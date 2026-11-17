The Minnesota Vikings are finally getting their due after cruising to a 30–10 victory over the Packers in Green Bay. After leaving Minnesota off his Herd Hierarchy for most of the season, Colin Cowherd finally put them in the mix on Tuesday morning.

With quarterback Kirk Cousins reunited with the Vikings, the perception of Minnesota is starting to shift. Following several breakout performances and big-time wins across the NFL, this week's Herd Hierarchy looks dramatically different, featuring other major shake-ups among the league's top teams.

Here are Cowherd’s Week 11 Herd Hierarchy rankings:

Cowherd's Thoughts: "There's a lot of ways to win in this league. This defense, number one scoring defense, number one red zone, leads the NFL in sacks. Number one in third downs, like it is just a handful. So you don't need greatness at quarterback. You need competency. Targeting Justin Jefferson nine times. The happiest guy in the league on Sunday was Justin Jefferson. That's the only time all year a Viking quarterback has scored a touchdown in the first quarter. So I don't know if it's a Super Bowl team, but you couldn't watch the way they shut down a red-hot Jordan Love and not be blown away today."

Cowherd's Thoughts: "I don't know what to do with the Lions. Jack Campbell and Aiden Hutchison are their two best defensive players, and they're out for the year now. Jahmyr Gibbs can play keep-away from any defense. He is such a dynamic running back, and I love the culture. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta. There's Penei Sewell. There's so much to love, but you got to make stops, and this wasn't a great defense with Jack Campbell and Aiden Hutchison. I think they're in big trouble going forward. But sort of out of respect for the culture and the offensive talent, I put them at nine."

Cowherd's Thoughts: "It's not just Joe Burrow. Right now, they have the best offensive tackle combo between Orlando Brown and Amarius Mims in pro football, it's not just Ja'Mar Chase. You can't get to Burrow. Their tackles are extraordinary and so again, do I trust them in a big spot? Do I love the overall roster? Could they [show up] in a big pressure spot to beat [Andy] Reid and [Patrick] Mahomes? I don't know, but you got to be impressed. This team struggled with the Tennessee Titans a couple of weeks ago, but I just think Burrow, with this level of tackle play and weaponry down the field…they don't have a running game, so that does worry me. Does that work in January? I'm not sure if it does, but right now they're eight."

Cowherd's Thoughts: "Well, with Drew Lock, they're the seventh-best team in the league. With [Sam] Darnold, I'd put him higher. Number one total defense and pass defense. But Charles Cross is hurt. Quenton Nelson and Sam Darnold are out. They play the 49ers off a bye, so we'll find the truth. I wish they had a number two receiver I trusted, but I think we get too caught up. We just forget that cultures can win games. Kansas City won a lot of games with a shaky offensive line and no run game before Kenneth Walker. Cultures and coaching can win games and Seattle's got a great coach and an amazing culture."

Cowherd's Thoughts: "I said I thought Josh Downs is one of the great trade deadline moves ever. Dependable, adult, route runner in the slot. Now Rashee Rice can be your number four or three. Xavier Worthy is your four or your five. It's Kenneth Walker. It's Mahomes. It's [Travis] Kelce. It's Josh Downs. I just love him. Now I only have them at six because I want to. They've had a pretty easy schedule coming up. They've got the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Bengals, 49ers on the road. I'll have a greater sense of what they are in about three weeks."

Cowherd's Thoughts: The Bills are like the Chiefs. Their schedule coming up: KC, Chicago and Denver and they faced a bunch of backup quarterbacks. Let's not go crazy. And Josh Allen's kind of getting away with a great running game and a good offensive line. He has given me some B-level games, but they are running the football. James Cook, 75 plus rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in eight straight games. I love what I see from their run game. Do I trust Joe Brady in a big spot, against Liam Coen or against Mahomes and Andy Reid? I don't know, but I like them at five."

Cowherd's Thoughts: I've given up doubting this team late in games. Nine of their last 11 road starts, they've won and they've won 17 of 18 home starts. They're getting a little better in the first half. There's more chunk plays. Historically, it makes no sense to trail early and lead late, but the coaching is exquisite. I think the roster composition is fantastic, and again, it feels like they're starting to get more chunk plays."

Cowherd's Thoughts: "I mean, listen, Travis Hunter. Boy, did they get it right? They put him on defense. Is he a top three corner in the league? I mean, that guy is a playmaker. Parker Washington. That guy's a stud. They lead the NFL in point differential. I think most of the great young coaches in pro football are in the NFC. Liam Coen's is on that short list, and he's in the AFC, but they're off to their best start since the '90s. They are totally legit. I was talking to Sean Payton about this off the air recently, and he's like, 'Don't doubt the Jaguars.' You look at the cut-ups like there's just not a lot of room to operate."

Cowherd's Thoughts: "Here's an interesting stat. They lead the NFL in time of possession and by a lot, and that's how you beat the 49ers. That that's how you beat them. Keep them off the field. They're getting a little healthier now in the secondary and in the running department. I think Jeffrey Simmons is again a trade deadline move for the ages. I just don't see a hole with this team when they're healthy. I don't see a hole with this team, San Francisco. I can say age. I worry about their health. These guys are young. This may be top to bottom the most talented roster. It's crazy. It wasn't a year and a half ago. You look at it now as they get healthy in the secondary. Where's their weakness? I'm not sure."

Cowherd's Thoughts: "San Francisco's offense is the best I've ever seen. You can't make them play left-handed. They can do power. They can do finesse. They can do creativity. Their quarterback can run. Their running back's a wide receiver. Their tight ends a receiver. Deebo [Samuel] can play any position outside of offensive tackle. You can't put them in a corner because they play in the round. It's like they're in a phone booth with a revolving door. I don't know how you defend them. They are old, but they've now got so much depth. Keenan Allen, Mike Evans, Kittle, Deebo. You forget. Oh, they drafted Ricky Pierceall. He's out for the year. You forget now. They got a backup running back. I put them at number one."