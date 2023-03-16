Mets closer Edwin Díaz out for 2023 after tearing patellar tendon
New York Mets star closer Edwin Díaz injured his right knee celebrating Puerto Rico's victory Wednesday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic.
The worst fears were realized Thursday, as ESPN reported Diaz is expected to miss the 2023 MLB season with a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.
Díaz was taken off the field in a wheelchair in Miami shortly after pitching a perfect ninth inning to close out Puerto Rico’s 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic.
The Mets later tweeted that Díaz injured his knee and would undergo further tests Thursday.
The Puerto Rican players were jumping together in the infield when Díaz collapsed to the ground, and he quickly reached for his right leg. Díaz was in tears and did not put any weight on the leg.
Díaz’s brother, Cincinnati pitcher Alexis Díaz, was also crying as Edwin was taken away. Mets teammate and Puerto Rico shortstop Francisco Lindor stood nearby with his hands on his head.
Christian Vázquez homered in a four-run third inning as Puerto Rico advanced to the WBC quarterfinals to face Mexico on Friday in Miami.
It’s just the second time ever that Dominican Republic didn’t make it past the first round (2009).
After Vázquez’s solo homer off starter Johnny Cueto, Vimael Machin, Martin Maldonado, Francisco Lindor and Kiké Hernandez hit four straight singles to make it 3-0. MJ Melendez then grounded out on a play that allowed Lindor to score.
Cueto took the loss and was lifted before the end of the third after allowing four hits, three runs and striking out two.
Juan Soto made it 4-1 when he homered to deep center field -- a 448-foot blast -- off Puerto Rico reliever Jovani Moran for his second home run of the tournament.
Soto finished the tournament 6-for-15 with three doubles and three RBIs.
Puerto Rico capped a dominant pool round in which it blanked Israel in a perfect game Monday night, winning 10-0.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
