factors like the time, score, and down-and-distance, according to Next Gen Stats. That leads the league by a significant margin and ranks fifth since at least 2016, when the stat was first tracked. This is one of the most pass-happy offenses we’ve ever seen.

Nobody calls a defense like Brian Flores. Minnesota's almost lapping the field with its blitz rate (72.3%), which leads the league by nearly 30 percentage points.

Flores isn't just sending pressure for the heck of it. His blitzes are meticulously planned out to attack the opponent's tendencies, whether it's against the run or pass. On early downs, the Vikings send linebackers and defensive backs screaming at the line of scrimmage to plug run gaps and eliminate double teams. Once they get an offense behind the chains and into obvious passing situations, Flores dials up fronts and blitzes that break the opponent’s pass-protection rules.

We often talk about how difficult it is to play quarterback against this unit, but calling plays against it is just as stressful. Offensive coordinators aren’t getting much sleep when Minnesota’s next up on the schedule.

Stat To Know: The Vikings pressure the quarterback in a hurry. Their 25.8% quick pressure rate leads the NFL by a healthy margin, and they rank second in unblocked pressures, per Next Gen Stats.

Kyle Shanahan has been a step ahead of defenses for the last two decades, and in 2026, he may have gained another. The run game is rolling, whether it's Christian McCaffrey or Kaelon Black, and Brock Purdy is playing like an MVP candidate.

With those pieces in place, it doesn’t really matter who’s playing receiver. The 49ers are down their top four receivers on the preseason depth chart, and they still lead the league in passing efficiency.

Shanahan and Purdy have defenses at their mercy. Load the box and put big bodies on the field to stop McCaffrey, and Shanahan will find the mismatch. Play zone coverage, and Purdy finds the holes. Play man, and he’ll scramble as soon as the coverage players turn their backs to the pocket.

We haven’t even mentioned the offensive line, which has given Purdy clean pockets for most of the season and carved out running lanes for the backs.

It’s difficult to find a weak link on this unit, which is remarkable considering the state of the receiver room.

Stat To Know: The 49ers field two running backs at the league’s highest rate (34.4%) and average 6.7 yards per play when they do it. Kyle Juszczyk is the most versatile fullback in the sport. He can catch a pass out of the backfield, lead the way on perimeter runs, or take out a defensive end on the backside of a run. Having mobile blockers like Juszczyk and George Kittle provides Shanahan with endless options when the 49ers go to those big personnel groups.