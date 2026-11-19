Two NFL titans snubbed in last year's Pro Football Hall of Fame voting process moved a step closer to a possible induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2027 class after votes by the coach and contributor subcommittees this week.

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft moved forward in the coach and contributor categories. The Patriots won six Super Bowls during their time together with the Patriots, and only Don Shula won more games than Belichick in league history.

The four other nominees to reach the final vote in the coach category this year were Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan. The four other nominees in the contributor category were Doug Williams, Ralph Hay, John Wooten and Virginia McCaskey.

The remaining hurdle for Belichick and Kraft to be inducted into the Hall of Fame is approval by at least 80% of the members of the full selection committee during the final round of voting, which will happen at the Hall’s annual selection meeting in advance of Super Bowl LXI.

A reduction to 50 individuals in the players category has already occurred, and will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Selectors will reduce that group to 25 in voting next month.

Later in December, the nominees will be reduced to 13 player candidates who will advance to the annual selection meeting, along with Belichick and Kraft. That group of 15 candidates will be considered in the same pool at the annual meeting. Selectors will first reduce the list of candidates to 10, then to seven.

At that point, selectors may vote for six of the seven. Any candidate receiving 80% approval would be elected to the class of 2027. There is no set number for any class of enshrinees; the Hall’s selection process bylaws stipulate that between three and seven new members will be elected.

In September, the Hall announced major changes to its selection process seven months after the controversial snub of Belichick created a public uproar. The most significant change was cutting the selection committee from 50 to 25, with three alternates that will rotate on a yearly basis for a total of 28.

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft won six Super Bowls together with the Patriots. (Photo by Bob Gevinski/Getty Images)

Belichick’s five-decade career in the NFL began as an assistant with the Baltimore Colts in 1975. He won two Super Bowls as a defensive assistant with the New York Giants in 1986 and 1990, before taking over as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1995.

In 2000, Belichick took over for Pete Carroll as head coach in New England, leading the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins over 18 seasons. Belichick finished his time in New England with a 333-178 record, second only to Hall of Famer Don Shula’s 347 victories, and won 31 of 44 games (.705) in the playoffs.

Kraft, who has been the owner of the Patriots since 1994, has overseen all six of the Patriots' Super Bowl wins, and the team has reached the Super Bowl on five other occasions. Those 11 Super Bowl appearances are three more than any other owner in league history. Under Kraft’s leadership, the Patriots have won more division titles (20), conference crowns (11) and playoff games (36) than any other NFL team.

In 1994, Kraft paid a record amount at the time ($172 million) to purchase a professional sports franchise to keep the Patriots from moving to St. Louis. He also financed the construction of Gillette Stadium privately to give the franchise a permanent home.

Kraft has served on 17 owners committees, including the broadcast/media committee since 1997, which he has chaired for the past 18 years.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2027 will be announced at NFL Honors in Los Angeles in February and enshrined next August in Canton.