Justin Fields predicts he’ll throw for 4,000 yards in 2023, set Bears record

Updated Jul. 21, 2023 5:59 p.m. ET

The Chicago Bears are the only NFL team in history that has never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a single season. The incumbent signal-caller intends on breaking that drought, pronto.

"I plan on doing it this year," Justin Fields told CBS Sports on Thursday.

Fields, the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has primarily done damage with his legs so far. Last season, he ran for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on a league-best 7.1 yards per carry. After just two pro seasons, Fields recently included himself among the top-five rushing quarterbacks of all time, along with Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson and Steve Young.

As a passer last season, Fields totaled 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and an 85.2 passer rating, while completing 60.4% of his passes. So he'll have to nearly double his passing yards output to top the 4K mark. 

The Bears' single-season record is 3,838 passing yards, by Erik Kramer in 1995, when he also threw for 29 touchdowns.

Jay Cutler, who was the team's primary quarterback from 2009 to 2016, is Chicago's all-time leading passer, with 23,443 passing yards and 154 passing touchdowns. Sid Luckman (1939-50) is second in both categories, with 14,686 passing yards and 137 passing touchdowns.

Fields' quest for 4,000 passing yards begins Sept. 10, when the Bears host the Jordan Love-led Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. The Bears are coming off a 3-14 season and are 5-20 overall in games that Fields has started. 

