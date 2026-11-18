The Dallas Cowboys have taken action on defense but without changing anybody's job title.

Dallas has taken playcalling duties away from defensive coordinator Christian Parker in favor of Mike Pettine, head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. Pettine was hired by the Cowboys as a senior defensive assistant in October. Parker will remain the team's "defensive coordinator."

This change comes in the wake of the Cowboys giving up a franchise record 584 total yards at home in a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown for San Francisco, while recording four receptions for 161 yards and two scores.

Cowboys' Historically Bad Defense

Through 10 games, the Cowboys are last in the NFL in opponent total yards (393.8 per game) and opponent rushing yards (154.1 per game), 30th in points (28.2 per game) and 26th in opponent passing yards (239.7 per game).

Earlier this week, Dallas owner Jerry Jones expressed that the franchise was "talking about" potential defensive adjustments and changes to Schottenheimer's coaching staff.

Parker, who's a first-time defensive coordinator, is the Cowboys' third defensive coordinator in as many years after defensive coordinator of three years Dan Quinn left to become the head coach of the Washington Commanders in 2024; Mike Zimmer was the Cowboys' defensive coordinator in 2024, with Matt Eberflus being the team's defensive coordinator in 2025.

Prior to joining Dallas this year, the 34-year-old Parker was the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2024-25, preceded by assistant coaching stints with the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and several positions on collegiate staffs.

Who Is Mike Pettine?

Pettine, a one-time NFL head coach with the Cleveland Browns from 2014-15, was most recently the assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach for the Minnesota Vikings, assuming the former role from 2022-25 and the latter one additionally from 2024-25.

Meanwhile, Pettine has three defensive coordinator stints under his belt: New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo Bills (2013) and Packers (2018-20). He was also an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens from 2002-08.

Dallas is 4-6 and two games back of the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East. The Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans (1-8) in Week 11 (1 p.m. ET on FOX).