The college football team that I'm backing this week, in my opinion, shouldn't even be an underdog.

On the NFL side, I'm backing the Vikings again.

Let's dive into it.

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Admittedly, this would not be much of an upset, but the purpose of this column every week is to pick an underdog that I like to win, and Tennessee qualifies.

The Volunteers host an LSU team that just had its Playoff chances end on a last-second touchdown last week, losing to Texas in heartbreaking fashion. For a team with CFP and championship aspirations heading into the season, are the Tigers really going to get up for what is now a meaningless game, especially considering their title hopes just got crushed?

The Volunteers are suffocating defensively, they’re home, and they are just a couple of victories away from clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years.

LSU has failed to live up to lofty expectations in 2026, and the Tigers have lost to every team they’ve faced that has even been in the mix for the Playoff.

I think LSU is once again getting too much respect from oddsmakers.

Hill's Pick: Tennessee +1.5, +100 ML

The game of the week in the NFL takes place Sunday night in Mexico City.

The winner of this game takes a huge step toward claiming the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although the Vikings still have plenty of work to do just to win their own division.

The addition of quarterback Kirk Cousins made the Vikings my underdog play last week against Green Bay, and I’m going back to them in this one.

The Minnesota defense is as good as any in the NFL, and Cousins provides enough of an upgrade at quarterback to at least produce a functional offense. It will be a great chess match between Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, but the Vikings — behind their great defense and exceptional kicker, Will Reichard — are now legitimate contenders in the NFC.

I like the new-look Vikings to once again win as small underdogs.