Odds, insight on if Justin Fields will pass for 4,000 yards, set Bears' record

Justin Fields vows to become the first Chicago Bears quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards this season.

Not only are Bears fans dreaming of that day to come, but bettors are also looking to see if they can wager on it happening.

Well, we are in luck because sportsbooks are now letting you bet on if Fields can make Bears history.

Let's take a look at the odds for the QB to throw for 4,000 yards this season and some insight from FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich.

Odds to have 4,000+ regular-season passing yards

Justin Fields: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Justin Fields regular-season passing yards: 2,775.5

Over: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93)

Under: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93)

Who better to give insight into Fields' prediction than Chicago native Sam Panayotovich ?

"First of all, I'm stunned that Jay Cutler didn't crack 4,000 in Chicago," Sammy P said. "As for Fields, we're talking about almost doubling his passing production from last year (2,242) to get four dimes. Eh.

"There's a lot to like about the way Bears brass has aimed to surround Fields with playmakers and protection. My concern is that he loves to boogie out of the backfield. And while he's amazing at improvising on the fly with his legs, he's never been quick from snap to throw. All of these things decrease passing attempts.

"Oddsmakers are also dealing Fields' passing prop around 2,800 to 2,900 yards. So maybe we pump the brakes on 4K?"

Why is that mark so significant?

– The Bears, entering their 104th season, are a charter member of the NFL. The Decatur Staleys joined the newly-formed American Professional Football Association in 1920. The APFA became the NFL in 1922, and the Staleys became Da Bears.

– The team has won the NFL championship nine times (second most in history), including Super Bowl XX, but has never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a season.

– The Bears are the lone franchise without a 4,000-yard passer.

How snakebit are the Bears when it comes to passers?

– The Houston Texans, the most recent team to join the NFL (2002 season), have had a QB throw for 4,000 yards five times – three times by Matt Schaub (Matt Schaub!) and twice by Deshaun Watson.

– Erik Kramer holds the single-season franchise record for the Bears, throwing for 3,838 yards in 1995.

– Cutler threw for 3,812 yards in 2014 for the Bears after throwing for 4,526 in 2008 with the Denver Broncos.

– Jim McMahon, who quarterbacked the Bears to the Super Bowl XX win, threw for a modest 2,392 yards that season, the best mark of his career.

Can Fields end one of the most unusual statistical droughts in the NFL?

Fields threw for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last season. He threw for 1,870 yards, seven TDs and 10 picks in his rookie season after he was the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

