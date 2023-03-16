Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

Mets closer Edwin Díaz out for 2023 after tearing patellar tendon

Updated Mar. 16, 2023 2:20 p.m. EDT

New York Mets star closer Edwin Díaz injured his right knee celebrating Puerto Rico's victory Wednesday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic.

The worst fears were realized Thursday, as ESPN reported Diaz is expected to miss the 2023 MLB season with a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.

Díaz was taken off the field in a wheelchair in Miami shortly after pitching a perfect ninth inning to close out Puerto Rico’s 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic.

The Mets later tweeted that Díaz injured his knee and would undergo further tests Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Puerto Rican players were jumping together in the infield when Díaz collapsed to the ground, and he quickly reached for his right leg. Díaz was in tears and did not put any weight on the leg.

Edwin Díaz injures knee

Edwin Díaz injures knee
Puerto Rico closer Edwin Díaz suffered a knee injury after celebrating his team's victory over the Dominican Republic.

Díaz’s brother, Cincinnati pitcher Alexis Díaz, was also crying as Edwin was taken away. Mets teammate and Puerto Rico shortstop Francisco Lindor stood nearby with his hands on his head.

Christian Vázquez homered in a four-run third inning as Puerto Rico advanced to the WBC quarterfinals to face Mexico on Friday in Miami.

It’s just the second time ever that Dominican Republic didn’t make it past the first round (2009).

After Vázquez’s solo homer off starter Johnny Cueto, Vimael Machin, Martin Maldonado, Francisco Lindor and Kiké Hernandez hit four straight singles to make it 3-0. MJ Melendez then grounded out on a play that allowed Lindor to score.

Cueto took the loss and was lifted before the end of the third after allowing four hits, three runs and striking out two.

Puerto Rico loses Edwin Diaz

Puerto Rico loses Edwin Diaz
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry recap Puerto Rico's upset of the Dominican Republic and All-Star closer Edwin Diaz being lost to a knee injury during the postgame celebration.

Juan Soto made it 4-1 when he homered to deep center field -- a 448-foot blast -- off Puerto Rico reliever Jovani Moran for his second home run of the tournament.

Soto finished the tournament 6-for-15 with three doubles and three RBIs.

Puerto Rico capped a dominant pool round in which it blanked Israel in a perfect game Monday night, winning 10-0.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
World Baseball Classic
New York Mets
Major League Baseball
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: WBC Daily: High drama, a USA triumph but a devastating Puerto Rico injury
WBC Daily: High drama, a USA triumph but a devastating Puerto Rico injury
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes