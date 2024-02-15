National Football League 2024 NFL Draft WR rankings: Marvin Harrison Jr. leads stacked top 10 Published Feb. 15, 2024 9:46 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It isn't lost on NFL scouts that seemingly every year brings a fresh bumper crop of talent at wide receiver.

An increasing number of today's most dynamic athletes are choosing to catch touchdowns rather than alley-oops or fly balls. Furthermore, the sophisticated offenses being taught at the prep and college levels are producing much more polished pass-catchers than in the past.

A year ago, the first receiver selected — Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba — became a Seattle Seahawk with the 20th overall selection. The next three picks were also wide receivers, with eight of them being selected by the end of the second round. This total was actually less than typical.

Including last year's class, an average of 10.3 wide receivers have been selected in the first two rounds over the past five NFL drafts. Expect this year's class to also yield double digits. The top four candidates are all potential top-10 selections, led by another Buckeye legend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top 50 big board | Top 10 QB prospects | Top 10 RB prospects | Joel Klatt's mock draft

1. Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State: 6-3, 205, Junior

Overview: As the son of an NFL Hall of Famer, it isn't hyperbolic to suggest that Harrison was quite literally born to play professional football. The Philadelphia native was understandably a high-profile recruit, signing with an Ohio State squad that already boasted three future first-round picks in Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and the aforementioned Smith-Njigba.

After turning three of his 11 grabs as a freshman into scores, Harrison emerged as one of the elite players in college football as a true sophomore, hauling in 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022. Despite turnover at quarterback and defenses understandably focusing their attention on him, Harrison caught another 67 throws for 1,211 yards and 14 more scores this past season. He was honored with the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver.

Strengths

Rare acceleration and agility for a receiver of his height, including a late burst to pull away in the open field.

Cat-quick off the line, showing burst, coordinated hands and the toughness to slip by defenders attempting to jam him.

Excellent balance and burst out of his breaks to defeat tight man coverage.

Polished route-runner with the spatial awareness to understand when and where to settle against zone coverage.

Tracks the deep ball like a center fielder, showing the ability to adjust and easily corral passes thrown directly over his head or either shoulder.

Snatches and secures in one fluid motion, making him a potential YAC monster.

Revered at Ohio State for his work ethic.

Concerns

Has some concentration drops (six in 2023 according to Pro Football Focus), including three in the rain against Purdue

More slippery than strong after the catch, lacking the bulk and power to consistently break tackles.

Summary: A strong argument could be made that Harrison is the best overall prospect in the 2024 NFL draft. Athletes this physically gifted and mentally prepared for the rigors of pro football are rare.

Grade: Top 5

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. registers 163 yards and one TD in win vs. Maryland

2. Malik Nabers, LSU: 6-0, 200, Junior

Overview: Consider this – after just three years at LSU, Nabers leaves as the school's all-time leader in receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003), vaulting past recent superstars Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, among many others. He led the mighty SEC in receptions each of the past two seasons and finished second in the nation only to his teammate, Brian Thomas Jr. with 14 touchdown receptions this past season. His success in Baton Rouge is no surprise. The Lafayette, La. native was ranked as a four-star recruit despite being ruled ineligible for his senior season following a late transfer from Southside to Youngsville High School.

Strengths

Electric athlete with the kind of start-stop quickness and instant acceleration to shake even the NFL's most gifted cover corners.

Nuanced route-runner who doesn't rely on his athleticism, varying his releases and gaits throughout patterns.

Strong hands to snatch and store passes out of the air in one fluid motion.

Versatile receiver with experience inside and out in a pass-heavy, up-tempo system.

Showed leadership from the sideline even as a high-school senior, supporting and coaching teammates.

The youngest player on this list at just 20 years old.

Concerns

Some concentration drops in big games (Alabama, Texas A&M) when he appeared to be more concerned with making defenders miss before securing the ball.

A well-built receiver but lacks elite height and bulk.

More elusive than powerful after the catch.

Summary: This former LSU Tiger is ready to pounce on the NFL in much the same way that his LSU predecessors Jefferson and Chase have, showing not only the physical traits to excel but the mental attributes as well. It isn't out of the question that some teams will rank Nabers ahead of the aforementioned Harrison, with a top-five selection quite possible and a spot in the top 10 all but guaranteed.

Grade: Top 10

Joel Klatt's mock draft 1.0

3. Rome Odunze, Washington: 6-3, 215, Redshirt Junior

Overview: While his quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. may have generated most of the attention throughout UW's run to the national title game, Odunze was the most consistent playmaker, registering at least 100 receiving yards in 10 different games. Odunze led the PAC-12 in receiving yards each of the past two seasons, including the entire country with 1,640 yards in 2023. The Las Vegas native is no gamble in the eyes of NFL scouts, who see him as being as pro-ready as any of the talented receivers in this class.

Strengths

Prototypically built split end with the height, broad shoulders and long arms to bully cornerbacks on sheer size alone.

Terrific body control, strength and concentration to win contested catches, routinely delivering in critical situations.

Strong, reliable hands to pluck and tuck outside of his frame. Odunze understands how to shield defenders from the ball and body catch.

A gliding runner who varies his speed to create separation and shows enough zip to challenge vertically, as well as create after the catch.

Showed impressive toughness in 2023, playing through broken ribs suffered early in the season (9/30 vs Arizona) to lead the nation in receiving yards.

Concerns

Better at tracking passes over his shoulder than coming back to the quarterback, with a handful of drops recorded in 2023 with his back to the oncoming defenders (potentially related to the rib issue).

Like a lot of taller receivers, Odunze is faster running North to South than East to West, struggling to elude in tight spaces.

Has played in the slot, but most of his production came outside at UW, limiting his versatility.

Summary: Most years, Odunze would rank as the top receiver in his draft class. It isn't out of the question that he'll earn the top spot for some clubs this year. From both a physical skills and grit standpoint, he ranks as one of the safer prospects at any position in this class and a future headlining starter.

Grade: Top 20

Rome Odunze hauls in second TD of the game to give Washington the lead against Washington State

4. Brian Thomas Jr., LSU: 6-4, 205, Junior

Overview: Thomas spent much of his prep career excelling on the basketball court, guiding Walker High School to a 5A Louisiana state championship as a freshman. College basketball recruiters loved him but Thomas ultimately elected to sign with LSU to play football, where he immediately excelled, starting nine games as a freshman, catching five touchdowns as a sophomore and exploding as a junior to lead the entire country with a staggering 17 touchdowns receptions in just 13 games as a third-year junior, among 68 grabs for 1,177 yards.

Strengths

·Exceptional athlete who turned down scholarship offers for basketball to focus on football.

Remarkable combination of height, quickness and agility.

Gliding gait with deceptive long speed.

Natural hands-catcher who tracks the ball, including over his shoulder and coming back to the ball.

Impressive timing and body control.

Seems to be just scratching the surface of his potential, as he's only played organized football since his sophomore year of high school.

Concerns

Saw a lot of single coverage due to opponents focusing much of their attention on his teammates.

Tall and a bit lean, projecting better outside than in the slot.

Lacks a fit on special teams and is relatively inexperienced, overall.

Summary: It isn't often that a receiver leads the nation in touchdown receptions and is still nationally underrated, but that might be the case with Thomas, who was often overshadowed by his Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and fellow future first-round wideout, Nabers (listed earlier). Thomas' relative inexperience means that he's currently a little less polished than the previous three receivers listed, but he offers remarkable upside that could see him picked very high come draft day.

Grade: Top 20

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

5. Keon Coleman, Florida State: 6-3, 215, Junior

Overview: Coleman was considered the crown jewel of Michigan State's 2021 recruiting class when then-head coach Mel Tucket and his staff lured him out of the talent-rich state of Louisiana. Coleman lived up to his hype almost immediately, earning third-team all-conference honors by hauling in 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns in his second season in East Lansing. Despite the success, Coleman opted to enter the transfer portal and join Florida State for 2023. As the featured weapon for the eventual ACC champion Seminoles, Coleman earned first-team all-conference honors as a wide receiver (50 catches for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns), all-around player and punt returner (conference-leading 12.0 average), becoming the first player in FSU history to earn three All-ACC honors in the same season.

Strengths

Imposing frame for the position, with broad shoulders, long limbs and a well-developed musculature.

A bully when the ball is in the air, showing excellent timing, concentration and body control to pull down tough grabs in traffic.

Strong, secure hands to pluck outside of his frame and hang on while absorbing big hits.

Aggressive after the catch, showing the lateral agility to elude and leg drive to run through arm tackles, as well as good vision to follow teammates' blocks — which is why FSU wisely featured him as a punt returner.

Quality all-around athlete who also played basketball at Michigan State during the 2021-22 season.

Concerns

Relatively sluggish off the line of scrimmage and possesses just average top-end speed.

Occasionally is too aggressive with the ball in the air, pushing off to create late separation.

Much bigger than most NFL teams prefer at punt returner.

Summary: Teams looking for a traditional split-end "possession" receiver will love his polished game. He offers an ideal blend of size, physicality, ball skills and competitiveness and should make an immediate impact. Ideally, he'd be drafted by a club with a speedier option flanking him, allowing Coleman to eat in the intermediate zones.

Grade: First-to-second round

6. Troy Franklin, Oregon: 6-2, 187, Junior

Overview: With 25 touchdown receptions over just three seasons, Franklin can make a strong argument as the best big-play receiver in this class. He averaged an eye-popping 17.1 yards per reception for the Ducks this past season, taking flight despite many of his catches coming just a few yards from the line of scrimmage. His numbers steadily rose over his time in Eugene, topping out this past season with 81 receptions for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns in just 13 games

Strengths

One of this draft's best vertical threats, exploding off the line of scrimmage like a drag racer.

Much more than "just" a speed threat, showing the ability to sink his hips and explode out of his breaks, creating easy space for QBs to throw the ball.

Tracks the ball well over either shoulder.

Despite a relatively spindly frame, he's shown impressive durability, never missing a game in college due to injury.

Good vision to set up his blocks and run after the catch.

Concerns

Lean frame and lack of ideal playing strength leave him struggling to break tackles.

Too easily knocked off his route and struggles to corral passes with defenders draped on him.

Served on the kick-return unit (as a blocker on the edge) but lacks ideal physicality and awareness to remain in this role in the NFL.

Summary: Teams in need of a big-play threat will be intrigued by Franklin's speed. While his game-breaking potential is undeniable, Franklin has some finesse to his game and might struggle to acclimate to the greater physicality he'll see in the NFL.

Grade: First-to-second round

Michael Penix Jr. & Troy Franklin in Joel Klatt’s mock draft 1.0

7. Adonai Mitchell, Texas: 6-4, 196, Junior

Overview: Mitchell surprised many with his decision to transfer from Georgia to Texas prior to the 2023 campaign. After all, he seemed poised to become a household name after hauling in some of the most memorable touchdowns in Georgia's long and storied history, helping the Bulldogs become back-to-back national champions with game-winning grabs in the playoffs to defeat Alabama and Ohio State the previous two seasons. Instead, the Texas native chose to come home to be closer to his young daughter and put up the best numbers of his college career, more than duplicating his previous two years of production at Georgia and becoming the Big 12's Offensive Newcomer of the Year with 55 grabs for 845 yards and 11 scores for the conference champs.

Strengths

Coordinated and composed athlete who rolls off the line with a deceptive, gliding gait.

Long arms and strong hands to snatch the ball away from defenders

Explosive leaper with impressive body control and hang time to win on jump-ball situations

Slithery at the stem of his route, showing the core flexibility to cut sharply at top speed to create separation

Concerns

Relatively lean frame, best suited outside.

More finesse than physicality, slowing down across the middle and showing just average strength and desire to break tackles after the catch.

Virtually no special-teams experience.

Missed nine games in 2022 (at Georgia) with an ankle injury that may require a closer look from NFL doctors at the Combine.

Summary: Boasting similar skills to his former Georgia teammate George Pickens (now a star for the Pittsburgh Steelers), Mitchell is a springy and explosive athlete whose best football appears ahead of him. Considering his well-established track record of playing at his best in the biggest games — he caught a TD in all five of his playoff game appearances at Georgia and Texas — that's quite the statement.

Grade: Second round

Maalik Murphy connects with Adonai Mitchell for a 37-yard TD to give Texas the lead vs. Kansas State

8. Roman Wilson, Michigan: 6-0, 192, Redshirt Senior

Overview: With all due respect to the defending national-champion Wolverines, it isn't often that they pull recruits from the state of Hawaii, but that was the case with Wilson, a four-star recruit who flashed early and dominated late for Michigan. Wilson didn't emerge as a full-time starter for Michigan until this past season, but he led the Wolverines in every conceivable category during their title run, recording career-highs in catches (48), receiving yards (789) and touchdowns (12).

Strengths

Elite straight-line speed, clocking a 4.37-second 40-yard dash in 2019.

Quality route runner, showing impressive balance and burst out of sharp breaks to gain easy separation.

Good timing and body control to contort in the air and make acrobatic catches with strong hands and good concentration (even in traffic).

Starred in a pro-ready scheme with plenty of experience outside and in the slot.

Strong performance at the Senior Bowl.

Concerns

Has a relatively spindly frame and can get knocked off of his route.

Starred in a run-heavy offense and rarely faced double coverage.

Very limited special teams experience despite his speed.

Summary: Like his quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, Wilson shows all the traits the NFL is looking for but requires significant projection because Michigan's offense was so run-heavy. Frankly, Wilson's career numbers pale in comparison to the single-year numbers some other receivers on this list posted. The NFL loves speed, however, and Wilson has plenty of that, as well as a more well-rounded game than his critics suggest.

Grade: Second round

J.J. McCarthy throws a 22-yard TD DOT to Roman Wilson as Michigan grabs a 14-3 lead over Ohio State

9. Brenden Rice, Southern Cal: 6-2, 212, Redshirt Senior

Overview: Even though his father is NFL legend Jerry Rice, Brendan wound up signing with Colorado as "just" a three-star recruit out of Arizona. His greatest success with the Buffs came as a returner (both punt and kickoff) but he quickly emerged as one of Caleb Williams' favorite targets after transferring to USC in 2022, leaping to 12 touchdown receptions this past season, more than he had caught over the entirety of his previous college career.

Strengths

Imposing receiver with a tall, well-built frame and long arms, including a 78 3/8" wingspan.

Plays faster than he may time, showing the choppy footwork to change gears and leave opponents struggling to adjust.

Highly instinctive route-runner who recognizes and adjusts his route when his QB is in trouble.

Strong, reliable hands to pluck outside of his frame, showing excellent concentration to haul in passes with defenders looming.

Physical after the catch with a strong stiff arm.

Concerns

Straight-line receiver who lacks the lateral elusiveness to consistently create after the catch

More smooth than sudden and may not produce an eye-popping 40-yard dash time.

Rarely drew double coverage in college.

Summary: It is worth wondering how highly Rice would be rated had his father not shattered every conceivable receiving record in NFL history. Like his famous father, Rice is a better football player than he is an athlete, lacking the perceived upside of some of the others on this list. His polished game, however, should translate quickly into NFL success.

Grade: Second round

Caleb Williams throws a 26-yard TD to Brenden Rice to extend USC's lead against Colorado

10. Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky: 6-0, 210, Redshirt Junior

Overview: Despite growing up in the talent-rich state of Florida, Corley slipped through the recruiting ranks to sign with Western Kentucky, where he set records in 2022 with 101 receptions for 1,295 yards and 11 scores. Defenses focused more on him this past season but he matched the 11 scores on fewer grabs (79) and receiving yards before enjoying a strong week in Mobile at the Senior Bowl.

Strengths

Powerfully built player with a frame more like a RB than a traditional WR.

Quick off the line and accelerates smoothly, showing the burst to challenge deep and run away from opponents in the open field.

Good balance and aggression to bounce off of would-be tacklers.

Strong week of practice at the Senior Bowl, easing concerns about his level of competition.

Concerns

Ran a pretty simple route tree at WKU and will need time to adjust to a more pro-style offense.

Too many drops on tape, especially while tracking over his shoulder or with defenders in close proximity.

Lacks special-teams experience, perhaps due to his relatively unreliable hands.

Summary: With all due respect, Corley is currently more of a "gimmick" weapon than a traditional receiver, lacking the route running and hands of the others on this list. When he has the ball in his hands, however, Corley can be a real matchup problem, justifying Day Two consideration.

Grade: Second-to-third round

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

share