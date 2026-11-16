Aidan Hutchinson’s best play of the day turned into the Detroit Lions’ worst news of the season.

The star edge rusher sacked New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on third down in the first quarter Sunday in Munich, leapt in celebration and went straight to the ground on landing, grabbing his right knee. Detroit won 35-10, but Hutchinson is reportedly done for the season, with initial tests pointing to a torn ACL, per NFL Media.

It’s a brutal way to lose a season, and he’s far from the first. Here are five other noteworthy times a celebration ended in injury.

Kendrys Morales

Injury: Broken lower left leg

How it happened: On May 29, 2010, the Los Angeles Angels first baseman hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning against the Seattle Mariners, the first slam of his career. He rounded the bases, jumped onto home plate into a crowd of teammates and landed awkwardly.

Why it’s noteworthy: Morales was a rising star when it happened. A year earlier he hit .306 with 34 home runs and 108 RBIs and finished fifth in AL MVP voting, and he was batting .290 with 11 homers through 51 games in 2010. One jump wiped out the rest of that season and, after complications in his rehab, all of 2011 as well.

The fallout went beyond one player. The Angels vowed to tone down their walk-off celebrations, and home-plate mobs around baseball got a little more careful. Morales did get a happier ending: he returned in 2012 and won a World Series with the Kansas City Royals in 2015.

Bill Gramatica

Injury: Torn ACL in his right knee

How it happened: On Dec. 15, 2001, the Arizona Cardinals rookie kicker made a 42-yard field goal in the first quarter against the New York Giants, jumped in the air and landed awkwardly.

Bill Gramatica of the Arizona Cardinals injures himself while celebrating a field goal against the New York Giants on Dec. 15, 2001, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants won 17-13. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Why it’s noteworthy: It wasn’t a game-winner, just a routine first-quarter kick, which is why it became the gold standard for celebration injuries. Gramatica and his brother Martin, then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ kicker, were already known for jumping for joy after every make, so the jokes wrote themselves. Every celebration injury since, including Hutchinson’s, gets compared to it. azcardinals

The rest of the game is the part people forget. Gramatica stayed in and made another field goal and an extra point, but he couldn’t kick off, so starting safety Pat Tillman handled those duties. The Giants won 17-13 on a late touchdown, and Gramatica has laughed about it since, saying "My jump was excellent. It was my landing I needed to work on." CBS

Gus Frerotte

Injury: Sprained neck

How it happened: On Nov. 23, 1997, the Washington quarterback scored on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Giants and celebrated by headbutting a padded cement wall behind the end zone.

Why it’s noteworthy: It’s the only one on this list that wasn’t a bad landing, and it happened on national television on a Sunday night. Frerotte finished the half looking woozy, then ended up in the hospital at halftime. His touchdown turned out to be Washington’s only points.

It also cost his team. Backup Jeff Hostetler threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in relief, the game ended in a 7-7 tie, and Washington finished with eight wins in a year when two wild-card teams got in at 9-7. Frerotte played for another decade, but nearly 30 years later the headbutt is still the first clip people think of.

Edwin Díaz

Injury: Torn patellar tendon in his right knee

How it happened: On March 15, 2023, Díaz retired the side in order in the ninth to finish Puerto Rico’s 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic. As teammates jumped around him in celebration, he dropped to the ground holding his knee and left the field in a wheelchair.

Why it’s noteworthy: The timing could not have been worse for the New York Mets. Díaz was coming off one of the best relief seasons ever, with 32 saves, a 1.31 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings for a 101-win team, and had just signed a five-year, $102 million contract, the richest ever for a reliever. He missed the entire 2023 season before throwing a pitch on the new deal.

The injury also set off a debate about whether MLB stars should play in the WBC at all, though players around the game largely called it a freak accident. Díaz clearly agreed. He returned to the mound in 2024 and pitched for Puerto Rico again at the 2026 tournament.

Stephen Tulloch

Injury: Torn ACL in his left knee

How it happened: On Sept. 21, 2014, the Lions linebacker sacked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter, then jumped and mimicked Rodgers’ "Discount Double Check" belt move, landing awkwardly on his left knee.

Why it’s noteworthy: Tulloch was the definition of durable until that moment. It was his 134th consecutive game, and he had been Detroit’s leading tackler in each of the previous three seasons. He went on injured reserve the next day, and Rodgers said he wasn’t offended by the mock celebration and felt bad for him.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell refused to ban celebrations afterward, saying "This is an emotional game." A month later, Chicago Bears defensive end Lamarr Houston tore his ACL celebrating a sack the same way. Now, 12 years on, the same franchise has lost another defensive leader on a first-quarter sack, a leap and a bad landing.