Do the defending-champion Seahawks have a quarterback controversy? Are the Ravens still a postseason contender despite losing to the previously winless Chargers? And who's most deserving to win NFL MVP this season?

I tackle those topics and more in the latest edition of "Fact or Fiction," where I hand out verdicts on fan takes sent to our @NFLonFOX Instagram each week.

Alright, let’s go:

Drew Lock Should Start Over Sam Darnold - @moshe.nikelsberg

Fact or Fiction: Fiction

Drew Lock has been fantastic this season! But I do think Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald is right to continue rocking with Sam Darnold as QB1.

Darnold has been inconsistent this season — he’s tied for the fifth-most interceptions (9) despite missing three games — but he’s been trying to find a rhythm through injury essentially all year. He hurt his glute on the Seahawks’ fifth play of their opener against the Patriots, missing the rest of that game and the following week in the process. Then he played through a cracked rib in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, against whom he suffered a quad injury that has forced him to miss the past two games.

Coming out of Seattle’s bye week, Darnold is expected to get a full week of practice ahead of the team’s Week 12 divisional showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. If you’re the Seahawks, I say you give him at least that game and the week following against the Cowboys’ (dreadful) defense to remind you that he’s the QB who led your team to the Super Bowl title last season.

Backup Drew Lock (left) has played so well this season that some have suggested he start over Sam Darnold (right), who has been injury-prone and inconsistent. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

If he doesn’t do that, well, you know you have a quarterback you can depend on in Lock, who’s 4-0 in games he’s appeared in this season. He’s completed 73.1% of his passes on the year for 837 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions and just five sacks. He’s lost two fumbles, but one of them was the result of running back Zach Charbonnet bumping into him while he was beginning a pass. So Lock has been playing at a high level.

His production could be a bit misleading, though. His four wins came against the Patriots, Cardinals (twice) and the Raiders. Arizona and Las Vegas are tied with the league-worst scoring defense (28.9 points per game allowed). New England is 17th in points allowed but has fallen apart recently, giving up 80 points over its past two games.

On the flip side, the past four defenses Darnold has faced all rank in the top 11 in scoring defense (49ers, Broncos, Chiefs, Bears). So that’s important context, too.

All that to say, Darnold should be safe as Seattle's QB1 … at least for now.

Fact or Fiction: Fact

The MVP race is long from over and Joe Burrow faces tight competition down the stretch from Bills QB Josh Allen, 49ers QB Brock Purdy and Packers QB Jordan Love, among others. But the Bengals quarterback is playing at a ridiculously high level, and it’s hard to imagine him slowing down … or slowing enough so that others can catch up to him.

He’s had five straight games with at least four offensive touchdowns, which ties Hall of Famer Peyton Manning’s 2004 league record, according to NFL research. It’s actually absurd how many categories Burrow leads the NFL in:

Completions (254)

Completion rate (74.7%)

Completion rate over expected (plus-7.4%)

Passing touchdowns (27)

First downs passing (142)

Passing success rate (57.6%)

Passing yards per game (310.6)

Passer rating (117.7) and

QBR (82.0)

He also ranks third in EPA per dropback (plus-.23) and fifth in yards per attempt (8.2).

From a team quality standpoint, Burrow’s MVP candidacy appears to be safe down the stretch. The Bengals (7-2) lead the AFC North and have a top-10 offense and defense through 10 weeks. And he has a great opportunity to continue padding his stats. Five of Cincinnati’s final eight games are against teams that rank in the bottom third of the league in scoring defense (Commanders, Saints, Panthers, Colts, Ravens).

So I really like Burrow’s odds of getting his first MVP award.

Vikings Are The Best And Most Well-Rounded Team In The NFC

- @joyfulservantofjesus

Fact or Fiction: Fiction

I understand the thought process: The Vikings were essentially a quarterback away, and now they have … a quarterback.

Acquired via trade from the Raiders days earlier, Kirk Cousins looked great in his first game back with Minnesota, throwing for 207 yards and two touchdowns with an interception to help the team to a blowout victory of the Packers — on the road against a division foe and fellow NFC contender.

The offense finally looks competent — the Vikings scored 30 points, their most since Week 1 — and Justin Jefferson had a season-high in catches (9) and targets (13) in the game, showing that Minnesota now has a pathway to keeping one of the NFL’s best wide receivers consistently involved.

All that is on top of a defense that is still elite. The Vikings held the Packers to 10 points last week, the seventh time this season that they’ve held their opponent under 20 points.

With all that said, though, it’s been just one game. Minnesota looks complete now on paper, but it needs to prove it for the long haul … in a way that the NFC-leading 49ers already have. The Bears are up there, too. One bad performance from QB Caleb Williams before Chicago’s bye (four interceptions) doesn’t take away from what the Bears are capable of as long as he’s healthy, and Williams is backed by the league’s No. 8 scoring defense.

I need to see more from the Vikings, specifically their offense. Yes, they scored 30 points last week with Cousins, but they also went 1-for-4 in the red zone. So there still needs to be consistency and growth from Minnesota on that side of the ball.

The Ravens Can Still Make The Playoffs

- @althechosenone

Fact or Fiction: Fact

Prospects look bleak for the Ravens right now, off the heels of an embarrassing loss to the Chargers. They’re on a five-game skid, tied for the longest in the NFL, but all hope shouldn’t be lost in Baltimore!

The Ravens are two games out of the final AFC wild-card spot with eight weeks left in the regular season, so there’s time. Their next three opponents are all below .500 — the Panthers (4-5), Texans (3-6) and Buccaneers (3-6).

Plus, despite the loss to the Chargers, the Ravens flashed competence on offense with Jacoby Brissett, acquired from the Arizona Cardinals before the trade deadline. With the veteran quarterback, Baltimore reached 20 points for the first time since Week 5 and registered a season-high in passing yards (331). The run game won’t look as bad as it did against the Chargers every week (16 net rushing yards). Brissett gives Baltimore a very real chance to stay competitive over the next month.

New Ravens QB Jacoby Brissett gives Baltimore a chance to stay in the running for an AFC playoff berth. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

If two-time MVP Lamar Jackson returns from his thumb injury at the optimistic end of his recovery timeline, that puts him back around Week 16, when the Ravens host the Browns. Even if they lose to the Steelers the week prior, the Ravens will be in great shape in late December if they take care of business against the Panthers, Texans and Bucs.