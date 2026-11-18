A roster ravaged by injuries led to a unique opportunity for Blake Corum.

The Los Angeles Rams running back out of Michigan literally shared the backfield with fellow running back Kyren Williams this past weekend.

With the Rams' injuries at pass catcher (Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington and tight end Terance Ferguson), Los Angeles used 20 personnel (two-running back, three-receiver sets) for the first time in McVay’s 10-year tenure in Los Angeles.

It was effective, as the Rams gained 197 yards and a touchdown on 17 plays using the new grouping for McVay. But Los Angeles only ran the ball once in this formation, choosing instead to flare both talented playmakers out of the backfield as safety valves for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

"I was super excited," Corum said about being on the field at the same time with Williams. "We share a backfield, but actually to be on the field together, I wish I was in the Cardinals’ minds to see what they thought. But I thought it was awesome. It was really cool."

Williams leads the Rams in rushing with 616 yards and six touchdowns. But Corum is close behind, with 547 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Williams (six) and Corum (five) are the only running back duo in the NFL to each score at least five rushing touchdowns this season.

Corum has been particularly effective during L.A.’s four-game winning streak. His 324 rushing yards are fifth during that winning streak, and his four rushing touchdowns are tied for third in the NFL over that time.

"Blake and Kyren have always been outstanding," McVay said. "But it’s been really cool to see Blake kind of catch his stride. You can really feel the twitch, the explosiveness. He is seeing things really well, staying grounded in close quarters. I thought Ronnie ran really well at the end there.

"But if you are going to try and sustain possession, and sometimes it’s what are the strengths of your unit. And us being able to run it has been one of the things that has allowed us to maintain possession, be able to convert and get into some of the shorter third-down windows."

The two-back system has been part of a shift in offensive philosophy out of necessity for the Rams. Because of injuries to Nacua and Adams, the Rams emphasized heavy personnel, as they did last season. The Rams used 13 personnel (three-tight end sets) on a season-high 63.5% (47 snaps) of the time against the Cardinals last week, averaging 5.9 yards per carry on 14 attempts.

Los Angeles ran the ball 15 straight times with backup running back Ronnie Rivers to close out a dominant 34-6 road victory over the Arizona Cardinals, avenging an embarrassing loss to the NFC West division bottom feeders earlier this season at SoFi Stadium. The Rams scored 28 unanswered points to close out the victory. Rivers finished with 81 rushing yards and the Rams rushed for 202 yards as a team. Corum totaled 100 yards on 17 carries.

Over the last four games, the Rams have averaged 163.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL over that period. Through the first six games, the Rams averaged 112.7 yards per game and started the year 2-4.

McVay’s refocus to a more run-heavy attack led by Corum and Williams has been out of necessity, but even when Nacua and Adams return, that balanced approach on offense should help the Rams grind out wins down the backstretch of the season, with one of the toughest finishing stretches in the league.

The Los Angeles Chargers got their first win, making sure they did not join the other two winless teams since the NFL went to a 16-game season in the 2008 Detroit Lions and the 2017 Cleveland Browns. And in their 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel finally rediscovered a little-used part of Justin Herbert's game this season: his ability to run the football.

It’s understandable McDaniel would not lean into that early in the season because of how many hits Herbert took last year. But desperate times lead to desperate measures, and McDaniel finally unlocked the part of Herbert’s game that, in some ways, compares to another big, strong quarterback with elite running ability in Josh Allen.

Herbert rushed seven times for 51 yards, including a 22-yard run for a score. It’s the most rushing yards he’s had in a game since a Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos.

If he didn’t like what he saw, Herbert didn’t hesitate to take off and get some yards with his feet, taking what the defense gave him. Herbert only threw for 129 yards, but it’s the first game this season he did not throw an interception. And the Chargers finally had some balance on offense, with Omarian Hampton posting a season-high 105 rushing yards.

While he did not look like the dominant, strong-arm quarterback of the past, it’s a good beginning to the second half of the season for Herbert and the Bolts, who have a chance to earn their first winning streak of the season with the 2-8 New York Jets headed to SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Herbert rushed for a career-high 498 yards in 2025. He has 241 yards through nine games. Allen leads all quarterbacks with 290 and 11 rushing touchdowns. The Chargers should lean into Herbert’s ability to create plays with his legs.

One of the reasons the Seattle Seahawks did not bring Walker back in free agency was his tendency to get dinged up and miss an occasional game. And while Walker has earned the right to be part of the NFL Offensive Player of the Year conversation by his play, he didn't disprove those concerns when he missed his first game of the year with a nagging groin injury.

Rookie Emmett Johnson stepped in and more than filled the void left by Walker’s absence, totaling 171 scrimmage yards and two scores in Kansas City’s 35-13 road victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Johnson forced 10 missed tackles and gained 80 yards after them. Johnson has forced a missed tackle on 45.6% of his touches, the highest rate among running backs with at least 50 touches, according to Next Gen Stats.

Word out of Kansas City is that Walker could miss another game due to injury, which gives Johnson another week to cement a more permanent role in the Chiefs’ offense.

Top 5 On The West Side

5. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

Drew Lock or Sam Darnold? Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald put to rest any questions on who his starting quarterback is, stating Darnold will start against San Francisco after his team’s bye week if he’s healthy. Still, by playing well in his absence, Lock showed the Seahawks have another viable option if Darnold continues to struggle with turnovers. And in the final year of his deal, Lock should have options to compete for a starting job next year in free agency.

4. Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

Aaron Donald is finally heating up. He finished with 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits in his team’s win over the Cardinals, playing 23 defensive snaps. The Rams are on bye this week but will need Donald and Myles Garrett at their best when they face Jordan Love and the deep passing game of the Packers on a short week, the day before Thanksgiving on Wednesday at SoFi Stadium.

3. Denver Broncos (7-2)

Broncos head coach Sean Payton is 12-3 coming off the bye week and 3-0 during his time in Denver. He’ll host Fernando Mendoza and the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend, with the rookie facing a tough task in Denver’s elite defense in his second NFL start. Dating back to last season, the Broncos have won 16 consecutive games decided by one score, the longest such streak in league history.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton carries a strong record off bye weeks going into Sunday's game against the Raiders. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

Patrick Mahomes is starting to heat up. Over the last three games, Mahomes has completed 70% of his passes for 911 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 127.1 passer rating. Those impressive numbers are probably going to continue, with Mahomes facing one of the NFL’s worst defenses in the Arizona Cardinals.

1. San Francisco 49ers (8-1)

In the game of the week, San Francisco battles the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City in what could be a preview of the NFC Championship Game. With the 49ers (31.2 points per game) and Vikings (14.0 points per game allowed), it’s the sixth time since 1970 and the first matchup in 14 seasons that a team averaging at least 31 points a contest will face a team allowing 14 or fewer points in Week 11 or later. San Francisco is training in Colorado Springs at the Air Force Academy to prepare for the high altitude in Mexico City, while the Vikings are practicing in Minnesota this week. Like earlier this year against the Rams in Australia, San Francisco takes a better approach to travel and wins again.

Say What?

"It’s our first time doing this; I’m sure he is also. But I try not to make too big a deal about it. It’ll be Kirk [Cousins] playing quarterback for their team, which I know he did good vs. us last time and hopefully we’ll have more success vs. him this time."

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan on facing Cousins for a second time in three weeks against a different team. The 49ers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders with Cousins at quarterback in Week 9, 38-17.