2023 NFL MVP odds: Early bettors backing Justin Fields to win award

When you think about which NFL player is most likely to win the 2023 MVP, names of quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts come to mind. That trio of starting QBs head up impressive resumes that feature Super Bowl wins and appearances and notable playoff performances.

You might even consider a name like Aaron Rodgers, especially since the Packers' frontman snagged back-to-back MVPs in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

If you're looking to throw some money at a position other than quarterback, Las Vegas Raider Josh Jacobs might be a good catch. The Raiders running back rushed for a league-best 1,653 yards in 2022, so projecting him to put up MVP-like yards on the ground again in 2023 seems reasonable.

But the name of the gambling game is taking risks, and that's exactly what bettors have done in backing a surprise candidate to win next season's NFL MVP award.

The guy that bettors are scrambling to back for Most Valuable Player threw for an average of 149.5 yards per game in 2022. And even with that subpar stat, he currently has more bets to win NFL MVP than Mahomes and Hurts — combined.

You read that right. According to Caesars Sportsbook Editorial Content Writer Max Meyer, Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields has racked up more MVP futures bets than the two aforementioned stud quarterbacks. And this is after Patrick and Jalen duked it out in Super Bowl LVII earlier this month.

Fields, the No. 11 pick in 2021, was nowhere near the Super Bowl. His Bears went 3-14 last season, finishing as the worst team in the NFC North and as one of the worst teams in the entire NFL.

So why would bettors be going big on a QB like Fields, who only threw for 17 touchdowns and had 11 interceptions in 2022?

For starters, the Bears should be better next season, as they have a plethora of cap space and the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. ESPN also reported Monday that multiple teams are currently interested in trading with the Bears for that first pick. If that happens, Chicago would be able to address its needs, thus giving them a shot at improving quickly next season.

As for Fields himself, while the QB's passing numbers were not the best, his ground game was electric.

Justin was elusive when it came to pounding the rock last season, rushing for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns. Fields also broke the single-game quarterback rushing record with 178 yards on the ground against the Miami Dolphins.

Currently, at FOX Bet, the 6-foot-3 signal caller's odds are +3000 to win the league's highest honor. Essentially, he's a long shot to win the award.

"The Bears will almost certainly take a step forward next season, thanks to their pole position in the draft, coupled with a more experienced Justin Fields under center (assuming he is not traded)," explained FOX Bet Trading Operations Senior Manager Dylan Brossman. "That being said, the previous four MVP winners have led their teams to an average 13.5 wins.

"Taking a 3-win team to 13 or 14 wins in one season is not something I’d bet on."

However, bettors are clearly banking on Fields breaking out just like Lamar Jackson did in 2020 during his own MVP campaign. During that season, Jackson rushed for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns.

If the Bears QB levels up his passing game, capitalizes on his ability to elude defenders with his legs and leads Chicago to a postseason berth in 2023, Fields for MVP might end up being a good wager.

