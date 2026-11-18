We're past the midway point in the NFL season, and we are starting to see which teams are contenders and which are pretenders.

And with several teams trending in the wrong direction, it’s that time of year when the hot seat starts heating up.

Let's check out the odds for which NFL head coach will be fired next as of Nov. 19 at Kalshi.

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NFL Next Head Coach Fired

Aaron Glenn (Jets): +285

Shane Steichen (Colts): +426

Kellen Moore (Saints): +456

Dan Quinn (Commanders): +733

Nick Sirianni (Eagles): +733

Todd Bowles (Buccaneers): +1011

Brian Schottenheimer (Cowboys): +1567

DeMeco Ryans (Texans): +3233

Matt LaFleur (Packers): +3233

Jim Harbaugh (Chargers): +3233

Kevin O’Connell (Vikings): +4900

Aaron Glenn is the favorite to be the next NFL head coach fired (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images).

The Favorite: Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is the favorite at +285 to be the next NFL head coach fired. Through 27 regular-season games, Glenn is 5-22 (.185) with a -263 point differential, an average of -9.7 per game. He’s 0-9 against AFC East opponents, and the Jets have lost five straight games this year.

In Glenn’s first season in 2025, the Jets went 3-14 with an NFL-worst -203 point differential. They ranked 29th in scoring offense (17.6 PPG), 31st in scoring defense (29.6 PPG allowed), 29th in yards per play (4.57) and last in turnover margin (-19). This season, they’re 2-8 and rank 26th in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Since 2014, the Jets have fired four head coaches, with Robert Saleh in 2024 the only one fired midseason.

Could Nick Sirianni become the quickest head coach fired after winning a Super Bowl since 1972? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images).

Ones To Watch: Colts head coach Shane Steichen is second on the oddsboard at +426. Indianapolis opened 2025 at 8-2, averaging 32.1 points and 396.9 yards per game with a +115 point differential. Then the Colts lost their final seven games, finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs. Since the 2025 trade deadline, Indianapolis has gone 3-14 and been outscored by 124 points, averaging 20.8 points per game while allowing 28.1.

Meanwhile, Nick Sirianni is another name to watch at +733, who took a big jump from +1329 just a few days ago. Yes, the same coach who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title just over 21 months ago. Sirianni is 61-33 (.649) in the regular season and 6-4 in the playoffs with Philadelphia, with two Super Bowl appearances and one title. But the Eagles are 2-7 and have lost seven straight heading into their bye week. They’ve dropped 11 of 16 games since opening 2025 at 8-2.

If Sirianni is fired this season, he’d be the quickest head coach to lose his job after winning a Super Bowl since Don McCafferty. McCafferty led the Baltimore Colts to a Super Bowl V title in January 1971 and was fired five games into the 1972 season.