2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Top 64 best available players

The Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl festivities last week had rippling effects throughout our draft board.

The Senior Bowl likes to advertise itself with the proclamation that the "Draft Starts in Mobile," but when the final seconds ticked off the clock in the all-star game’s latest contest this past Saturday, it also served as the unofficial ending of the college football season.

None of the important workouts, interviews and medical evaluations conducted this spring in preparation for the 2023 NFL draft, of course, will include shoulder pads, helmets and uniforms.

So, with the lasting impressions made from the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game still fresh in mind, we’ve refreshed (and expanded) our rankings of the top prospects available in the 2023 NFL draft.

1. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama, 6-0, 194, Junior

If Young were a few inches taller and 20 pounds heavier, there would be zero debate as to the identity of the top player in this class. Young's relatively small frame will likely be the most discussed topic of this draft season, but among scouts, the topic of Young's poise and improvisational magic are just as popular.

2. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia, 6-3, 300, Junior

Those disappointed by Carter's lack of dominating statistics the past two seasons at Georgia fail to appreciate how he impacts blocking schemes and playcalling from opponents. Agile, long-armed and incredibly powerful, Carter tilts the line of scrimmage in his team's favor.

3. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State, 6-3, 218, Redshirt Sophomore

I argued back in October that Stroud was the most accurate quarterback in the country and the improved mobility and moxie he showed against Georgia, albeit in a losing cause, has his stock climbing even higher on my board. Stroud's statistics at Ohio State are like something out of a video game, but he was never better than against the Bulldogs in his Buckeye finale.

4. Will Anderson Jr., Edge Rusher, Alabama, 6-4, 243, Junior

Numbers can be bent to argue all sorts of points, but Anderson's production is so staggering it speaks for itself. In 41 career games, Anderson recorded 58.5 tackles for loss, including 34.5 sacks, beating opponents with upfield speed, deadly hands and the type of agility and instincts that make him a nightmare on twists.

5. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas, 6-0, 222, Junior

Positional bias likely will keep Robinson from being drafted this high but he's a true bell-cow runner with an exceptional combination of size, speed, elusiveness and power. A valid argument could be made that Robinson, who accounted for over 4,200 yards and scored 41 touchdowns in just 31 college games, is the best all-around player in this draft.

6. Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech, 6-6, 275, Redshirt Senior

The Red Raiders have never had a defensive player selected in the top 10 of the NFL draft, but the imposing Wilson has a great chance to become the first. Shockingly agile for his size and still growing into his frame and game, Wilson has a combined 27.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks over the past two seasons.

7. Lukas Van Ness, DL, Iowa, 6-4, 275, Redshirt Sophomore

In one of the more interesting subplots of the entire 2023 NFL draft, Van Ness opted to declare early for the draft despite never starting a single game for the Hawkeyes. Van Ness reportedly received a first-round grade from the NFL Advisory Committee before doing so, and the flashes are so bright and consistent on tape that I believe his stock will rise all the way into the top 10.

8. Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson, 6-5, 275, Junior

Once the conversation focuses on traits and upside, Murphy, a former five-star recruit with 18.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in just three seasons at Clemson, leaps to the forefront.

9. Brian Branch, S, Alabama, 6-0, 193, Junior

Like Robinson a few spots earlier, Branch stars at a position few teams can justify spending a top-10 selection to address. He is the most reliable open-field tackler in this draft, however.

10. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame, 6-5, 265, Junior

Similar to the aforementioned Robinson and Branch, Mayer likely will not be selected in the Top 10, but when we look back on this draft years from now, all three are expected to be standout starters, with Mayer's true dual-threat abilities as a pass-catcher and blocker unique even in this relatively strong tight end class.

11. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois, 6-0, 180, Senior

There are bigger, faster and flashier cornerbacks in this year's class, but Witherspoon's sticky coverage, knack for deflecting passes (25 over his career) and steady run support make the consensus All-American my favorite all-around prospect at the position.

12. Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson, 6-5, 305, Redshirt Sophomore

Explosive, prototypically built and an obvious difference-maker for the Tigers since his true freshman season, Bresee is a legitimate top-10 candidate. But for all of his abilities, his durability remains a concern, as he's missed a nearly a full season (13 games) over the past two years due to multiple injuries.

13. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU, 6-4, 193, Junior

Earning comparisons to NFL stars Tee Higgins of the Bengals and Mike Williams of the Chargers from scouts traveling through Fort Worth, Johnston offers this class's most exciting package of height, speed and ball-skills.

Max Duggan fins Quentin Johnson on a perfect over-the-shoulder fade Max Duggan throws a touchdown pass to Quentin Johnson to give TCU a lead over Kansas

14. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon, 6-2, 201, Redshirt Sophomore

A Colorado transfer who excelled in his first season in Eugene, Gonzalez combines rare size and speed with rapidly developing ball-skills, as his four interceptions in 2022 can attest.

15. Peter Skoronski, OG, Northwestern, 6-4, 315, Junior

A left tackle at Northwestern hoping to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Rashawn Slater, as a first-round pick, Skoronski lacks ideal arm length but he's so quick, agile and smart that teams should feel comfortable selecting him early, even if he's likely to be moved inside to guard or even center in the NFL.

16. Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State, 6-6, 310, Redshirt Junior

A highly touted high schooler who turned heads at right guard earlier in his career, Johnson emerged as one of the nation's elite blockers at his more natural left tackle position in 2022, not allowing a single sack.

17. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State, 6-2, 198, Junior

NFL scouts love athletic bloodlines almost as much as they love the length, physicality and tenacity Porter provided the Nittany Lions over his career, including the zero touchdowns allowed in 2022.

18. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida, 6-4, 232, Redshirt Sophomore

Hugely talented but incredibly raw, Richardson is one of the more fascinating evaluations of this draft class, boasting Pro Bowl upside… as long as he's provided patience and quality coaching to develop his talent.

19. Jordan Addison, WR, USC, 5-11, 175, Junior

Addison did not enjoy the dominant campaign some envisioned when he transferred to USC as the Biletnikoff Award winner a year ago, but his smooth acceleration, sharp route-running and reliable hands have earned comparisons to Seahawks Pro Bowler Tyler Lockett from scouts nonetheless.

USC's Caleb Williams finds Jordan Addison for a 35-yard touchdown Caleb Williams finds Jordan Addison for a 35-yard touchdown to take a lead over the UCLA Bruins.

20. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State, 6-8, 375, SR

Even among the behemoths along the line of scrimmage, Jones’ massive size stands apart. His 89.5" wingspan is the longest ever measured at the Senior Bowl and will present quite the barrier for pass rushers.

21. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia, 6-4, 310, Redshirt Sophomore

An underrated and ascending contributor to Georgia's back-to-back title runs, Jones locked down the left tackle position this past season as well as late in 2021, allowing two combined sacks in 19 total games at left tackle.

22. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky, 6-3, 232, Redshirt Senior

The traits are undeniable and so, too, is his experience in pro-style offenses at Kentucky. But necessary improvements in Levis' decision-making keeps him outside of the tier of elite prospects on my board.

23. John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota, 6-4, 320, Redshirt Senior

Centers may not score, but they are worth their weight in gold to needy teams. Given how reliable Schmitz has proven for the Gophers over his career, top-50 consideration is warranted.

24. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia, 6-2, 210, Redshirt Sophomore

In terms of raw traits, there isn't a cornerback more intriguing than Ringo, whose size, speed and ball-skills have earned him comparisons to longtime NFL star Patrick Peterson from scouts traveling through Athens.

25. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State, 6-1, 200, Junior

A nagging hamstring injury limited Smith-Njigba to just three games in 2022, sapping some of the momentum he'd created earlier in his career. But his strong hands and slick moves after the catch project nicely to the next level.

26. Joe Tippman, C, Wisconsin, 6-5, 317, Junior

It isn't often that centers warrant top-50 consideration, but Tippman is unique, offering an exceptional combination of size, athleticism and experience in a pro-style offense.

27. Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech, 6-4, 286, Redshirt Senior

Speaking of draft history, the Yellow Jackets have produced just two top-100 draft picks on defense over the past decade. But White, a transfer from Old Dominion who excelled in 2022, could join them. His size and athleticism suggest he could play all over an NFL defensive line.

28. Daiyon Henley, ILB, Washington State, 6-1, 232, Redshirt Senior

A virtual unknown outside of the PAC-12, Henley was named one of three finalists for the Butkus Award this past season for the Cougars by demonstrating an NFL-caliber build, speed and physicality — making him on the very few linebackers in this class to warrant early Day Two consideration.

29. Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 280, Junior

Due to their similar heights and weights, Kancey is understandably often compared to former Pitt and future Senior Bowl and NFL standout Aaron Donald, demonstrating the kind of initial explosiveness and relentlessness that could help him similarly exceed expectations in the middle of an NFL defense.

Bryce Young's pass finds Jahmyr Gibbs in the end zone Bryce Young's incredible scrambling pass finds Jahmyr Gibbs in the end zone to put Alabama in front of Texas.

30. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee, 6-5, 342, SR

An unsung hero in Tennessee’s explosive offense, Wright provided steady pass protection all year long for the Volunteers and then quietly was one of the most impressive blockers in Mobile as well, projecting as a plug-and-play right tackle in the NFL.

31. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College, 5-10, 175, Senior

Receivers battling just to meet the 5-foot-10 marker rarely earn top-50 selections but Flowers has blossomed at BC, following his signing out of the football-rich Fort Lauderdale area. Quick, competitive and reliable, I think Flowers, a three-time All-ACC pick, is likely to outplay his final draft selection.

32. O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida, 6-5, 347, Senior

Big, physical and nasty, Torrence followed his head coach, Billy Napier, to Florida from Louisiana and starred in 2022, dominating the SEC's line of scrimmage with his girth and power, just as he did in the Sun Belt.

33. Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin, 6-4, 312, Senior

Arguably this year's "biggest" winner from the Senior Bowl, Benton showed off surprising quickness and balance as a rusher, complementing the power he showed as a run-stuffing nose guard for the Badgers.

34. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State, Redshirt Junior

In a classic case of projecting better to the NFL than he did in the college game, Musgrave offers an exceptional combination of size, speed, soft mitts and pro bloodlines — but buyer beware, this Senior Bowl standout's lack of production in Corvalis requires a closer look.

35. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami, 6-0, 204, Redshirt Junior

Stevenson began his college career as a highly decorated signee for Georgia before transferring back to his hometown of Miami, where he emerged as one of the more physical cornerbacks in the country.

36. Trenton Simpson, OLB, Clemson, 6-3, 240, Redshirt Junior

In yet another below-average year for off-ball linebackers, Simpson's speed and production (including 23 tackles for loss and 13 sacks) over three seasons at Clemson stand out, with the former Tiger projecting best as a run-and-chase outside linebacker in a traditional 4-3 alignment.

37. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah, 5-09, 183, Redshirt Sophomore

For those prioritizing agility, man-to-man coverage and ball skills, the diminutive Phillips could easily be ranked No. 1 overall among cornerbacks, though his lack of preferred size drops him slightly on my board.

38. Isaiah Foskey, Edge Rusher, Notre Dame, 6-5, 265, Redshirt Junior

Foskey finished second in the nation with a school-record 13 sacks a year ago. With prototypical size, burst and upside, this Golden Domer should be a top-20 lock.

39. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama, 5-10, 200, Junior

A transfer from Georgia Tech who led the Tide in rushing yards and receptions in 2022, Gibbs is one of the rare former Alabama players who might be actually underrated, with some Alvin Kamara-like tape to his credit.

40. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina, 6-0, 188, Junior

In a strong class of cornerbacks, Smith looks like an early standout, impressing with cover skills while also possessing the mentality to be a factor in run support.

41. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah, 6-4, 240, Redshirt Senior

A true matchup problem for defenses, Kincaid is a swift and reliable route-runner with excellent hands and a knack for producing against elite competition.

42. Nolan Smith, Edge Rusher, Georgia, 6-3, 235, Senior

After tearing a pectoral muscle in October, Smith was relegated to sideline duty during Georgia's run to a second consecutive national championship, but his burst, bend and physicality are all first-round-worthy, even if his hype is not.

43. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State, 6-0, 180, Junior

With three of his six interceptions in 2022 coming off deflections, some have suggested that Forbes was "lucky," but I see exceptional awareness and ball skills to go with his natural cover ability.

44. Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State, 6-5, 303, Redshirt Senior

The first non-FBS prospect on this list, Mauch is a left tackle who plays with the mentality of a guard, routinely tossing opponents to the ground. How he handles the jump in competition at the Senior Bowl may very well determine whether Mauch is a top-30 (or 75) prospect in the draft, as well as whether scouts see him best outside or in (where I like him best).

45. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia, 6-6, 270, Junior

A polar opposite to the aforementioned Phillips, Washington's imposing frame and perceived upside is even more impressive than the two-time national champion's production, projecting similarly to the NFL as longtime league standout Marcedes Lewis.

46. BJ Ojulari, Edge Rusher, LSU, 6-2, 250, Junior

If he were an inch taller, Ojulari might rank as a top-20 prospect, but as is, his burst, bend and tenacity may warrant first-round consideration, regardless.

47. Will McDonald IV, Edge Rusher, Iowa State, 6-3, 236, Redshirt Senior

Sleek and slick, there are few edge rushers who can match McDonald's 34 career sacks.

48. Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan, 6-2, 337, Junior

The exact opposite of McDonald, Smith is a classic run-stuffer on the inside, who is expected to drop jaws during workouts with his raw athleticism.

49. Drew Sanders, OLB, Arkansas, 6-4, 233, Junior

An Alabama transfer who immediately excelled for the Razorbacks, Sanders offers a unique blend of size, speed and athleticism, showing burst upfield as a pass rusher, as well as awareness and physicality behind the line of scrimmage.

50. Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC, 6-4, 290, Junior

A landslide winner as the most dominant defensive lineman in the PAC-12 per that league's blockers, Tuipuloto quietly led the entire country in sacks, attacking from a variety of positions. To be as good in the NFL as he was in college, Tuipuloto may need a similarly creative defensive coordinator as the Trojans' Alex Grinch.

50. Andre Carter II, Edge Rusher, Army, 6-6, 260, Senior

The perfect capper to this list, Carter is expected to be the first player from the service academies to earn a top-100 draft pick this century. Long, lean and instinctive, he can play a variety of roles and, obviously, comes with the high character grades every NFL team is looking to develop.

51. Felix Anudike-Uzomoah, Edge Rusher, Kansas State, 6-3, 255, Junior

While not as physically gifted as the subject of the previous spot, Anudike-Uzomoah shows even better snap anticipation and cleaner technique in beating would-be blockers, registering an impressive 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

52. Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina, 6-2, 196, Redshirt Senior

Among the Senior Bowl's biggest winners, Rush is a late-developing prospect who began his career at wide receiver and showed that awareness of routes in Mobile, intercepting a couple of passes and batting down several more.

53. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State, 6-5, 255, Junior

Kraft is not likely to be the highest-drafted Jackrabbit ever, as former SDSU offensive guard Lynn Boden was selected 13th overall by Detroit back in 1975, but he has a good chance at joining for South Dakota State tight ends Dallas Goedert (Eagles, 2018) and Steve Heiden (Chargers, 1999) as the only other top-100 selections in school history due to his rare combination of height, speed and soft mitts.

54. Steve Avila, OL, TCU, 6-3, 332, Redshirt Senior

Among the most pro-ready interior offensive linemen in this class, Avila has extensive starting experience at both guard and center, frustrating opponents with his balance, power and tenacity.

55. Derick Hall, OLB, Auburn, 6-3, 256, Senior

Similarly built and gifted as former Auburn standout Carl Lawson, Hall is a compactly built rusher with a speed/power combination that will challenge NFL blockers.

56. Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State, 6-5, 272, Senior

With "just" 11 sacks in four seasons at Ohio State after signing as a highly regarded prep, Harrison is viewed by some as a disappointment, but the long-armed, quick-twitch edge rusher made significant strides late in 2022 and projects as a more effective pro than college player.

57. Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida, 6-5, 312, Junior

Massive and powerful, Dexter is a virtual cinder block against the run, planting roots at the line of scrimmage and swallowing up runners attempting to slip by.

58. Matthew Bergeron, OL, Syracuse, 6-5, 323, Redshirt Junior

Quick and smooth out of his stance in pass protection, Bergeron starred at left tackle for the Orangemen, but his average arm length (33 5/8") may push him inside to OG in the NFL.

59. Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU, 6-3, 315, Junior

While the aforementioned Kancey gets much of the attention, I am similarly intrigued by the raw upside of Roy, who was overshadowed for much of his college career by great teammates but boasts a classic combination of size, burst and power.

60. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland, 6-1, 205, Junior

A smothering press cornerback with an ideal combination of size and physicality, Banks quietly emerged as one of the better corners in the country in 2022, quadrupling his previous career high with eight pass breakups.

61. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee, 6-0, 185, Junior

In many ways the poster-boy behind Tennessee's sudden ascent this season, Hyatt racked up a staggering 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdown grabs (both leading the SEC), showing off game-breaking speed.

62. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern, 6-2, 284, Senior

Quick enough to provide some pressure of the edge and shockingly powerful due to his disproportionately long arms (34") and use of leverage, Adebawore proved even more difficult to block than pronounce at this year's Senior Bowl.

63. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois, 5-10, 213, Redshirt Senior

Brown isn't the biggest or fastest safety in this class but the instincts and soft hands which helped him record six interceptions for the Illini this past season were very much on display at the Senior Bowl, as was Brown's steadiness as an open-field tackler.

64. Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green, 6-3, 303, Redshirt Senior

Like Adebawore earlier, Brooks lacks eye-popping size but he is shockingly quick for a 300-pounder, turning heads during one-on-one reps at the Senior Bowl with his disruptive rushes.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

