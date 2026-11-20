For the second time in three years, Daniel Jones has been shown the door in November.

The Indianapolis Colts have released Jones, head coach Shane Steichen revealed in a press conference on Friday afternoon. Anthony Richardson Sr. will take over at quarterback for Indianapolis.

"I can't say enough good things about Daniel," Steichen said after announcing the team released Jones. "Just the ultimate competitor, ultimate teammate, the toughness that he brought to our football team. I can't say enough good things about him. The guy played on a broken leg for us last year for three or four games. He snapped his Achilles, came back in eight and a half months and gave this organization everything he had.

"I couldn't be more thankful for the time we had with him."

This move comes after the Colts lost on the road to the Houston Texans on Thursday night, 26-3, falling to 3-8. Jones finished the AFC South matchup with 144 passing yards, zero touchdowns, one interception and a 45.9 passer rating, while completing 44.4% of his passes (12 of 27). In all, the Texans outgained the Colts in total yards, 354-167.

Daniel Jones' Bumpy Ride

Jones re-signed with the Colts on a two-year, $88 million deal in the offseason. The deal included $60 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $100 million.

Through 11 games this season, Jones totaled 1,974 passing yards, seven touchdowns, an NFL-high 13 interceptions and a 65.4 passer rating, while completing 58.4% of his passes. Jones' passer rating and completion percentage were each career lows.

The Colts signed Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal in 2025, with him beating out Richardson for the starting job and leading the team to an 8-4 record before tearing his Achilles in a Week 14 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Duke. Following five-plus seasons with the Giants (2019-24), Jones requested to be released in Nov. 2024 after being benched and ultimately had that request honored.

Jones then promptly signed with the Minnesota Vikings, with whom he finished out the 2024 season before signing with the Colts in the ensuing offseason.

Anthony Richardson Time

As for the Colts' new quarterback, this will be Richardon's first start since Dec. 22, 2024.

Richardson, whom Indianapolis selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Florida, started 15 games for the Colts from 2023-24 but was held back by head, shoulder and oblique injuries, respectively. He was also benched down the stretch of the 2024 season for veteran Joe Flacco.

Indianapolis also has Riley Leonard in its quarterback room.

Colts' Rampant Changes

The last month has been a purge for the Colts.

First, general manager of 10 years Chris Ballard was fired on Oct. 19. Then, the Colts were sellers at the NFL trade deadline, moving star guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks, trading both defensive tackle and three-time Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner and veteran wide receiver and six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers and sending wide receiver Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Indianapolis actually informed the 29-year-old Jones that he wouldn't be moved after receiving trade interest from teams in the quarterback, according to a report by The Ringer. The Colts also kept superstar running back and three-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor.

Indianapolis hasn't made the playoffs since 2020 and hasn't posted a winning record since 2023.